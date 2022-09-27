 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC PULSE

The Public Pulse: Rising above partisan politics; Bacon builds bridges; Fire the music

Attack ads

Don Bacon’s attack ad on Tony Vargas is a total lie. Nancy Pelosi has her own congressional race, she is not sending “big money” to Tony Vargas. He did vote to increase the very little our state legislators get in pay. Bacon, in the meantime, is “double dipping” big time! His congressional salary is at least $175,000, and his taxpayer paid military retirement is at least the same amount. He has voted against everything except to help big pharma, oil, insurance, etc.

He voted against the Violence Against Women Act for crying out loud. Read, learn and think folks. Stop voting opposed to your own best interests; stop automatically voting Republican.

Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha

Lauritsen support

Many candidates for Nebraska’s Legislature like to say that they work across the aisle and listen to their constituents, yet every session turns into a partisan slap-fight. Time and time again, we see people run on a message of bipartisanship, only for them to turn their backs on their constituents as soon as they’re in office.

This usually makes me struggle with the decision on who to vote for every four years, but this year I know Angie Lauritsen is truly capable of rising above partisan politics. I served on the Survivors Rising board with Angie and she was always concerned with listening to people’s needs and meeting them.

Angie has served on various boards and committees in Gretna and she understands the issues that matter on a local level. On the Gretna City Council, Angie understood the weight of high property taxes on working people and never once raised taxes in her term. In fact, she voted to lower the tax levy for Gretna during her time on the council. On the Gretna Citizen’s Committee, she worked with everyone from law enforcement to teachers to parents to clergy members, and never once let partisanship get in the way.

Meanwhile, her opponent lives one block inside the district and has supported a consumption tax that would do nothing to solve the tax relief problem we have in Nebraska. If you live in District 36, keep the legislature nonpartisan and our taxes low by voting for Angie Lauritsen this November.

Tracy Durbin, Papillion

Bacon support

Republicans are seldom associated with labor, which makes it all the more remarkable that Don Bacon has earned the endorsements and support of over 30 local and national labor unions. Congressman Bacon has gone out of his way to build bridges across every corner of his district, even with labor groups that have historically favored Democrats.

Looking at his record, it is no wonder Mr. Bacon has garnered such overwhelming support from union workers. He voted for the National Apprenticeship Act of 2021, which will create over 1 million apprenticeships across the U.S. over the next five years. He voted for the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill last fall, which will bring historic investments and good paying jobs to Nebraska and its workers. He also co-sponsored the Public Transit Safety Program Improvement Act, which ensures transit workers have a seat at the table when discussing safety plans.

Mr. Bacon’s record is common sense and pro-worker 1 the perfect fit for NE-02. I encourage all people who work for a living to vote for Don Bacon this November.

Aidan Hansen, Papillion

Fire the music

Addressing the need for a new head coach is a necessary step to getting back on track. But, I have to say, there is a bigger problem in that stadium on game day, and that is the horrendous music being played before and during the game, and all the time?

Who is deciding what noise is delivered to the fans? Which fans is this too loud “music” meant for?

There has got to be better choices for football fans than the stuff being pounded down on everyone.

Please, not everyone is 24 years or younger.

The AD’s survey should have included the music inside the stadium?

Mark Nekonchuk, Elkhorn

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

