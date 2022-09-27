The Public Pulse: Rising above partisan politics; Bacon builds bridges; Fire the music

Attack ads
Don Bacon’s attack ad on Tony Vargas is a total lie. Nancy Pelosi has her own congressional race, she is not sending “big money” to Tony Vargas. He did vote to increase the very little our state legislators get in pay. Bacon, in the meantime, is “double dipping” big time! His congressional salary is at least $175,000, and his taxpayer paid military retirement is at least the same amount. He has voted against everything except to help big pharma, oil, insurance, etc.
He voted against the Violence Against Women Act for crying out loud. Read, learn and think folks. Stop voting opposed to your own best interests; stop automatically voting Republican.
Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse August 2022
Pulse writer praises Creighton Prep for setting their own policy on gender identity.
Pulse writer questions why Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen refuses to debate.
The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness; Catholic teaching on gender idenity; On medical marijuana
Pulse writer asks how is student loan forgiveness fair to those who worked to pay for their education?
Pulse writer says Congressman Don Bacon votes against the interests of NE-02.
Pulse writer questions the idea of roundabouts on Farnam.
Questioning the roundabouts
Pulse writer offers suggestions for Husker fans headed to Ireland.
Pulse writers weigh in on OPPD continuing to burn coal at their North Omaha Station plant for at least three more years.
Pulse writers continue to weigh in on Jim Pillen refusing to debate.
Pulse writer would like Congress to fairly compensate disabled veterans.
Pulse writers give their opinions on Jim Pillen breaking with at least 50 years of tradition by refusing to participate in a gubernatorial candidate debate.
Pulse writer challenges readers to give ORBT a try.
Pulse writer asks who has the ultimate right to life, mother or baby?
Pulse writer raves about the Carne y Arena exhibition at the KANEKO.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the current events surrounding the former president.
Pulse writer reminisces on summer memories at Peony Park.
Pulse writers give differing views on Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon's record.
Pulse writer praises the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.
The streetcar project should be voted on by the people of Omaha, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood has worked on behalf of Nebraskans for years.
Pulse writer says Nebraska's voter ID push violates the 24th Amendment and hurts elderly voters.
The CHIPs Bill would add roughly $54 billion in new spending each year over the next 5 years, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says that it's imperative we have lawmakers who are able to draw on their valuable military experience to ensure the United States is able to combat tyranny.
The Public Pulse: Bacon leads on climate change; JFK College history on display; Photo I.D. follow-up
Don Bacon has worked across the aisle to find common-sense solutions to climate change, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Crosswalk a risk for pedestrians; Military spending; Common sense, not contradiction
Changes to the downtown Papillion crosswalk still leaves pedestrians at risk, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer's express their thoughts on Representative Bacon's votes on the “Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022” and “Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022.”
Lauritsen support
Many candidates for Nebraska’s Legislature like to say that they work across the aisle and listen to their constituents, yet every session turns into a partisan slap-fight. Time and time again, we see people run on a message of bipartisanship, only for them to turn their backs on their constituents as soon as they’re in office.
People are also reading…
This usually makes me struggle with the decision on who to vote for every four years, but this year I know Angie Lauritsen is truly capable of rising above partisan politics. I served on the Survivors Rising board with Angie and she was always concerned with listening to people’s needs and meeting them.
Angie has served on various boards and committees in Gretna and she understands the issues that matter on a local level. On the Gretna City Council, Angie understood the weight of high property taxes on working people and never once raised taxes in her term. In fact, she voted to lower the tax levy for Gretna during her time on the council. On the Gretna Citizen’s Committee, she worked with everyone from law enforcement to teachers to parents to clergy members, and never once let partisanship get in the way.
Meanwhile, her opponent lives one block inside the district and has supported a consumption tax that would do nothing to solve the tax relief problem we have in Nebraska. If you live in District 36, keep the legislature nonpartisan and our taxes low by voting for Angie Lauritsen this November.
Tracy Durbin, Papillion
Bacon support
Republicans are seldom associated with labor, which makes it all the more remarkable that Don Bacon has earned the endorsements and support of over 30 local and national labor unions. Congressman Bacon has gone out of his way to build bridges across every corner of his district, even with labor groups that have historically favored Democrats.
Looking at his record, it is no wonder Mr. Bacon has garnered such overwhelming support from union workers. He voted for the National Apprenticeship Act of 2021, which will create over 1 million apprenticeships across the U.S. over the next five years. He voted for the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill last fall, which will bring historic investments and good paying jobs to Nebraska and its workers. He also co-sponsored the Public Transit Safety Program Improvement Act, which ensures transit workers have a seat at the table when discussing safety plans.
Mr. Bacon’s record is common sense and pro-worker 1 the perfect fit for NE-02. I encourage all people who work for a living to vote for Don Bacon this November.
Aidan Hansen, Papillion
Fire the music
Addressing the need for a new head coach is a necessary step to getting back on track. But, I have to say, there is a bigger problem in that stadium on game day, and that is the horrendous music being played before and during the game, and all the time?
Who is deciding what noise is delivered to the fans? Which fans is this too loud “music” meant for?
There has got to be better choices for football fans than the stuff being pounded down on everyone.
Please, not everyone is 24 years or younger.
The AD’s survey should have included the music inside the stadium?
Mark Nekonchuk, Elkhorn