The Public Pulse: Roe v. Wade overturned; Biden's immigration failures

Heartbreaking decision

My heart broke on June 24. My heart breaks for the young girl who will be forced to carry a pregnancy her body isn't mature enough for because she was raped by a father or stepfather.

My heart breaks for the couple who desperately want a baby but find out the child they are expecting has horrible disabilities that will result in no quality of life.

My heart breaks for the woman who is pregnant from a rape and will have to carry the child to term while haunted by the nightmare of her attack.

My heart breaks for the wife who is in a domestic abuse situation, trying to escape, but now finds she is pregnant.

My heart breaks for the woman with health issues who is forced to risk her life because she is not allowed to end the pregnancy.

My heart breaks for all women in America, especially the ones who cannot see what happens when we start to lose our rights. Maybe this one won't affect you. What will be next?

Julie Classen, Papillion

What's next?

The highest court in the land just set us back 50 years. What will we lose next — our voting rights? There is nothing supreme about the current court, 1/3 of which was packed under the direct supervision of Mitch McConnell. I challenge Congress to right this terrible injustice with a Constitutional amendment, but I’m not holding my breath.

Teri Jo Mauch, MD, Ph.D, Omaha

Biden's immigration failures

President Biden has failed on immigration policy. With the recent deaths of over 40 individuals in Texas, something tangible must be done.

The president ended three crucial immigration policies of the previous administration in his first month in office. The “Zero Tolerance” policy, “Remain in Mexico” policy, and construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall were all abruptly ended. The Biden Administration must put politics aside and, for the safety of our country, secure the southern border once and for all.

Mary Harper, Bennington

Senators disappoint

Senators Sasse and Fischer, you never cease to disappoint. The voters in the State of Nebraska have been waiting for months to hear from our delegates on the carnage in Uvalde, Texas, and the continued access to combat weapons of war. Well, we’ve finally heard by your refusal to put our children’s lives before access to war weapons. You each continue to vote against change but neither of you present solutions or suggestions. Keep this in mind as you vote, fellow Nebraskans.

Mary Morinelli, Omaha

Yard waste pileup

Last week and the week before, the yard waste in our neighborhood was not picked-up. Our yard waste bags are still by the curbside. And ours are not the only yard waste bags in the neighborhood still at the curbside.

Being that, during the past two weeks, yard waste has not been collected by the trash service, will the trash service pick-up six bags next week?

Jay S. Purdy, Omaha

CWS parking

I am embarrassed for the City of Omaha to charge the CWS fans $30 to park at a meter. What did our fantastic fans from out-of-town think? Whose idea was it?

Dan Trombla, Omaha

Articles of Confederation

John Wright ("Second Amendment," June 28) is wrong about the intent of the Second Amendment. Our first Constitution — Articles of Confederation — gave the individual states more power than the federal government. They could have their own money, make treaties, etc. and have their own armed forces — militias. In drafting the new Constitution, they retained the states' rights to have armed militias since the new federal government didn't have much of a standing army. No government — state or federal — wants to have armed citizens threatening to overthrow them if a mob dislikes their laws. The Whiskey Rebellion was squashed by President Washington to enforce the federal law is our first proof of that. Intimidation by brandishing weapons is unlawful. Our forefathers would agree with that.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood

Goodbye Roe

So the U.S. Supreme Court has killed Roe vs Wade. Now every state can pass its own variation of anti-abortion law. Many states will even exclude abortion in cases of rape and incest. Consider the 13-year old daughter who is forcibly raped (incest) by her father. She becomes pregnant. Does she love her father? No. Can she get an abortion? No.

So for nine months and for the rest of her years at home, she eats meals with her father; spends evenings with her father; lives in the house with her father; sleeps with her bedroom door locked — or runs away from home.

Is that what we want for our children?

Tom Black, West Point, Nebraska

Electoral college

All the pain and confusion we are experiencing, all the worry about domestic terrorism and the snatching away of established rights by the Supreme Court, all the revelations and embarrassments of the January 6 committee, all stem from our electoral college system which makes us unique among established democracies by the fact that our system allows the loser of the popular vote to win the presidency.

In their combined wisdom, the majority of the American people did not elect Donald Trump president. And look what we have now.

It’s time to get rid of the electoral college system.

Marylyn Felion, Omaha

More complaints

If Democrats didn't have Jan. 6, 2021, they wouldn't have anything to complain about. That's all I read in the Public Pulse. Has no one noticed the high cost of food and gas, that our southern border is wide open, that 700 Omaha teachers are leaving OPS, that crime is up. Not to mention the 13 American soldiers that were left to die in Afghanistan. And yet all we hear is Jan. 6.

Lucille Mickells, Omaha

Abortion is health care

Before Roe v. Wade, thousands of abortions were performed each year. Some abortions were performed by medically trained people some were not. Women died from botched abortions. The anti-abortionists said “She got what she deserves.”

During Roe v. Wade, abortions were performed each year by medically trained people. Women did not die from botched abortions. The anti-abortionists said “Roe v. Wade should be overturned.”

Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Abortions will be performed . Some abortions will be performed by medically trained people some will not. Women will die from botched abortions. The anti-abortionists will say “She got what she deserves.”

Progress?

David Buddenhagen, Springfield

Aborting rights

Friday’s overturning of Roe v. Wade was both saddening and horrifying. On the same day that Germany, my current country of residence, scrubbed away the stain of a Nazi-era ban on doctors’ dissemination of abortion-related information and care, the United States Supreme Court washed its hands of the burden of upholding a woman’s right to bodily autonomy, ejecting it from the protective sphere of settled law and into the eager hands of crypto-theocratic and oft-gerrymandered state authorities.

Moreover, this Supreme Court decision — as explicitly stated in Justice Thomas’ concurrence — opens a canal through which rights to contraception, gay marriage and same-sex relationships could be similarly dumped, eviscerated and lifeless, into the laps of the individual states.

By overturning abortion rights, the Supreme Court has aborted justice and instead nourished the rapidly germinating seed of state-level authoritarian rule. For make no mistake, authoritarianism can take hold at any level of sufficiently independent government — not just at the national level.

Pete Ricketts’ pledge to call a special legislative session to again attempt passage of a total abortion ban indicates that he will do all in his power to impose his party’s reactionary and anachronistic worldview upon my beloved home state of Nebraska. I hope that my fellow Nebraskans will join me in doing all that they can to stop this fever dream from becoming reality.

Brandon Cooper, Omaha