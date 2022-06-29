The Public Pulse: Roe v. Wade overturned; Biden's immigration failures

Heartbreaking decision
My heart broke on June 24. My heart breaks for the young girl who will be forced to carry a pregnancy her body isn't mature enough for because she was raped by a father or stepfather.
My heart breaks for the couple who desperately want a baby but find out the child they are expecting has horrible disabilities that will result in no quality of life.
My heart breaks for the woman who is pregnant from a rape and will have to carry the child to term while haunted by the nightmare of her attack.
My heart breaks for the wife who is in a domestic abuse situation, trying to escape, but now finds she is pregnant.
My heart breaks for the woman with health issues who is forced to risk her life because she is not allowed to end the pregnancy.
My heart breaks for all women in America, especially the ones who cannot see what happens when we start to lose our rights. Maybe this one won't affect you. What will be next?
People are also reading…
Julie Classen, Papillion
What's next?
The highest court in the land just set us back 50 years. What will we lose next — our voting rights? There is nothing supreme about the current court, 1/3 of which was packed under the direct supervision of Mitch McConnell. I challenge Congress to right this terrible injustice with a Constitutional amendment, but I’m not holding my breath.
Teri Jo Mauch, MD, Ph.D, Omaha
Biden's immigration failures
President Biden has failed on immigration policy. With the recent deaths of over 40 individuals in Texas, something tangible must be done.
The president ended three crucial immigration policies of the previous administration in his first month in office. The “Zero Tolerance” policy, “Remain in Mexico” policy, and construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall were all abruptly ended. The Biden Administration must put politics aside and, for the safety of our country, secure the southern border once and for all.
Mary Harper, Bennington
Senators disappoint
Senators Sasse and Fischer, you never cease to disappoint. The voters in the State of Nebraska have been waiting for months to hear from our delegates on the carnage in Uvalde, Texas, and the continued access to combat weapons of war. Well, we’ve finally heard by your refusal to put our children’s lives before access to war weapons. You each continue to vote against change but neither of you present solutions or suggestions. Keep this in mind as you vote, fellow Nebraskans.
Mary Morinelli, Omaha
Yard waste pileup
Last week and the week before, the yard waste in our neighborhood was not picked-up. Our yard waste bags are still by the curbside. And ours are not the only yard waste bags in the neighborhood still at the curbside.
Being that, during the past two weeks, yard waste has not been collected by the trash service, will the trash service pick-up six bags next week?
Jay S. Purdy, Omaha
CWS parking
I am embarrassed for the City of Omaha to charge the CWS fans $30 to park at a meter. What did our fantastic fans from out-of-town think? Whose idea was it?
Dan Trombla, Omaha
Articles of Confederation
John Wright ("Second Amendment," June 28) is wrong about the intent of the Second Amendment. Our first Constitution — Articles of Confederation — gave the individual states more power than the federal government. They could have their own money, make treaties, etc. and have their own armed forces — militias. In drafting the new Constitution, they retained the states' rights to have armed militias since the new federal government didn't have much of a standing army. No government — state or federal — wants to have armed citizens threatening to overthrow them if a mob dislikes their laws. The Whiskey Rebellion was squashed by President Washington to enforce the federal law is our first proof of that. Intimidation by brandishing weapons is unlawful. Our forefathers would agree with that.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood
Goodbye Roe
So the U.S. Supreme Court has killed Roe vs Wade. Now every state can pass its own variation of anti-abortion law. Many states will even exclude abortion in cases of rape and incest. Consider the 13-year old daughter who is forcibly raped (incest) by her father. She becomes pregnant. Does she love her father? No. Can she get an abortion? No.
So for nine months and for the rest of her years at home, she eats meals with her father; spends evenings with her father; lives in the house with her father; sleeps with her bedroom door locked — or runs away from home.
Is that what we want for our children?
Tom Black, West Point, Nebraska
Electoral college
All the pain and confusion we are experiencing, all the worry about domestic terrorism and the snatching away of established rights by the Supreme Court, all the revelations and embarrassments of the January 6 committee, all stem from our electoral college system which makes us unique among established democracies by the fact that our system allows the loser of the popular vote to win the presidency.
In their combined wisdom, the majority of the American people did not elect Donald Trump president. And look what we have now.
It’s time to get rid of the electoral college system.
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
More complaints
If Democrats didn't have Jan. 6, 2021, they wouldn't have anything to complain about. That's all I read in the Public Pulse. Has no one noticed the high cost of food and gas, that our southern border is wide open, that 700 Omaha teachers are leaving OPS, that crime is up. Not to mention the 13 American soldiers that were left to die in Afghanistan. And yet all we hear is Jan. 6.
Lucille Mickells, Omaha
Abortion is health care
Before Roe v. Wade, thousands of abortions were performed each year. Some abortions were performed by medically trained people some were not. Women died from botched abortions. The anti-abortionists said “She got what she deserves.”
During Roe v. Wade, abortions were performed each year by medically trained people. Women did not die from botched abortions. The anti-abortionists said “Roe v. Wade should be overturned.”
Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Abortions will be performed . Some abortions will be performed by medically trained people some will not. Women will die from botched abortions. The anti-abortionists will say “She got what she deserves.”
Progress?
David Buddenhagen, Springfield
Aborting rights
Friday’s overturning of Roe v. Wade was both saddening and horrifying. On the same day that Germany, my current country of residence, scrubbed away the stain of a Nazi-era ban on doctors’ dissemination of abortion-related information and care, the United States Supreme Court washed its hands of the burden of upholding a woman’s right to bodily autonomy, ejecting it from the protective sphere of settled law and into the eager hands of crypto-theocratic and oft-gerrymandered state authorities.
Moreover, this Supreme Court decision — as explicitly stated in Justice Thomas’ concurrence — opens a canal through which rights to contraception, gay marriage and same-sex relationships could be similarly dumped, eviscerated and lifeless, into the laps of the individual states.
By overturning abortion rights, the Supreme Court has aborted justice and instead nourished the rapidly germinating seed of state-level authoritarian rule. For make no mistake, authoritarianism can take hold at any level of sufficiently independent government — not just at the national level.
Pete Ricketts’ pledge to call a special legislative session to again attempt passage of a total abortion ban indicates that he will do all in his power to impose his party’s reactionary and anachronistic worldview upon my beloved home state of Nebraska. I hope that my fellow Nebraskans will join me in doing all that they can to stop this fever dream from becoming reality.
Brandon Cooper, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse May 2022
The Public Pulse: Where are the adults in the room?; Pro-life and pro-gun don't mix; The children's burden
Pulse writer says pass gun legislation now.
Pulse writer gives praise for article on the failed prison reform movement.
Pulse writers continue to lament on the increasing gun violence and the lack of solutions from elected officials.
Pulse writer calls on U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse to support reproductive freedom.
Pulse writers come to grips with a deadly school shooting in Texas.
Pulse writer says getting rid of the independence of our own judiciary makes it easier to get rid of democracy here.
The Public Pulse: 'Field of Dreams' event; Library plans bring positive change; Where are the new ideas?
Pulse writer thanks Omaha for welcoming him during Bruce Crawford's annual film series benefit.
Pulse writer praises state senators for passing legislation to help neglected areas of Omaha get much needed resources for redevelopment.
Pulse writer says the tax breaks provided by LB 873 will help the majority of Nebraska residents.
The mascots used in the Bellevue Public Schools are a misrepresentation of Native Americans and should be changed, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer is critical of the tax collection projections set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.
Pulse writer sounds off on Gov. Pete Ricketts' interview on abortion legislation.
Pulse writers sound off on the projected number of teachers resigning from Omaha Public Schools.
A Pulse writer questions why independent voters were not allowed to cast ballots in the Republican gubernatorial candidate race.
Pulse writer praises a bill that contains a provision to eliminate all Nebraska state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025.
Trickle-down economics doesn’t happen because there is too much corporate greed, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Ricketts' two terms as governor were an eight-year disaster.
Pulse writer says ISS actively promotes harsh restrictions which threaten the livelihoods of dedicated workers in Nebraska as well as food security across the nation.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the zipper merge method.
Pulse writer believes that Farnam Street may actually be safer during one-way traffic than two-way.
Pulse writers say it is likely that a significant number of Americans will seek abortions whether they are legal or not, and that doing so could cause injuries and fatalities to many women.
Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the May 10 primary election.
Pulse writers weigh in on abortion rights and the leaked draft of a Supreme Court abortion opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
Pulse writer says just because a person isn’t "acting" like a victim doesn't mean he or she is not a victim.
Pulse writer poses a comparison question about ORBT.
Brad Ashford focused on issues, not on partisanship, Pulse writer and retired World-Herald columnist says.