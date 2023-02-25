





Rough ride

Forget the streetcar, just give me some streets that would be safe to drive my car on.

Doug Bugay, Omaha

Morality legislation

Both LB 574 and LB 626 are heartless and cruel.

To deny gender-affirming care is to deny that people struggling with gender identity are people, and deserving of the same rights and dignities as everyone else.

A six-week abortion ban is no different than a complete ban. Call it what it is. Most women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks. The 20-week law we currently have is perfect — it gives women, particularly rape and incest victims, time to process and to make informed decisions. Talk to a rape or incest victim if you really want some insight.

Our Legislature should not presume they know what’s best for everyone else. That’s nothing more than arrogance. Seems like the Republican Party has really changed its tune — for the party that favors smaller government, they are all too quick to try to legislate morality.

They should put it to the voters — unless they are afraid of the outcome.

Carolyn Olesen, Tecumseh, Nebraska

LB 626 and LB 574

I wish those who support LB 626 and LB 574 would ask themselves if they care about “children” or not. They seem to only care about the unborn ones, the ones that therefore can’t be trans or gender-nonconforming. If you want to actually do some good, maybe care about the actual children who are already alive. Put all your energy into fixing to the foster system, financing the education system and making sure every child already living has the chance to eat and a place to stay? I guarantee they won’t, though; born/non-fetus children, after all, could possibly be different from the cookie-cutter ideal they have of an unborn “baby.”

Juliet Clark, Omaha

Diplomacy in Ukraine

Not wanting to “demonize” Chris Chappelear’s opposition to supporting Ukraine (Midlands Voices, Feb. 23), his call for diplomacy parallels Chamberlain’s appeasement policy. How did that work out? Diplomacy only works when both sides are committed to peace. How many times must Putin show us that he will commit any atrocity to restore Russia to its former Soviet Union borders and beyond? Even neutral Sweden is worried — Sweden! Putin isn’t Hitler — he’s Stalin. A dictator who surpassed Hitler’s atrocities. Diplomacy is aided by dissent. Your dissent in America is a protected right. In Russia, it’s jail or extermination. As for the funding and arms shipments, we kept Britain and France afloat during WWI and WWII. We aided and fed defeated Germany and Japan. We send billions to Israel. America is finally aiding a country in modern times that is willing to fight for its freedom. That’s what the leader of the free world does.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Nebraska

Kauth’s divisive rhetoric

On Feb. 13, I made the drive from Omaha to Lincoln to sit in on the hearing for LB 575, or the “Sports and Spaces Act.” This bill, introduced by Sen. Kauth (who is my senator) echoes the bathroom bills from 2017, and adds that transgender youth, already subject to strict (and necessary) NSAA guidelines, would not be able to play on the sports team of their gender.

Senator Kauth’s demeanor during the hearing was appalling. She called the acceptance of trans children “bad faith” on the part of their parents.

As a constituent of Sen. Kauth, I am embarrassed about the divisive rhetoric and legislation that she offers to our state house. She spends her time sponsoring inflammatory bills and refusing to hear from opponents. I advise other constituents of hers to hold her accountable in their testimony and at the ballot box.

Christian Vihstadt, Omaha

Free markets and capitalism

In response to Dale Rezac’s “Oil Profits,” where he accuses Exxon of price gouging, he needs to take an economics class to better understand about free markets and capitalism. Oil prices are determined by market forces of supply and demand, not individual companies. Even the Biden administration had the justice department check, and found nothing. Ever wonder why gas stations sell snacks, drinks, lottery tickets etc.? This is where their profit comes from, not gouging the public for the price of gas. Maybe if the policies of the Biden administration weren’t so anti-oil and gas, our prices would be considerably lower, as they were in the prior administration when we were 100% import free of oil.

Kerry Rezek, Omaha

Protect market forces

Earlier this month, the last Republican remaining on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) resigned.

Commissioner Christine Wilson explained her decision in The Wall Street Journal, saying her resignation should raise alarms that our free market is at risk. Wilson explained the current commission under the Biden administration and Chairwoman Lina Khan is “breaking decades of bipartisan precedent and undermining the commission structure that Congress wrote into law.”

Wilson’s resignation happened the same week the Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing to discuss legislation that would give the Biden FTC even more power to reshape our economy, undermine market forces (this time in health care) and harass private businesses who serve an essential role for consumers. S. 127, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, encourages the FTC to attack basic business functions of pharmacy benefit companies, which would result in high prescription drug costs for consumers and small businesses.

The legislation would also open the door to future abuses of American businesses and government intervention on the market by the FTC.

Ike Brannon, a senior fellow at the Jake Kemp Foundation said, “The FTC’s proposed interventions are intended first and foremost to reduce the market power of PBMs, even though one outcome from doing so would be increased costs of prescription drugs for healthcare plans and their members.”

I hope Nebraska’s leaders will prevent an increase in prescription drug costs and protect market forces, competition and innovation in our economy and health care system by rejecting this misguided proposal in Washington.

Shawntell Kroese, Omaha

Ghost runner rule

Major League Baseball competition committee just made an un-American decision that I think all professional baseball players in all levels of the game should go on strike over. This is the “Ghost Runner Rule,” placing a runner on second base in extra innings. I did not like it when we were forced to do it when I was playing softball and I did not like it when it was adopted in the minor leagues several years ago, and in the majors in 2020. If you are worried about games going too many extra innings, an innings limit of 12 — as used in the Korean Baseball Organization — would be the way to go as this would be the only way to guarantee that games will not go on for many innings. There were 16 inning games under the “Ghost Runner Rule.” The “Ghost Runner Rule” is not a fair way to decide baseball/softball games. No sports should change the rules of the game for overtime. A tie game is preferable in my mind than one decided by the rules for games that were altered for overtime. If a players’ strike will not stop these terrible changes then we need government action to end this bastardization of our sports games.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha

Bet on Mother Nature

After reading “Climate change is already affecting Nebraskans’ health,” (Feb. 19), I was really fascinated by the “rapid change in temperature.” Scrolling down to the third paragraph, our 1.6 increase in temperature over the last 120 years has not been noticed by our less educated folks because it has occurred “during the winter, spring and at night.” I’m just 67 years old, but you can get every scientist in the world to decide what to do about our climate and I will still bet on Mother Nature!

Chuck Bacus, Lincoln