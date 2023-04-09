





Farnam roundabouts

Finally, I see some fiscal conservatives emerging on the City Council. With the annual road damage in Omaha, we certainly don’t need to spend a half-million dollars on two roundabouts that nobody wants! Let’s put that money where it will do the most good and give Omaha drivers safe streets to drive on.

Kathleen Hawks, Omaha

Earth Day

Earth Day comes again, but excess CO2 (carbon dioxide) is making Mother Earth cranky, hitting us with record-breaking heat waves, droughts, hurricanes, arctic melting, derechos, floods, coral bleaching, hailstorms, ocean acidity, tornadoes, polar vertices and wildfires.

Florida is especially hard hit, with Sargassum creeping up the beaches, escalating hurricanes and rising sea levels. Coming on top of raging culture wars and crackpot politics, we can expect out-migration (99,000 in 2021) to increase as more folks evacuate Florida and don’t return. In the 1950s, Walt Disney’s TV series had a science segment on global warming, including a cartoon showing our descendants in glass-bottom boats having fun looking down on a drowned Florida.

Just as news programs have daily reports on crime and sports, they’ll need to add the climate disaster of the day. It’s not like we didn’t see this coming. From the March 1912 issue of Popular Mechanics: “The furnaces of the world are now burning about 2,000,000,000 tons of coal a year. When this is burned, uniting with oxygen, it adds about 7,000,000,000 tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere yearly. This tends to make the air a more effective blanket for the Earth and to raise its temperature. The effect may be considerable in a few centuries.” They were optimistic; it’s here now.

Earth Day will be celebrated all day April 22 in Elmwood Park.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Let’s play

Amid the anxiety, controversies, turbulence and heartaches we all encounter each day, the one constant that America can relate too is “baseball.” Spring is here. All is right again. Memories of the past, sounds and smells of the ballpark, blue sky, green grass and the thrill children experience. Our national anthem and “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” will once again resonate from the first pitch of the season until the last of the Fall Classic, along with the saying “if it didn’t happen in Yankee Stadium it didn’t happen and it ain’t worth talking about.” It’s time for baseball. Get out to the ballpark.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

A suggestion

If I might be so bold as to suggest to the senators of the Unicameral, please consider the future of the State of Nebraska when you vote on any legislation before you. Each senator seems to want to keep young people in Nebraska, but there are numerous proposals that are most certainly going to drive young Nebraskans to other states. Each vote should envision its impact on the future of Nebraska, not the present, or a throwback to the past.

The sociocultural elements of Nebraska are just as important, perhaps more important, than the income producing ability. The future of Nebraska depends on young people wanting to live here, to make their own decisions, to freely cast their own votes, and to live freely without layers of restrictions.

To this 76-year-old, many of the current legislative proposals are not visionary and are inconsistent with keeping young people in Nebraska. They are, however, consistent with driving them away. Senators, please keep your eyes on the future, not the present and past.

Charles T. Dickel, Omaha

Report potholes

While I empathize with writers to the Pulse complaining about Omaha’s pothole problems, I wonder if they realize that they would get much better results if they just called the city’s Public Works/Streets phone number — 402-444-4919 — and reported specific potholes. The city can’t afford to have a bunch of workers driving around every day just looking for potholes. We can help them by identifying the problem spots. My experience in reporting has resulted in reported potholes getting fixed within a couple of days. Just complaining gets you nothing. Reporting does.

John V. Morey, Omaha

College housing

As a college student myself, paying for school and housing is hard for some people.

Minimum wage has gone up along with rent for an apartment. That is a college student’s first choice, an apartment.

There is a total of 133,870 students currently enrolled in college courses for the 2022-2023 school year in Nebraska. That is a lot of students in college putting forth money into school. The average in-state tuition in Nebraska is a total of $6,344 and for the average out-state falls at $19,926

On average a student, being an undergraduate, living on their own pays $28,594 a year. That is a lot of money teenagers and young adults are expected to make to pay for school and housing on their own. Students must work full-time to make that money and, on top of that, also have time to do their schoolwork, hangout with friends/family, and have time for themselves. I think there should be more options on affordable housing for college students in the state of Nebraska.

I think colleges should partner with local apartments around the colleges or even within the community to help students with rent. Dorms are commonly more expensive than an apartment so having this option for students would be ideal. Most colleges have dorms so that is a common option, but having help for an apartment should be available to students as well.

Haley Snyder, Talmage, Nebraska

Leave classics alone

Recently, people have been actively editing our history and our literature to fit a certain cultural edict. Dr. Seuss books, Ian Fleming’s “James Bond” series, and the lovable “James and the Giant Peach” by Roald Dahl are just some of the examples.

Do these activist editors believe that because they have a different perspective, they somehow deserve to change another’s work to fit a current-day mindset and narrative?

Classics are important for historical perspective. Why not write an entirely new book rather than destroy the historical version?

Nancy Moran, Omaha

Minority views

Not long ago, the majority in the Nebraska Legislature sought to further its agenda using term limits to overcome what was believed to be obstruction by State Sen. Ernie Chambers. The legislative majority is looking again to change the rules to achieve its goals. Replacing the Unicameral with a two-house structure and “tweaking” the filibuster have been proposed. Implementing either or both changes subverts the ability of minority views to influence legislative action. I believe the Unicameral and the filibuster are all that stand between Nebraska and the 19th century.

Charles Keene, Bellevue

Saving our children

Students at several area high schools walked out recently to protest the “Let Them Grow Act,” which is now before the Nebraska Unicameral. From what was reported, very little that the students had to say was factual.

Until 2013, the medical community labeled the psychological belief that a person feels when they believe their sexuality has been mismatched as Gender Identify Dysphoria or GID. Since then, political forces seem to be in a headlong rush to treat children with chemicals and surgeries that are irreversible.

If nothing else, this proposed legislation deserved an honest and thoughtful debate. It is a serious issue, but instead, we’ve seen foolish histrionics designed for political gamesmanship and not helping our children.

Sara Fochs, Omaha

A good bill

I am pleased and encouraged to see that LB 77, or the Constitutional Carry Bill, passed the first round of debate in the Unicameral and is onto the second round. It is vital that we protect Second Amendment rights for all Nebraskans.

I also want to mention the work of State Senator Tom Brewer, LB 77’s introducer, and many other state senators for working in close conjunction with police departments across the state and, more specifically, with the Omaha Police Officers Association. Listening to law enforcement directly is the only way that legislators can create and pass laws that effectively protect our communities.

I am proud of our Legislature for ushering this bill further through the legislative process, and I eagerly await its passage.

Jody Pedersen, Omaha

Fun with the weather page

I’ll try not to be long “winded” here, but I really like the new weather forecast in color in the OWH. It’s “cool!” “Snow” joke, and a “breeze” to read. It “autumn” make it “sun” to read.

Roda Elman, Omaha

Biblical corollary

This is in response to “Christian reflection on human dignity,” by Dr. Richard French (April 6). His “reflection” does not represent my Christian views. I prefer to focus on Mark 7:1-5 which says “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye. Don’t be a hypocrite. First take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”

Gayle Bradley, Omaha

Fremont book bans

Having lived and contributed to the Fremont community for my entire life until retirement, I’m appalled at the absolute regressive tone it has decided to take regarding the banning of books. The town is pandering to the hateful rhetoric we’ve had to endure since 2015, and has the audacity to think that it will prevail in forward movement of the younger generation into moving into the community? I don’t think any amount of restaurants, boutique clothing stores, dog washing/bakeries, yoga studios or axe throwing bars are going to entice families of integrity to move there.

Educated people are going to check out of the high property taxes, intolerance of our fellow man, stealing of individual rights and bodily autonomy, and basic human decency. There are plenty of other states in America that can fulfill all of these desires and you all in Nebraska can live in hatred and judgment at the behest of “religious dogma.” Those of us who moved away from the hate and taxes are always asked, “So how was it living in the flyover state?”

Lisa Beck, Loveland, Colorado

The Unicameral

The Unicameral is on track to give corporations and the wealthy billions of dollars worth of tax cuts. At the same time, they’re going to refuse to raise the amount of money people living in care facilities have for personal necessities from $60 to $100 a month. With luck, it might get raised to $75.

So, while the well-heeled are going to be making hard decisions on what expensive luxuries they’re going to enjoy, our aged and disabled residents are going to continue to choose between splurging on denture cream or a pair of shoes.

Our senators should hang their heads in shame. Who would have guessed they would concentrate on making sure that Nebraska isn’t for everyone?

Rich Schommer, Alliance, Nebraska

Wasting time

Doesn’t LB 574 eliminate parents’ rights to assist their child in making transgender decisions also? And aren’t these parents’ rights the cornerstone of LB 374 when it comes to school curriculum and education issues?

I find a huge disparity in what is being legislated. Either parents have full rights over their children up to age 19 and bear the burden for their decisions or they don’t.

Why is the Legislature wasting so much time on legislation that is so skewed and will ultimately be challenged in court? Aren’t taxes, infrastructure and keeping people from leaving the state more deserving of discussion than LB 574 and LB 374?

Val Oasan, Omaha

Words matter

Last month, State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh accused supporters of LB 574, which would ban the use of so-called puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgery for minors, guilty of genocide and of having blood on their hands. One could argue that her use of inflammatory and reckless rhetoric against her opponents has also contributed to the hysterical paranoia surrounding the issue. Words have very specific meanings Senator, and perhaps you should choose yours more wisely.

Lee Holmstedt, Omaha

Metro buses

Charles Wakefield commented on the Opinion page (“Who is Riding?”) about riding the ORBT and streetcar, yet states he owns a car and when he goes downtown, if he chooses to go downtown, he will never ride the bus because he owns a car. How can he give an opinion without experiencing the ride? He states he has never seen more than 10 people on a bus. Does he realize the bus is scheduled every 10 minutes to pick up people and every 15 minutes on off hours? So if 10 people were on a bus, and let’s say a bus comes every 10 minutes, that is 60 people per hour.

I suggest Mr. Wakefield consider people other than his specific situation and maybe ride the bus for once, as I have. Not everyone can own a car, or afford an Uber as he states he would do, or is able to afford parking in downtown. Not everyone rides the bus from beginning to end. When I ride the bus from Westroads to downtown, there are many people who get on the bus and may ride it for a mile or two. It is not to be an amusement ride that you get on at the beginning and ride to the end. It is a mode to transport people where they need to be, whether it is getting to work at UNMC, Midtown or downtown and all places in-between.

I am excited Omaha is moving forward and looking at the future for all the people of Omaha and not just the entitled who own cars and can afford Uber rides. So good job Metro and keep on giving us a service that is needed in our city at an affordable price ($1.50).

David Snow, Omaha

Capitol frenzy

My fellow Omahan, Jeanine Aspen’s letter (“Defending our kids”) has unwittingly provided us everything we need to know about the frenzy taking place in our State Capitol and across right-wing America. Jeanine states, “There is a reason most parents realize that a big part of parenting is to protect their children, often from themselves,” and this is correct. What Jeanine fails to grasp is the “parent” part of her own statement.

Why should Sen. Kauth or any other lawmaker legislate how any of us care for our loved ones? Parents make decisions for what they know is best for their children and no conservative lawmaker should impede our freedom to love.

Russia is upping the ante on global conflict, yet we’re stuck on stupid here in America arguing this non-issue. It is a sad and strange road Republicans want to take America down, and shame on Democrats for giving chase. If Republicans want to legislate cruelty and ignore kitchen table concerns, let them.

In time, even the most conservative are going to wake up and realize these distractions are only used because Republicans cannot figure out how to lower taxes without draconian cuts to services. That’s right, Nebraska, you’ve had almost exclusive representation from Republicans for a decade-plus and your taxes have moved in one direction and one direction only. Perhaps, if we re-elect Republicans for another decade or so they’ll certainly figure it out. And if you believe that, I have a pedestrian bridge to Council Bluffs I can sell you.

Andrew Adams, Omaha

It’s your choice

I’m disgusted and appalled at the behavior and priorities of many of those in the Unicameral who purport to be “leaders” in this state.

These self-righteous state senators love to grandstand, name-call and wave the flag for the concepts of choice and freedom. But when it comes to legislative priorities, many of them cherry-pick just where, when and to whom those concepts apply.

If you’re uncomfortable having a person in drag read to your child or attending a drag performance with your family, then simply don’t go. It’s your choice.

If you decide to pay to send your child to a private school, then send them. It’s your choice. But don’t expect me to be forced to pay for that in addition to the taxes we’re all paying to support free public education.

If I decide — in collaboration with my child, our physician, and mental health professionals — that gender therapy is the best choice for my child, we will accept the consequences and outcomes of that choice. But it’s our choice.

These ill-informed, sanctimonious and arrogant elected officials need to put their time and energy into issues that matter to all Nebraskans — property taxes, workforce development, water quality, environmental and climate concerns — instead of meddling in the lives of their constituents and “fixing” problems that they themselves have invented.

Gayle Mohlman, Hastings

Indictment talk

Noted psychiatrists have described former President Trump as a demeaning, paranoid, delusional, type of person. So it’s somewhat understandable that he went after New York District Attorney Bragg with all types of accusations. Trump used threatening and demeaning words such as: bringing “death and destruction,” “Gestapo” tactics, and ‘”human scum” to describe Bragg and the investigation. But even so, it is still hard to believe a presidential candidate would resort to this type of immature threatening language over what may end up being nothing more than misdemeanor charges. What is not understandable is how his party and his followers sit back and are silent, with not even one person coming forward and condemning any of his vile words.

Clark Squires, Omaha

Stop the spending

With the recent collapse of Silicon Valley, Signature and Credit Suisse Banks, and the looming possibility that several more regional banks may yet give way, it is another clear indicator that exploring emigration opportunities to other countries isn’t such a crazy idea.

The Biden administration, while assuring everyone that no bailouts will be contemplated, has quietly guaranteed the deposits of many venture capitalists well beyond the $250,000 maximum established by the FDIC.

There are two big problems with this foolhardy decision. First, taking the risk out of capitalism will most assuredly break it. If an investor can count on the government always being there to bail them out for taking stupid risks, why change? Second, continuing to pour more and more money onto our record-breaking inflation can only lead to more and more inflation.

Laura Pollock, Omaha

Keeping it PG

I’m the parent of two boys, 8 and 12. I don’t particularly believe in witch hunts out of the mouth of President Trump. Maybe it’s because this feels like the boys who cried wolf. Sorry Charlie, but you don’t get “witch-hunted” hundreds of times. My bigger point is this: regardless of belief of the veracity of Stormy Daniel’s story, what words do I use to explain this to my boys and keep it G or PG?

Grant Mussman, Omaha

Proportional allocation

Bill Mahoney (Pulse, March 24) said he seems to be writing the same Public Pulse letter every year regarding proposals in the Unicameral to use the winner-take-all model for Nebraska’s electoral votes. He accurately states that Joe Biden won Nebraska’s Second District and therefore his vote would actually count. Apparently, Mr. Mahoney is a strong Democrat voter and that is absolutely fine. Everyone’s votes always count, but sometimes you are outvoted.

It seems like every year I also need to write and point out that any debate of proportional allocation versus winner-take-all is not Democrat vs. Republican but minority party vs. majority party in each individual state.

Of course Democrats in Nebraska want proportional allocation as they have nothing to lose. Republicans in Nebraska have nothing to gain.

Democrats in Illinois will fight tooth and nail against proportional allocation as they have nothing to gain whereas Republicans in Illinois would desire it.

Rob Butler, Omaha

Non-transparency

I see our new governor, Jim Pillen, is keeping his streak of not being transparent to his fellow Nebraskans (“Pillen breaks with tradition, doesn’t share his schedule.”)

During his campaign for governor, he refused to participate in debates. Now, he refuses to release his schedule to the public and reporters. Therefore, making it impossible for us to ask him questions. What is he trying to hide? Is he afraid to speak in front of a group of people — or maybe just certain people — or is he afraid of questions that we might ask?

I thought the governor was supposed to work for the people. Then, he doesn’t live in the governor’s mansion, for which we are paying taxes to keep it running. What is he afraid of?

Susan Peters, Omaha