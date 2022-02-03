The Public Pulse: Russia-Ukraine conflict; Politicians or health professionals; Move library to Mutual site

Russia-Ukraine conflict
Wars have unintended consequences. In 1917, President Wilson got the United States into a European war. Our presence on the battlefield tipped the balance and Germany and the Ottoman Empire were vanquished. Germany’s collapse led to Hitler and the Ottoman Empire’s demise led to the mess in the Middle East. Then came World War II and then Korea and Vietnam.
Fast forward to 1982. With good intentions, we got ourselves involved in Beirut. I was there as a Marine first lieutenant and saw the mess that we tried to straighten out. Two of my fellow officers were killed when the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines barracks was flattened.
In 1989, Iraq invaded Kuwait. President George H.W. Bush famously said that we were going to save democracy. What? One dictator invades another. Why should we care? We were told that the world’s supply of energy was at stake, yet oil prices went down. Once again, our involvement made a mess of things in the Middle East.
The Senate and House voted to authorize the invasion of Iraq. Even a majority of Senate Democrats voted for the resolution, including John Kerry and Max Cleland, as well as Chuck Hagel and John McCain on the Republican side. All Vietnam War veterans who, better than the majority, should have seen the folly.
So off to war we went. I went (twice) and 10 years later my son, then Second Lieutenant Folsom, went.
What was not included in the October 2002 Iraq resolution was a provision for a draft. Had that been an amendment, the resolution would never have passed the Senate. The major funders of both parties don’t have sons and daughters who will go to war. Instead, those who go to war are not the well born who spend their young years at school without a care.
Everyone wants to go to war, it seems. My question to them is, “What are you putting up? Your son? Your daughter? Grandson? Granddaughter?” The answer is nothing. It’s easy to send someone else’s son to war.
Instead, it will be young, middle class Americans who don’t have family wealth that allows them to avoid military service.
Does President Biden and the neoconservatives want to go to war? Fine. Reinstate the draft and a draft with no exemptions. Try to send the sons and daughters of investment bankers, tech moguls, trial lawyers and, yes, politicians to war and you’ll see support for Ukraine (or any other foreign excursion) evaporate.
It’s the children of our middle and lower classes that do most of the dying when it comes to war. Unlike most of the Neocons who are spoiling for a fight with Russia, I’ve seen what happens in combat. President Biden needs to rehearse a speech when he has to tell a mother that her son was killed defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
John Folsom, Omaha
Call a politician
Our elected officials have indicated they have vast medical knowledge. Next time we have a health issue, maybe bypass our overworked health professionals and call a politician.
Dan Hoffman, Elkhorn
Real or fake
It would be great to have some clear guidance as to what might be a fake N95 or KN95 mask. The CDC suggests that it will have a NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health) label. However, for the solar eclipse in 2017, we were advised to buy ISO-approved eclipse glasses; I purchased some advertised this way, but found later they were fake. We need to know how to identify the quality ourselves, not if they have an easily counterfeited label.
Bev Hornig, Omaha
Library move
The lease of the totally inappropriate Jones Street site for the downtown library should not be approved. Rather, the library should be moved to the current Mutual site. I am sure that there is plenty of space that is not being used and lots of parking unlike Jones Street. It is also on the Orbit line and the trolley line. And Mutual should be able to give good terms on the lease. Perhaps this site could be the permanent new site. Better than the talked about site at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Robert and Linda Crouch, Omaha
Pillen campaign
Jim Pillen’s TV campaign ads are disgusting. What is the purpose of carrying a shotgun in the ad, to make him look tough? And his attack on Dr. Fauci is uncalled for and even threatening as he cocks the gun right after he disparages him. Does Mr. Pillen think he knows more about medicine and public health than a renown expert? God help Nebraska if he is our next governor.
Rebecca Shuster, Omaha
Water needs
With a one-time grant of funds, choosing uses requires asking: Are there higher and better uses compared to other alternatives? Ensuring water for Nebraska’s food production needs is laudable but Colorado is full partner in the compact for the South Platte River system — the Colorado governor has already expressed concerns from their plan and the partnership interests.
A sticky part surfaces when dealing with reduced river flows. That forces critical negotiations. Are we ready for that?
Lavon Sumption, Lincoln
Prison thoughts
This excellent series on Nebraska’s nation-leading prison growth by Henry J. Cordes proves many things in my opinion:
1. There is excellent strategical thinking in the collaborative efforts of our police force and community.
2. It is essential to have a strong DA who insists on prosecution and enforcement, as opposed the the cities of Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.
3. The Nebraska gun laws and prosecution polices need to be re examined, not to repeal but to revise so that we more closely utilize federal arrest and prosecution policies to relieve some of the burden on Nebraska taxpayers.
4. Although financially painful, it is imperative to build another prison.
Tony Staup, Waterloo, Neb.
