The Public Pulse: Russia-Ukraine conflict; Politicians or health professionals; Move library to Mutual site

So off to war we went. I went (twice) and 10 years later my son, then Second Lieutenant Folsom, went.

What was not included in the October 2002 Iraq resolution was a provision for a draft. Had that been an amendment, the resolution would never have passed the Senate. The major funders of both parties don’t have sons and daughters who will go to war. Instead, those who go to war are not the well born who spend their young years at school without a care.

Everyone wants to go to war, it seems. My question to them is, “What are you putting up? Your son? Your daughter? Grandson? Granddaughter?” The answer is nothing. It’s easy to send someone else’s son to war.

Instead, it will be young, middle class Americans who don’t have family wealth that allows them to avoid military service.

Does President Biden and the neoconservatives want to go to war? Fine. Reinstate the draft and a draft with no exemptions. Try to send the sons and daughters of investment bankers, tech moguls, trial lawyers and, yes, politicians to war and you’ll see support for Ukraine (or any other foreign excursion) evaporate.