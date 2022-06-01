The Public Pulse: Sad reality; Loss of a child; Leave assault weapons to the military; A people issue

Bring out the best

The violent deaths from mass shootings are a sad reality for all of us. It can happen anywhere and, sadly, has. From elementary schools to grocery stores, to Walmarts, to churches and synagogues. The need for safety is much broader than a need for gun control.

Our polarized society doesn’t just divide our politics, it feeds the worst within us at the expense of the good within us. It is too easy to blame, to hate and to turn away from each other. The less civil we are to one another in any setting, the greater the risk of violence — we all know this.

The more we listen to the voices inciting anger and hate, bringing out the worst within us as we rightfully have different opinions and ideas about how to make our nation better, the more it spills over into our everyday lives. We know this as well, even wearing a mask — or not — too often leads to confrontations that can turn violent.

We can’t fix the problem with new laws or rules alone. Government truly works best when it is needed least. That happens and we are safest when we as individuals bring out the very best within us while helping others do the same for the common good of all.

If we do this in our homes, our schools, our places of business and in our relationships with those we disagree with, safety will be greatly enhanced everywhere.

Jerry Eaton, Sioux City, Iowa

Loss of a child

I feel the anguish of all parents and loved ones of the child victims in the Texas school massacre. I suffered the loss of two adult children, a daughter at age 27 and a son at age 48. The circumstances of their deaths were not the same but were also horrifying. I felt a lump in my throat for years after each passing.

I feel blessed to have enjoyed the time I had with my children as adults.

Both were beautiful, thoughtful and loving beings. I was allowed to see the totality of their existence. The parents and loved ones surrounding the child victims will not be as fortunate. It is heartbreaking.

Ken Lane, Council Bluffs

Guns, of course

“Thoughts and prayers” nauseate me. People must do more than that. How about figuratively embracing victims, telling them you’re sorry and crying with them? How about bombarding, really bombarding, senators with mail suggesting they awaken their conscience? Senators Fischer and Sasse, are you there?

How about a simple background check? That could eliminate at least some of the crazies among us.

James L. Manion M.D., Omaha

Ban assault weapons

Assault rifles should only be used by and available to those who are in the assault business, i.e., the military.

James B. Vacanti, Omaha

Political inaction

Republicans care more about embryos than 10-year-old children. It’s more important to the likes of Pete Ricketts, Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz and their ilk that an 18-year-old can buy an assault rifle for his birthday present than the lives of children. I hope every night they go to bed, they see the faces of these innocent children because these deaths are on all of them.

Janice Mohs, Omaha

NRA irony

I find it ironic that the National Rifle Association banned all firearms from their annual convention in Houston this past weekend. Apparently, the NRA doesn’t even pretend to believe in a “good guy with a gun …”.

Sue Murray, Omaha

Guns welcome everywhere?

Would somebody please ask Gov. Ricketts if it is OK for me to bring my handgun and AK-47 to Wrigley Field when the Cubs play the Cardinals?

Theodore Dennis, Omaha

Political machine

Well, I see the shady political practices of the Ricketts’ political machine does not stop with the junior or senior Ricketts. It even extends to the mom, Marlene Ricketts, who donated to the petition drive on the voter ID proposal. And to no one’s surprise, it is being accused of fraud. (“Questions surface on voter ID drive,” May 27). When are people in this state going to wake up? The Ricketts’ political influence and personal agenda to promote their own interests is so obvious it is pathetic. This family does not represent Nebraska or Nebraska values. They need to be shown the exit.

Gary Glissman, Omaha

JFK 105

“Ignorance and misinformation can handicap the progress of a city or a company, but they can, if allowed to prevail in foreign policy, handicap this country’s security. In a world of complex and continuing problems, in a world of frustrations and irritations, America’s leadership must be guided by lights of learning and reason — or else those who confuse rhetoric with reality and the plausible with the possible will gain the popular ascendancy with their seemingly swift but simple solutions to every world problem.”

This is one of the early paragraphs of the speech President John F. Kennedy was to give in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. The words are still relevant today for all to take to heart and reflect on, and try to authentically change the course this country is headed.

It is shameful when Nebraska’s public servants only serve their party first and the U.S. Constitution a distant third. Congressman Don Bacon’s first four years were spent helping put the U.S. trillions of dollars in debt, and silently supporting the attacks on our Constitution by former President Trump. Time for a change in 2022. Finally, as we celebrate President John F. Kennedy’s 105th birthday, we can remember the faith he renewed in ourselves and our government, and develop the ability to have faith to accomplish great things going forward. No longer us vs. them, but what we together do for the betterment of present and future Americans. Let us pray for an inspired blessing to head in that direction in six months.

Phil O’Brien, Omaha

How many?

Last week, my 18-year-old son had his wisdom teeth pulled. I had to accompany him because at 18, he is considered underage. It is absolutely outrageous that he can leave the oral surgeon’s office and then go buy a gun without either of his parents. How many children have to die in our nation’s classrooms before we come to our senses and do something about our gun laws? How many? What number of dead children will it take before we can come together and use basic common sense? How many more?

Karen Wells, Omaha

Children more important

We Nebraskans have some of the stupidest representation in the country, but today’s top award goes to Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings. He said “Changing gun laws in Nebraska will do nothing but punish law-abiding citizens,” and “Guns are not at the root of these mass-shooting events.” (May 26) Facts and statistics from other countries disprove both of those statements. Other countries have changed their gun laws and the senseless slaughter has stopped or dramatically reduced. Families with dead children and people with functioning brains would not consider that “nothing.” And if guns are not at the root of these mass-shooting events, what is?

It’s not mental illness, violent video games, lack of prayer in school, violent movies or lack of a father because all other countries have these. What they don’t have are 400 million guns with nearly zero gun restrictions and children being shot daily.

Mr. Halloran also said “many of our laws, mostly at the federal level, promote more significant welfare support to those who do not have a father/husband,” and “this incentivizes fatherless households. These irresponsible ‘culture-shaping’ laws need to be addressed ... instead of changing gun laws.” Obviously, that is ridiculous because other industrialized countries have much stronger safety nets than we do for hungry, fatherless children and they don’t have our massive problem of gun violence.

Maybe our representative would like to enlighten us on how Jesus passing out bread and fish to the hungry and constantly helping the poor was actually hurting the people. Speaking of culture-shaping, what kind of culture is it raising children exposed to daily stories of school massacres and panic-stricken by sudden noises after participating in so many active shooter drills? Here’s a fact for Mr. Halloran and our other Republican representatives: Children are more important than guns. Period.

Scott Thomsen, Waterloo