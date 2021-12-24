The Public Pulse: Sandy Hook anniversary; CRT; For profit not for South O

PACE, not profit

As a long-time resident and activist in South Omaha, I am usually hip to what’s happening in my home turf. So imagine my surprise to read about this proposed $100 million “plus” health campus for South O (Nov. 26). So I’m thinking, fantastic! The guys at PACE are finally realizing their dream of having this kind of a full service youth center at Hitchcock Park. Great job guys! And then I read where it’s not the PACE folks at all. It’s some relative newcomers to the South side who are wrapping themselves in some kind of altruistic promises that are cloaked in dollar bills! This health and recreational campus a for profit venture. As the article reads, “it would charge fees for programs and services and events yet be accessible to underserved populations.” I don’t buy it and as a resident/activist of South Omaha, I am more offended by the fact that the PACE program has not been given the support to expand on what they already have in place and has done wonders for thousands of young boys and girls who might not otherwise have had a chance to play sports. This type of facility or something like it, has been their dream for the past dozen years or so. Furthermore, their programs are provided free of charge to their youthful constituents. Otherwise, for many of these kids, summer and winter sports activities would be unlikely. If funders and investors really have the best interests of our community and our youth at heart, a better investment would be to support the efforts of a proven non-profit group such as PACE, because through their work and knowledge of what works best for our youth, their resume is unquestionably beyond reproach with us, baby! Right now, I’m a long way from being convinced that this “health campus” project that’s on the table as a for profit youth center is the best way to go. Why not use the proven and home-grown PACE program to take the lead on this type of much needed project and take this for profit plan to some other part of the city where families can afford to pay for it!