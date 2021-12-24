The Public Pulse: Sandy Hook anniversary; CRT; For profit not for South O

Loaded question
Another anniversary of the slaughter of the innocents at Sandy Hook School has come and gone. I always wonder how Nebraska’s delegation to Congress feel. All — Sasse, Fischer, Bacon, Fortenberry, Smith — have received donations from pro-gun groups like the NRA and Safari Club. Do these politicians suffer in sadness and remember the children and teachers gunned down and “what if,” or do they embrace their firearms even harder and dig in to protect the right to bear arms? They, like most other Republicans, should hang their heads in shame.
Bonnie Price, Omaha
Misdirected passion
If only Gov. Pete Ricketts attacked the prison overcrowding and understaffing problems, the pandemic and the St. Francis debacle with the same passion he reserves for all things he thinks are related to critical race theory. These are real problems, mostly involving the most vulnerable Nebraskans. He could actually help solve real problems instead of politically grandstanding on an issue that he doesn’t seem to understand based on his repeated public comments. We should all strive to be anti-racist. That does not have anything to do with discrimination against White people. The treatment for Ricketts is sunshine or vitamin D. The treatment for the lack of leadership by Ricketts is term limits.
David Finken, Omaha
PACE, not profit
As a long-time resident and activist in South Omaha, I am usually hip to what’s happening in my home turf. So imagine my surprise to read about this proposed $100 million “plus” health campus for South O (Nov. 26). So I’m thinking, fantastic! The guys at PACE are finally realizing their dream of having this kind of a full service youth center at Hitchcock Park. Great job guys! And then I read where it’s not the PACE folks at all. It’s some relative newcomers to the South side who are wrapping themselves in some kind of altruistic promises that are cloaked in dollar bills! This health and recreational campus a for profit venture. As the article reads, “it would charge fees for programs and services and events yet be accessible to underserved populations.” I don’t buy it and as a resident/activist of South Omaha, I am more offended by the fact that the PACE program has not been given the support to expand on what they already have in place and has done wonders for thousands of young boys and girls who might not otherwise have had a chance to play sports. This type of facility or something like it, has been their dream for the past dozen years or so. Furthermore, their programs are provided free of charge to their youthful constituents. Otherwise, for many of these kids, summer and winter sports activities would be unlikely. If funders and investors really have the best interests of our community and our youth at heart, a better investment would be to support the efforts of a proven non-profit group such as PACE, because through their work and knowledge of what works best for our youth, their resume is unquestionably beyond reproach with us, baby! Right now, I’m a long way from being convinced that this “health campus” project that’s on the table as a for profit youth center is the best way to go. Why not use the proven and home-grown PACE program to take the lead on this type of much needed project and take this for profit plan to some other part of the city where families can afford to pay for it!
Ben Salazar, Omaha
Losing teams
In the Oct. 13 Pulse, I gave NU a football grade of “best” losing team in U.S.!
Nebraska managed to maintain the distinction through the whole season always losing by single digit numbers.
Now, Nebraska also plays basketball. How do we get the team to also lose by single digit numbers? Michigan beat Nebraska by 35 points. Other teams also scored high numbers. The question is: Can NU basketball improve and reduce the margin of loss so that we can feel better? We don’t want Nebraska to be the best losing team in two major sports!
Natan Schwalb, Omaha
Rewriting history
President Trump was xenophobic and racist when he restricted travel from China when COVID-19 started. Fast forward 1 1/2 years, and there is now yet another COVID-19 strain in Africa. President Biden has restricted travel from five African countries and he is not labeled xenophobic or racist. Both have done the correct thing but treated differently. On another topic, President Biden is releasing 50 million barrels of oil due to the price of gas. We have been down this road before and doing this does not make much difference to the price of gas and, if it does, it will only last for three days. Since we are erasing history and rewriting history, I guess we will always repeat our mistakes.
Linda Miller, Omaha
