The Public Pulse: Sasse comments; Defend right values; Carbon pricing needed

As Councilwoman Melton’s stance is that government should let people make their own decisions regarding wearing masks, I would be curious to hear her positions on legalized casino gambling, legalized marijuana, and same-sex marriage.

Michael Zack, Omaha

Defend right values

In my 56 years of life there has been a major shift in this country. What used to be considered right is now wrong. Left is right. Up is down. Good is evil.

When a local business owner and veteran can be charged with multiple crimes for merely defending his property and eventually his life, something’s wrong. When a highly educated Christian woman with seven children, two of whom are adopted and of another race, is considered too “dogmatic” to become the next Supreme Court justice, something’s wrong. When standing for the flag and singing the “Star Spangled Banner” is replaced with kneeling, something’s wrong. When saying “All lives matter” is considered bigoted hate-speech, something’s wrong.

Wake up, America! Someone’s trying to stifle your opinions and take away your freedom of speech. The time is now for God-fearing, law-abiding, freedom-loving citizens to unite and stand up for what we know is right.