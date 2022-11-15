The Public Pulse: Saving local news; Always thank a vet; Orgs that enhance lives

Protecting journalistic content

Thank you to David Chavern for the excellent piece on saving newspapers. We are fortunate in Omaha, Lincoln and other Nebraska towns to still have good local papers. Carry on the fight for our journalists from high school to nationwide.

Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha

Thank a vet

We all need to remember to say thank you to every veteran who served their country. All gave some, some gave all for your freedom of choice, freedom of religion, freedom to assemble, freedom to pursue happiness and freedom of speech. We all need to look at what is happening in Ukraine. They are fighting for their freedom.

Thank you all service members past and present for what you are doing and what you have done.

Clayton Monical, Ralston

Enhancing lives

Sheritha Jones stated in her Nov. 6 editorial, “People who consider it a moral imperative to protect the lives of unborn children should also find it necessary to support the well-being of over 3 million Black children born into poverty. But that is not the case. They are only pro-life until the poor Black child is born, and then their interest becomes nonexistent.” I would invite Sheritha to visit Bethlehem House or Mater Filius here Omaha. Both of these provide housing, food, clothing, support and hope to women in crisis pregnancies. The paper she works for recently reported that the director of Bethlehem House was given the Excellence in Public Service Award.

In 2021, Catholic Charities provided services to more than 280,000 people throughout the Omaha Archdiocese. Services provided include Mentoring Moms program, food pantries, mental health, clothing, cleaning academy, microbusiness training and more. Many Catholic schools offer scholarships to low-income children. Many minority students attend these schools throughout the city. Essential Pregnancy Services center supplies formula, clothes for mother and child, diapers, and car seats to new moms. Several churches in Omaha have food pantries for anyone in need.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society helps people pay bills, find community resources, connect with others and much more. These types of services are made possible by volunteers and donations from tens of thousands of pro-life people across the country whose interest does exist. Every life is precious from the moment of conception until natural death. We should all be working toward enhancing life and not ending it.

Jan Schweer, Omaha

Keep abortion legal

People are entitled to their opinions, but any argument must begin from facts. Sandra Brichacek Kelley’s letter (“Misleading rhetoric”) contains falsehoods easily dismissed by a survey of post-Dobbs news.

Women have already had treatment for miscarriages denied or delayed. Hospitals do not want to take on the burden of proving whether a procedure is legal, so it’s easier to just send the patient back home. Medication abortions are indistinguishable from miscarriages, so in states where this is illegal, suddenly sufferers of miscarriage have become “murder” suspects.

Ectopic pregnancies will kill the mother if not aborted, but under laws written by clueless legislators, there is no distinction between an eventually deadly pregnancy and a healthy one. Even if the law has an exception for the life of the mother, doctors are already delaying procedures until the patient is “sick enough” to be legally saved.

It’s not just bad pregnancies that are affected by these laws: Pharmacists have refused to fill prescriptions for ulcers and lupus medication for women who weren’t even pregnant.

This whole discussion of whether the patient is “worthy” of treatment is just a distraction, however. Abortion should be safe, legal, on-demand with no justification needed, and free of charge.

Lane Phillips, Omaha

Holocaust quip

After reading the Nov. 13, article, “Holocaust quip leads to teaching moment,” I believe Britt Prince should not be the only one to answer this question, but the classmate making the video, asking the insensitive question in the first place.

Barbara Nowick, Louisville, Nebraska

Gracious kindness

There was a frigid cold wind the evening of Veteran’s Day when my “check tires” light came on. I stopped at a filling station at 50th and Dodge and fumbled with my tire pressure gauge when a gentleman approached me asking if I’d like some help. Of course I did and he checked and filled with air all the tires and wished me a good night. Thank you for rescuing a senior with your gracious random act of kindness. It will be paid forward.

Beth Nelson, Omaha

Defining social equity

“The fair, just, and equitable management of all institutions serving the public; the fair and equitable distribution of public services, and implementation of public policy; the commitment to promote fairness, justice, and equity in the formation of public policy.”

That’s the definition of social equity. But, according to Elizabeth Tegtmeier (Nov. 8), who just won a seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education, that’s not want Nebraskans want. She says that “the board’s emphasis on social equity doesn’t align with the will of Nebraskans ...” Nebraskans don’t want fairness? Justice? Equity? Really?

Tegtmeier maintains that the current board places too much emphasis on social equity at the expense of student achievement. As hard as it is to believe that the board doesn’t emphasize student achievement enough, put that argument aside and ask this question — why can’t they do both?

And the answer, of course, is yes. Both social equity and student achievement can be emphasized. It’s not an either/or situation. It’s disappointing to think we’ll have someone in such an important position with such narrow thinking.

Tom McShane, Omaha