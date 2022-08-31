The Public Pulse: Saying no to the Archdiocese policy; Outstanding student loans; Water pipeline

Prep sets own policy

Cheers to Creighton Prep for not adopting the Archdiocese’s gender-identity policy. Christ the Redeemer spread a message of love and tolerance for all of humanity. We are all God’s children.

Mike Pirruccello, Omaha

Prep Class of 1986

Student loan fiasco

President Biden is canceling some student loan debt for the “poor” households making up to $250,000. Excuse me, but I don’t remember co-signing any of those loans. The Democrats are launching a political campaign using my tax money right before the midterms.

Paul Koehler, Omaha

Water pipeline

The only pipeline that makes sense to me is a water pipeline that could get water to a drought stricken part of the country. People probably wouldn’t resist it as much if it’s water. If there is one sure thing about a pipeline — it is going to leak.

Rich Kirby, La Vista

Educated voter

Please all citizens: Vote. Vote. Vote. However, do your very best to be an educated voter so we elect the candidates who best reflect our principles.

Janet Haney, Omaha

Pillen’s issues

Since Jim Pillen has chickened out of debating Carol Blood, who stands ready for the test, I decided to research his important issues. Since I am interested in education, I focused on issues that would affect PK-12 schools. I am highly concerned about what I read.

First, I fear Mr. Pillen will gut public school resources. He will begin a 3% cap on spending. A cap could hinder increasing teacher pay which might be a partial solution for teacher shortages. There is no mention by Mr. Pillen of teacher shortages. He plans on reforming state aid by giving more money to rural schools.

Pillen’s playbook reads, “… the largest four districts receive nearly 50 percent of the state aid. That’s completely unfair.” He doesn’t understand the equity purpose behind state aid. He plans to allow parents to “… spend their tax dollars on the school of their choice.” Will those lost public school resources be replaced? These shifts will occur while he “… add(s) hundreds of millions of dollars in property tax relief …,” and “… additional investments in our correction system to expand capacity.” Where’s he getting all this money?

School programming under Mr. Pillen will also change. He indicates he’ll work to “… ban radical ideologies from our classrooms,” and support a bill to ban the teaching of sex education in public schools.” Which ideas is he suppressing? He will eliminate funding for schools that teach Critical Race Theory. Is he really cutting UNL’s state funding? Schools will need additional time to teach students “… to love God” and the curriculum would be supported by his “… efforts to put prayer back into K-12 schools.” Will he be adding Muslim prayer, Christian prayer, Jewish prayer or something else?

Chuck Chevalier, Springfield

Face the voters

Jim Pillen was apparently a successful hog farmer. He would not be the extremely wealthy man he is unless he was. However, without seeing the candidates side-by-side, how can the voters who care to make an informed choice judge which candidate will be the best politician, governor and leader for the next four years? Pig jokes about the issues may have satisfied his grandchildren but they would not stack up well against a veteran legislator like Carol Blood and I think he knows it.

Nancy Dickinson, Omaha

Who needs them?

Who needs an AK-47 or an AR-15?

That was the statement I heard the one evening as I approached my neighbor’s porch earlier this month.

Apparently his grade-school age son had just gone through this year’s active shooter drill that day. He was upset, to say the least, as was another neighbor who was present. That’s what they kept saying more times than I could count. I am the only one among us who owns a firearm, so they were directing their distress directly at me. So I was putting some things together in my head for the group to discuss when it occurred to me that actually I agreed with them. The only reason to have either of these weapons is to shoot at another person either during a war or in a self defense situation.

Neither neighbor thought they would be worth a damn for self defense in the home for fear a member of the family would get shot by accident.

By the end of the discussion, all agreed the adults had failed the children on this account.

One other statement came up over and over: Who are these people who think they need these weapons, who in their right mind would even want them around?

Leon A. Bresley, Omaha

Two-party system

Where would we be now if the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection would have succeeded? Would we still have a two-party system? Would Congress, the Executive branch, and the courts continue to exist independently? Would we have a single dear leader and an authoritarian system? What would be the role played by the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, and the white supremacists?

Without a two-party system and the checks and balances of a democracy, could we have a peaceful transfer of power? Who would replace the leader? What would be the role of the military? If our system falls apart, what will take its place? The U.S. is exceptional because democracy has contained our inner demons. As long as the United States had a foreign enemy such as fascism or communism, we remained united. Today, we have turned on ourselves and domestic terrorism constitutes the greatest threat.

History shows us that an organized minority is capable of overthrowing a disorganized majority. An organized minority of true believers can infiltrate and control the institutions of democracy. This occurred in both Nazi Germany and Communist Russia.

Some Americans would prefer the simplicity of a single authoritarian leader. Violence has surfaced in American society. Politics, which controls our lives, is not a spectator sport. We know an informed public is the best safeguard to protect us from those that wish us harm. Disinformation makes it more difficult to separate truth from fiction. What we take for granted today, we may never have again.

Roger L. Green, Scottsbluff

Pay back your debt

I read in the newspaper that Joe Biden will forgive up to $10,000 of student debt if their earnings are less than $125,000. Wow! If a person is making $124,999 a year, I honestly believe that they can and should pay back their student loan debt is a timely manner. We are talking about smart people with a college education who should be smart enough to manage and budget their money and pay back their debts.

Doug Arthur, Omaha

Unpacking debt relief

There is so much to unpack with the $10,000 student loan assistance discussion and it appears to be, unfortunately, this week’s controversy.

We all have stories, and mine is like many that have no problem with debt relief for lower income college students. I was a non-traditional student in a state college system with my two children in college at the same time, in the 1990’s. Together, our college debt for three of us getting four-year degrees was approximately $80,000 to $90,000.

Today, that same state college system is very close to those same figures for one student. As we all are aware, education now is almost three times the cost of education from years ago. I don’t really think that anybody can get just too “judgy” about $10,000 for debt relief. It is unfortunate that so many are so ignorant about the cost of education today. It’s just sad to think that this is honestly something to “rage about.”

And for those that are upset about community colleges being slighted, just pause for a moment. President Biden rallied around free tuition and fees for those two-year programs, and that promise was in the Build Back Better Bill that was dumped by the total Republican Party months ago. He is now working towards anything that he can do, with limited support, for those with lower incomes. First Lady Jill Biden teaches in a community school system. Education is President Biden’s bailiwick. Stop please. Enough is enough.

Kathe Strand, Omaha