The Public Pulse: Schmaderer’s leadership; Not funny, Sen. Sasse; GOP ignored health reform

Schmaderer’s leadership
Chief Schmaderer, you are a calming presence in a world of turmoil. I and my family want you to know that you are doing a fine job in our city, and we appreciate you and your officers. It isn’t easy, but your demeanor makes it appear that Omaha is under control.
Leadership is a gift that experience enhances.
Sherry Coughlin, Omaha
It’s not funny, Sen. Sasse
I have been a lifelong Republican and have voted along those lines for over 50 years because Republicans mirror my values: You work hard for your family and you get rewarded. Nothing is given to you.
Ben Sasse refused to attend the nomination of Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention, stating that he was committed instead to taking his family “on a tour of Nebraska dumpster fires.” Never have I been more embarrassed as a Nebraskan to admit that I voted for this man, which I will never do again.
And as for his claim that President Trump respects him because Sasse fights with him, why would the president respect someone that went on record with his “dumpster fire” comment. Does Sasse think he is a stand-up comic?
Richard Johnson, Omaha
Racial reality
We see a constant barrage of letters and opinion pieces from the usual suspects saying, without any proof or justification at all, that America is this boiling cesspool of racism and white supremacy. Two words put the lie to all these liberal falsehoods. Those two words are Barack Obama!
P.L. Butcher, Shenandoah, Iowa
Bacon, GOP ignored health reform
I am not necessarily in favor of Medicare for All; however, when Don Bacon says in his latest ads that he has a great health care plan for everyone, it is hard to believe him. Like most politicians, he makes promises in nebulous language with no substance to back up these promises, and then let’s the rain (if we ever get any again) settle the dust of those promises.
For most of his life, Don Bacon had health care through the military. The military does not exclude people with preexisting conditions. Now Don Bacon is a politician and has health care through the government. He has his coverage, but if you have a preexisting condition, he doesn’t care (remember “Hell, yes”?).
Up until 2018, the Republicans controlled both houses in Congress. All they have tried to do is kill Obamacare with no viable replacement. They accomplished nothing.
If you are going to vote for someone, consider what promises were made in the past before you vote. Many politicians are banking on you not remembering their past promises, otherwise why do they need to bring it up again?
Bob Karcher, Council Bluffs
Trump deserves Americans’ support
To Richard Weston, Aug. 31 Pulse: No, President Trump was not a latecomer regarding being anti-abortion. He was emphatic about this from the time of his inauguration. Currently, he comes on stronger because babies today are being torn limb by limb within the mother late in her pregnancy.
Also, watching the news, it is obvious that President Trump is not dismissing or ignoring racism, poverty and environmental crisis. Weston’s letter reminded me of Michelle Obama’s comments at the Democratic National Convention when she said, “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.” I believe she should have said, “For the years President Obama was in office, he was clearly in over his head because he did nothing for the economy nor for climate change.”
Donald Trump was just inaugurated when he was blamed for both climate change and the economy. Today he is blamed for the fact that COVID-19 is not under control. What next? Beware of Biden. He is not vocal as President Trump is, and it is good that he isn’t because he is already clearly in over his head; listen to him when he speaks.
Sister Mary Hlas, Omaha
