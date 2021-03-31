The Public Pulse: School choice debate; Gun policy; Vaccination locations

Election integrity

Why would any American citizen not want to protect the most important freedom given us as Americans, the right to have a vote? Unless it is your goal to give up that right and by doing so, you are rejecting the reality that drives the masses to our borders. Voting guidelines are not adopted to deny any U.S. citizen the right to vote, but to prevent inauthentic voting which ultimately is destructive to our liberty. Our right to vote is sacred and is envied worldwide. Voting regulations are not to keep people from voting.

People who believe in freedom and choose our country as their home should be willing to make the effort to register and provide adequate proof of their right to vote. It is one of our basic rights and should be exercised in strict confidence that all steps have been taken to avoid any issues or irregularities that might threaten the reliability of outcome. People can be disappointed at the outcome of a political contest, but why give doubts to fester after a contest and leave voters feeling unrest and/or defensive?