The Public Pulse: School choice debate; Gun policy; Vaccination locations

School choice needed
Our country has experienced a reality where wealth creates educational opportunity. Minority and poor students experience larger academic achievement gaps than their white and wealthier peers. We are one of three states that has not responded to this injustice by having a school choice program such as tax credit scholarships.
We all know education is the great equalizer and a way out of poverty. School choice gives students from lower-income families an education tailored to their needs.
Numerous studies and real experiences from states with choice programs reveal school choice improves academic outcomes (compare ACT scores), makes schools more accountable, and saves taxpayers money. It also reduces racial segregation, benefits the poor, and is good for student safety.
School choice leads to higher graduation rates. Higher graduation rates mean fewer people requiring future state tax dollars.
School choice increases the quality of public schools. This competition in education, like most anything, leads to superior results and a better product. What are the teachers’ unions afraid of?
It’s hard to understand how anyone could deny poor children and their families this opportunity and could oppose a marketplace in education — support LB 364, the Opportunity Scholarship Act!
Britt Thedinger, M.D., Omaha
No to LB 364
LB 364 will give a special tax credit for donations to parochial and private schools’ scholarship funds. Most who use charitable contributions to lower their taxes are the wealthy. The majority of us use the standard deduction for taxes, so donations are cut off at $300. This bill would help very few people and will lower state revenue. Most people are unaware that State Statue Section 788-734 is a textbook loan program that requires school districts to buy books for private and parochial schools. The books are “loaned,” but they are paid for by our tax dollars. The cost for the 2021-2022 school year is $521,200.77.
But, this letter is about who benefits from LB 364 that our legislature is debating now. It is wrong to make a law that favors private school donations. This bill is unfair to all other charities. It is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Wendy Leitch, Omaha
Worthy proposal
Impressive March 24 letter by Andrew Best concerning the Opportunity Scholarship Act, LB 364. He very well explained how the bill would work. The impact would not end up costing the state, but it would save the state money. Similar laws exist in 18 other states around the country, including Kansas, Iowa and South Dakota. Tax credit scholarships have helped over 290,000 students nationwide. Donations to similar programs across the country have been significant.
In Iowa, the tax credit scholarship program has saved the state (yes, saved the state) $280 million since its enactment in 2006. If the student goes to a private school, the state does not have to pay the school district the $1,400 for each of these students. One would think all senators would want to save the state some money and vote for LB 364.
Angie Wingert, Omaha
Not convenient at all
As someone who recently received their first shot at Christ Community Church, I was much chagrined to find out my second vaccination would be at the new Douglas County Health Department site at South 35th and L. What would have been a relatively convenient location on 108th has now turned into a 30-minute drive from northwest Omaha (156th and Blondo) to the stockyards area.
Where are the vaccination sites for those of us living in northwest Omaha and western Douglas County? An inquiry to the Health Department resulted in an answer that Immanuel (on north 72nd) was a good location for us. Do they know that Omaha has expanded past 72nd Street?
Then we find out that Christ Community Church, which did such an outstanding job, was willing to continue as a vaccination location!
I applaud the Health Department’s efforts to get shots into arms but wish they would update their map of Omaha and surrounding areas and include all of Douglas County in their planning efforts!
Peggy Shaffer, Omaha
Political cooking
A number of years ago, a then-star of WWE was famous for saying, “Can you smell what the Rock is cookin’?” I’ll bet I’m not the only voter who can smell what Nebraska’s senior senator and governor are cooking after reading that the senator is considering a run for governor in 2022. Does it stretch the imagination too much to think that if she would run and win, that the current governor might then be appointed to complete her term? I can smell what’s cookin’ and I don’t like it.
Patrick Durow, Omaha
Voter suppression
The Republican Party in Georgia has just enacted the most severe suppression of voting rights in this country. This is what the Republicans are trying to do nationwide, the party of voter suppression. They can’t win elections fair and square, so they must make sure they win at all costs.
We need a national voting rights act passed by Congress, but wait — there is no support from Republicans in Congress. What do our elected Republican members of Congress from Nebraska think about Georgia’s actions? I’m not holding my breath for them to react; they are all Republicans. This must not stand!
Doug Schrawger, Omaha
Election integrity
Why would any American citizen not want to protect the most important freedom given us as Americans, the right to have a vote? Unless it is your goal to give up that right and by doing so, you are rejecting the reality that drives the masses to our borders. Voting guidelines are not adopted to deny any U.S. citizen the right to vote, but to prevent inauthentic voting which ultimately is destructive to our liberty. Our right to vote is sacred and is envied worldwide. Voting regulations are not to keep people from voting.
People who believe in freedom and choose our country as their home should be willing to make the effort to register and provide adequate proof of their right to vote. It is one of our basic rights and should be exercised in strict confidence that all steps have been taken to avoid any issues or irregularities that might threaten the reliability of outcome. People can be disappointed at the outcome of a political contest, but why give doubts to fester after a contest and leave voters feeling unrest and/or defensive?
Most of our rights required authenticity. For example, the right to drive, the right to education, the right to get a credit card, the right to own a house, the right to marry, to divorce, to travel in and out of our country, to own a gun. When you move, you need to prove who you are to get your mail at your new address. All theses rules are mandated by law.
So again, for such an important endeavor, why would one not make the effort to set and meet the requirements needed to vote and to count votes as directed by law? There is nothing more threatening to a free people than to fear that our system of voting is compromised.
Diane Davis, Omaha
Welcome help
To E.J. and his good-humored wife and daughter Sadie and Alicia and Justin Reed: Thank you for staying with me after my accident until help arrived.
I am forever grateful.
Emily Wynn, Omaha
Souq, Ltd.
Data, deaths, policy
In response to Anne Barker’s March 28 Public Pulse letter — you left out critical information. America’s suicide rate is 27th highest in the world, below every country you listed except Germany. America’s murder rate is 55th highest in the world even though we are the world’s larger owner of private firearms. According to Statista’s 2019 report (latest available), 364 Americans were killed with long guns (97 of them being by “assault rifles”). There were 1,476 killed by knives, 397 with blunt objects (hammers, bats, clubs, etc.) and 600 killed with hands, legs and fists.
Are the victims of gun violence more dead or a bigger loss to their family and friends? So why focus on guns? Let’s pass laws to eliminate knives, hammers, bats, hands, feet, and fists — they all killed more people than “assault rifles.”
The latest tragic shooting occurred in Boulder, Colorado, which already has universal background checks, red flag gun confiscation laws, high-capacity magazine laws, a ban on “assault weapons” and on and on, yet these laws stopped nothing.
I think you would agree that any unnecessary death is tragic. So let’s focus on one type that is easily remedied — distracted driving killed 3,142 Americans in 2019. If would be so easy for cellphone providers to update phone software — use the phones GPS to determine speed, and disable calling and texting if moving. Surely infringing on these freedoms would be OK, wouldn’t it?
Dennis Swanson, Glenwood, Iowa
Citizen defense
That was an ironic picture in the OWH on Sunday — citizens in Myanmar armed with homemade bow and arrows confront the military government.
Think twice about getting rid of our Second Amendment.
Kenneth Mixan, Omaha