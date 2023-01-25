The Public Pulse: School choice plan; Congrats Jacob Zab; More thoughts on legislative bills







School choice plan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that one of her top bills to be passed in 2023 is establishing school vouchers for parents to use to enroll their children in private or parochial schools. Her formula will take $7,500 from each public school for every child attending a private or parochial school.

While this would be a dent in large public school’s budgets, the districts with fewer than 400 students will be in danger of closing. Assuming 10 students from each of the 20 smallest Iowa school districts move to a private or parochial school, this would mean that the public school will lose $75,000 annually.

Many of these school districts are already struggling financially and a $75,000 loss would be devastating.

So, my question is, “Which of the smallest schools will have to close? Will it be one of your public schools?” Legislators located in these school districts that might close might never be elected again.

In year three of the proposed voucher plan, all students enrolled in private and parochial school will be eligible for a voucher using taxpayer dollars. The cost will be in the millions.

Dewitt Jones, Ed.D., Waukee, Iowa

UNO’s ‘Rudy’

I had the pleasure of getting to know Jacob Zab last semester as he was a student in my sales class at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. I can attest Jake is as fine an individual as any in my 10-plus years as an adjunct. He’s absolutely a team guy with a great personality. No matter where he goes from here, he’ll be an immediate success. Congratulations to UNO’s “Rudy”. He’s the real deal.

Gary Domet, Omaha

Waning voting rights

Now that photo IDs will be required for Nebraskans to vote, about the only requirement that Republicans haven’t legislated, lobbied, or put on an initiative is a requirement that we must be accompanied to the polls by our parents. With District47’s Sen. Erdman’s LB228, we now have another proposal to restrict and marginalize more of our voting rights.

Obviously prompted by the paranoia of Donald Trump’s unproven claims of fraud and a stolen election over two years ago, election-denier Erdman wants individual, in-person voting on election day only. Yes, throw out the computerized ballots, the vote counting machines and filling out ballots at home. And why? Well Erdman hasn’t elaborated, but it isn’t because there has been any provable fraud in the 167 years of Nebraska statehood.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala, Neb.

Not serious legislation

State Sen. Murman’s LB371 seems to be more of a culture war statement than serious legislation. Among the bill’s proposals is to make it a misdemeanor to allow someone under 19 to attend a drag show. The bill is clearly unconstitutional since it violates an adult’s freedom of assembly rights. Regarding minors, it overrides parental decision making, which contradicts the senator’s LB374 parental rights act. I likely share the senator’s dislike of drag shows, especially when children are in attendance, and I would agree with the bill’s other proposal that a state agency should not use state funds to host this type of event. However, the bill’s shaky definition of a drag show and its clear violation of personal liberty and parental rights should make this a non-starter.

Andrew Best, Omaha

Tax fairness

A bill, LB754, introduced in the Unicameral will lower the tax rate for the highest income tax bracket in Nebraska. I’m sure that it will easily pass because it will cover most members currently serving there, as well as the governor . This bill will not lower the other tax brackets but they say that they won’t raise them either. So much for tax fairness.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Pitiful start

Following the five-day debacle that was the GOP trying to elect a Speaker of the House, one would think our reps could finally get down to the business of representing the people and passing legislation that improves our lives. But, no! There is still way too much vindictive work to be done to show the Democrats that the GOP is now large and in charge!

Let’s start by cutting down the Office of Congressional Ethics, for ethical oversight is certainly not a high priority with the GOP in charge! How convenient for a party rife with election-deniers, Jan. 6, 2021, apologists, and one new member who is a total fabrication (George Santos, or whatever his real name is). Don’t count on McCarthy to force the issue. Off to a pitiful start — and don’t expect things to get much better.

It’s clear that at least the MAGA wing of the GOP has no intention of governing in the interest of the people — only for themselves. Look forward to sham investigations and the business of gutting Social Security and Medicaid, and suppressing our freedom to vote. It’s difficult to feel otherwise when so many election-deniers, extremists and insurrectionists are in charge of the House.

Sharon K. Flinn, Omaha

Years pass, qualms stay

Years ago, I wrote my first Public Pulse article in response to another submission. An older gentlemen suggested the U.S. implement mandatory military service because us gosh darn youths are so ornery. I responded that all I wanted was to raise a family and have a good life, and didn’t want to be forced into something that puts that at risk. Over a decade later ... I have a wife now, I’m nearly 40 and I have seen my hopes and beliefs in this country systematically eroded. I no longer want to have children. This is something that is happening a lot. I’m just someone who can admit it. It’s a real gosh darn shame, ain’t it?

Joseph Koll, Omaha

Mail-in ballots

Our elected reps should try signing someone else’s name and then compare it to the actual person’s signature. It won’t match. Forgery is a skill few have, certainly not on a mass scale to fake multiple people’s signatures.

Mailed ballots are a safe, secure method for voters to vote in the comfort and privacy of their home after they have researched the issues and candidates on the ballot. They don’t have to take time off from work (unpaid), fight bad weather, worse roads, stand in long lines when age and health may make that difficult, deal with crowds who may be carrying viruses, or worse, weapons to prove how special they are and how important their rights are.

Voters get their mailed ballot because the registration office has confirmed they are a valid voter. A postcard was sent, signed and returned to the registrar’s office confirming the data on file. Signatures matched.

If our elected reps want to look into voter fraud, I suggest they look at states who remove valid voters because that person’s first and last name is also claimed by someone in another state. They avoid checking a middle name, age, race, gender or home address because that would eliminate the concern altogether.

States that wipe thousands from the voter rolls are not fooling anyone. Neither are you. You want to make voting time-consuming, costly and difficult because you want to block segments of society who may not vote as you want them to. That is the sad state of politics in America. Rather than follow a party line that wants to eliminate anyone who doesn’t agree with you, try remembering what elections were meant to do — reveal the will of the general public.

Sandra Kent, Bennington

Ricketts’ appointment

I read Gov. Pillen’s reasons for appointing Pete Ricketts to be Nebraska’s next U.S. senator. I believe he made the correct choice. I am upset that he made part of his choice based of Mr. Ricketts’ advocacy of Nebraska’s Christian conservative values. I am positive that many Nebraskans are of a faith that is not Christian. We Nebraskans need to understand and know that all faiths need to be valued and appreciated in order for Nebraska to grow and prosper. Religious freedom is important.

Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Nebraska

Valuation increase

Just got my house valuation from Sarpy County for next year’s property taxes and found out that my valuation had gone up 15%. Sarpy County reappraises home values every year and on top of the 9% two years ago and the 4% last year, I am about out of being able to live in my own home as the taxing agencies in my district never reduce their mill levies. When will the cap on valuation increases be passed by the Nebraska Legislature?

Tim Goodman, Omaha

City plows

Again, we did not get the snow that was predicted. I’m very happy about that. I have a private contractor remove the snow from my driveway and sidewalks. My contractor came the day after the snow and cleared my driveway and sidewalks. He also cleared the snow from the street behind my driveway and along the curb so the street would be clear with no snow from my driveway. Later, a city snowplow came by and filled my driveway with hard chunks of snow that were 12 inches deep in some spots. I went out to try to remove the chunks, however, it was so hard I was not able to remove. Several hours later that afternoon, a city snowplow went past my house three times. At the time they went by, my street had been cleared down to the bare concrete and had plenty of salt on it. I do not live on a major street and only vehicles that drive on my street live in the area or are going to a specific location. I would think the city would have other streets that had not been cleared and heavy traffic would have benefited having this truck in their area. Seems like a waste of city money to repeatedly plow a clean street when many had not been cleared once, let alone four times in one afternoon.

Susan Blair, Omaha