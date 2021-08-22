The Public Pulse: School districts, mask wearing; Biden's failure

Schools, masks

I write in response to Millard Public Schools’ most recent school board meeting (Aug. 16). Like many Omaha residents, I have been confused and surprised by local school districts’ varying responses to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in our state. As the delta variant has increased its spread over the past several weeks, medical experts have reached a general consensus in their recommendations for schools.

For instance, the American Academy of Pediatrics, unequivocally recommends that “all students older than 2 years and all school staff should wear face masks at school (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use).” Given such consensus amongst medical experts, and the rising COVID numbers in our state, it is deeply troubling that only a few school districts in our community have implemented mask mandates.

I hope that school board members in MPS, and in other districts that have thus far resisted implementing mask mandates for this school year, will be able to transcend politics and uninformed theories for the sake of their constituents (even if/when their constituents are unable to do so themselves). If we want to maintain our commitment to accessibility, access and equity, we must make decisions about health safety with our most vulnerable students, families and staff in mind. If we want to protect all children’s mental health, we must ensure that all children are able to continue in-person learning throughout the full school year. Therefore, all public schools in our state should maintain mask mandates until medical experts change their recommendations.