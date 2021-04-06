The Public Pulse: School germ factories; Tax relief; Sports, politics

Germ-factory danger

As a high school senior, I’ve dealt with imbeciles disregarding those around them, but COVID has brought out the worst in Nebraskans. This isn’t a complete population, only what I’ve experienced every day with the kids in one school. People don’t wear their masks over their noses in the hallways, nor in classes. The only retribution they receive is being told off once and almost never again. They are doing it because they are lazy and believe that the coronavirus “is a scam.”

The school encourages students to not stay at home but rather come in person, mainly because the school cannot afford the resources or the lack thereof for zoomers that are significantly struggling with their classes and grades. At lunch tables, people do not social distance; in fact, they do the opposite, crowding around a small table with at many as eight others (though six is the norm), and visit other tables randomly. If you try to social distance others or yourself from your normal group, they will either ignore you or even eradicate your friendship.

Our safety is just a joke to our educators. One teacher declared this to be just a media scam, calling quarantine “corona jail” without acknowledging the fact that students have gotten coronavirus — to him and others, quarantine has no reason to exist.