The Public Pulse: Schools and careers; Mental health needs; Let children play

First, do no harm

I am dismayed by a quote from Dr. James Lawler in the March 13 OWH article in which he said, “Americans have been willing to sacrifice old people so that kids can play sports.” He goes on to say that people should not have kids in sports or go to church with 200 people. My question for Dr. Lawler and his colleague, Dr. Rauner, who was also quoted in the article, is, “When is the right time for these activities?” A year ago, we took kids out of school and shut businesses for two weeks to “flatten the curve.” As of this morning, 132 people are hospitalized with COVID in Nebraska. This is down 87% from our high around mid-November. Where is the endpoint? When is it OK for kids to play sports and for people to go to church? Is the curve flattened yet?