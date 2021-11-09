The Public Pulse: Schools need mask mandates; Should Frost stay or should he go?

What possible reason could they have for voting against the first president in this nation’s history who actually took the necessary steps to secure our nation’s border with Mexico? Who vowed to save this arguably capitalist economy from Democrat forces advocating socialism? Who took the necessary steps to produce and distribute a COVID vaccine? Who wished to secure this nation and maintain a strong military?

Why couldn’t such voters see through the Democrat’s/media’s cover-up of Biden’s obvious frailties? Were such voters overly sensitive to Trump’s often contentious tweets? Oh, yeah! I want to know what was in their heads which led them to remove a functional president for one suffering from obvious mental issues.

Greg Casady, Council Bluffs

Lessons from ‘Hamilton’

I could not agree more with Elizabeth Freeman’s review of “Hamilton.” I have seen it live once and am looking forward to seeing it again this coming March. But in the meantime, I watch it frequently on TV and listen to the soundtrack. Each time, I see or hear something I had missed before.