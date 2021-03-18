The Public Pulse: Science and marijuana; Support for police; Antiracist obligation

You, along with your Democratic Congress, have spent hundreds of billions to bail out poor Democratic leadership and to reward teacher unions for their loyalty to you. And it sounded last week like you are even taking credit for Trump’s leadership in the fast track vaccine development. If you and your cronies can just get HR 1 enacted, you can do away with voting safeguards and get yourselves permanently in charge of the White House and Congress. Then, get rid of the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court and we will have a true socialist/communist government. The great experiment of American democracy will have failed. But we will have “unity” because no conservatives will be allowed a voice. (After all, we are all racists, deplorables and Neanderthals.) And people wondered why I voted for Trump.