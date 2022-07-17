 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: Scooping up success; Renovated park is major attraction; City charter amendment

  • 0

Teen dream

I was so happy to learn of a’Ron Burns (July 11) and his entrepreneurial spirit. Not only do I love ice cream, I plan to purchase from his store at least once a week. I love the deep down gumption and energy he brings to Omaha.

Antonia Montana, Omaha

Startling transformation

Living west of 72nd Street and no longer a bar hopper, I rarely visit the Old Market, and found it just as unfriendly to pedestrians as I remember. But Sunday was the exception as I and family members went to the reimagined Gene Leahy Mall downtown and also dined at the wonderful La Buvette restaurant, a piece of Paris transplanted to River City.

People are also reading…

I say reimagined as the new park is completely different in many ways from its predecessor. Apparently, many Omahans agree as the crowd was the most diverse group I have seen in 15 years of living in this city. Adults of all ages, children, and dogs of all shapes and colors were much in evidence. South, North and west Omaha were all meeting and mingling in this happy urban space. Several times, I saw friends embracing each other as so many had turned out for the “Fame” musical performance in this new community space.

Clearly, a great deal of thought and money has gone into this startling transformation. The lighting fixtures, furnishings, plantings and open areas combine to form an inviting urban vista. I do look forward to visiting in the future when the landscaping is more mature.

The play spaces including the water feature, new slides and the extensive adventure playground were in great demand and the children were clearly enjoying themselves. We will be sure to visit again with our grandson in tow. I am confident that the new park and the planned extension toward the river will become major attractions in time.

For that to happen, I urge the city to hold regular public events, keep up with maintenance and cleaning and provide for public safety. A job well done, Omaha!

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

OWH Public Pulse June 2022

The Public Pulse: Abortion is a weapon against the voiceless; Mutual plans; Gun control
Letters

The Public Pulse: Abortion is a weapon against the voiceless; Mutual plans; Gun control

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says abortion is not exclusively a female issue.

The Public Pulse: Roe v. Wade overturned; Biden's immigration failures
Letters

The Public Pulse: Roe v. Wade overturned; Biden's immigration failures

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Public Pulse: Voting against your own interests; Politicians should look in mirror; OPS superintendent raise
Letters

The Public Pulse: Voting against your own interests; Politicians should look in mirror; OPS superintendent raise

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Nebraska will not improve unless people stop voting against their own interests.

The Public Pulse: Misuse of semi-automatic rifles; Sad representation in Congress; Second Amendment
Letters

The Public Pulse: Misuse of semi-automatic rifles; Sad representation in Congress; Second Amendment

  • Updated
  • 0

The Iowa bill allowing hunters to use semi-automatic rifles to kill deer is tone deaf, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Consider TIF moratorium; Round of applause for Pulse writers
Letters

The Public Pulse: Consider TIF moratorium; Round of applause for Pulse writers

  • Updated
  • 0

Taxpayers and taxing authorities should demand a five-year moratorium on approving new TIF projects, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Joe Tess rich in tradition; Stop looking at the price tag; Law-abiding gun owners
Letters

The Public Pulse: Joe Tess rich in tradition; Stop looking at the price tag; Law-abiding gun owners

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer bids a fond farewell to legendary Joe Tess restaurant.

The Public Pulse: Pipeline information; Week-long program a success; Democracy saved, for now
Letters

The Public Pulse: Pipeline information; Week-long program a success; Democracy saved, for now

  • Updated
  • 0

The Keystone XL Pipeline would not have helped with gas prices as much as some may think, according to Pulse writer.

The Public Pulse: Bacon is letting us down; Rioters not patriots; A different time
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bacon is letting us down; Rioters not patriots; A different time

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Don Bacon will never stand up to Trump, so it is time for a change.

The Public Pulse: Lifesaving legislation; What about the homeless?; Morals and money
Letters

The Public Pulse: Lifesaving legislation; What about the homeless?; Morals and money

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer urges you to contact your Senator to support gun safety legislation.

The Public Pulse: Pansing Brooks is problem solver; Quiet beauty; Recent grads should leave state
Letters

The Public Pulse: Pansing Brooks is problem solver; Quiet beauty; Recent grads should leave state

  • Updated
  • 0

Pansing Brooks puts problem-solving ahead of political party, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Dollars should go where needed; Gun purchases; Political extremists
Letters

The Public Pulse: Dollars should go where needed; Gun purchases; Political extremists

  • Updated
  • 0

Spending $4,500 on each OPS staff member is a waste of tax payer dollars, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Vote to raise minimum wage; Math proficiency is lacking; Bacon and inflation
Letters

The Public Pulse: Vote to raise minimum wage; Math proficiency is lacking; Bacon and inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says raising the minimum wage helps give every Nebraskan the real chance to achieve the “American dream.” 

The Public Pulse: Hummel park a treasure; Arming teachers hardens schools; Self-inflicted inflation
Letters

The Public Pulse: Hummel park a treasure; Arming teachers hardens schools; Self-inflicted inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

Maybe we should hire private firms to take care of city parks, Pulse writer says. 

The Public Pulse: Bacon opposes gun violence bill; Streetcar insight; Climate disaster train
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bacon opposes gun violence bill; Streetcar insight; Climate disaster train

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer upset with Rep. Don Bacon over his Protecting Our Kids Act vote.

The Public Pulse: Honestly, it is for everyone; Parental control; Administration is failing us
Letters

The Public Pulse: Honestly, it is for everyone; Parental control; Administration is failing us

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer has a recommendation for Nebraska's tourism slogan.

The Public Pulse: Where are the books?; Politicizing Bellevue School Board; Streetcar skepticism
Letters

The Public Pulse: Where are the books?; Politicizing Bellevue School Board; Streetcar skepticism

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer questions if there will be room for books in Omaha's proposed public library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.

The Public Pulse: Kamp makes community better; Shadow of deceit; Push to EV
Letters

The Public Pulse: Kamp makes community better; Shadow of deceit; Push to EV

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer thanks Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Drew Kamp for advocating for renewable energy efforts in Iowa.

The Public Pulse: Don't miss 'The Sound of Music'; Vargas understands the difference; Science is solution
Letters

The Public Pulse: Don't miss 'The Sound of Music'; Vargas understands the difference; Science is solution

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says hurry to get tickets for "The Sound of Music" at the Rose theater.

The Public Pulse: Sasse needs to do the right thing; Tax dollars at work; Ban assault weapons
Letters

The Public Pulse: Sasse needs to do the right thing; Tax dollars at work; Ban assault weapons

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer implores Sen. Sasse to vote in favor of meaningful gun reform.

The Public Pulse: Where are our leaders?; Unregulated gun ownership; Terrible plate design
Letters

The Public Pulse: Where are our leaders?; Unregulated gun ownership; Terrible plate design

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer wants to know what elected leaders are doing about gas prices.

The Public Pulse: Remembering Jack Payne; Thoughts on gun reform; Student debt
Letters

The Public Pulse: Remembering Jack Payne; Thoughts on gun reform; Student debt

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer remembers the voice of the CWS, Jack Payne.

The Public Pulse: Dejka article enlightened; Go back to the old plates; Praise for Viking Battalion
Letters

The Public Pulse: Dejka article enlightened; Go back to the old plates; Praise for Viking Battalion

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says as a country we still lack the will to do what is necessary to address mass shootings and school safety.

The Public Pulse: Questions about rights; Arming teachers; Drowning in profits
Letters

The Public Pulse: Questions about rights; Arming teachers; Drowning in profits

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer asks what rights should outweigh others?

The Public Pulse: Need for Second Amendment; Praise for veteran articles; Who does Ernst represent?
Letters

The Public Pulse: Need for Second Amendment; Praise for veteran articles; Who does Ernst represent?

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says defense procedures illustrate why the Second Amendment is important.

The Public Pulse: Urban core is all the rage; Love one another; Gun reform
Letters

The Public Pulse: Urban core is all the rage; Love one another; Gun reform

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer has a few concerns about the city's urban core plans.

The Public Pulse: Sad reality; Loss of a child; Leave assault weapons to the military; A people issue
Letters

The Public Pulse: Sad reality; Loss of a child; Leave assault weapons to the military; A people issue

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers continue to discuss the violent deaths from mass shootings and how they affect us all.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert