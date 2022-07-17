The Public Pulse: Scooping up success; Renovated park is major attraction; City charter amendment

Teen dream

I was so happy to learn of a’Ron Burns (July 11) and his entrepreneurial spirit. Not only do I love ice cream, I plan to purchase from his store at least once a week. I love the deep down gumption and energy he brings to Omaha.

Antonia Montana, Omaha

Startling transformation

Living west of 72nd Street and no longer a bar hopper, I rarely visit the Old Market, and found it just as unfriendly to pedestrians as I remember. But Sunday was the exception as I and family members went to the reimagined Gene Leahy Mall downtown and also dined at the wonderful La Buvette restaurant, a piece of Paris transplanted to River City.

I say reimagined as the new park is completely different in many ways from its predecessor. Apparently, many Omahans agree as the crowd was the most diverse group I have seen in 15 years of living in this city. Adults of all ages, children, and dogs of all shapes and colors were much in evidence. South, North and west Omaha were all meeting and mingling in this happy urban space. Several times, I saw friends embracing each other as so many had turned out for the “Fame” musical performance in this new community space.

Clearly, a great deal of thought and money has gone into this startling transformation. The lighting fixtures, furnishings, plantings and open areas combine to form an inviting urban vista. I do look forward to visiting in the future when the landscaping is more mature.

The play spaces including the water feature, new slides and the extensive adventure playground were in great demand and the children were clearly enjoying themselves. We will be sure to visit again with our grandson in tow. I am confident that the new park and the planned extension toward the river will become major attractions in time.

For that to happen, I urge the city to hold regular public events, keep up with maintenance and cleaning and provide for public safety. A job well done, Omaha!

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha