The Public Pulse: Second Amendment thoughts; Voter ID; Riverfront plans

Well-armed citizenry

With regard to John Wright’s letter (Pulse, June 28) about why the Founding Fathers included the Second Amendment: so the constant fear of a well-armed citizenry would keep the executive and legislative branches of the government ”honest.” It did not work out so well when a well-armed minority of that same citizenry joined with the executive branch to overthrow our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.

Furthermore, fear of the well-armed citizenry has not stopped the legislative branch from revoking the hard-earned rights of citizens through their well-placed minions in the Court. Our Founding Fathers were just men who were doing their best to start a new nation in a way never attempted before. We, the people, have evolved over the centuries. The Second Amendment needs to evolve as well.

John R. Daly, Omaha

No ID required

I find it really ironic, even hypocritical, that the folks gathering signatures for the Voter ID petitions did not require photo IDs in order to sign it.

Michael D Osborn, La Vista

Best laid plans

Amazing how long Omaha has turned it’s back on its heritage, the Missouri River. It wasn’t until the Asarco lead clean-up did Omaha begin to recognize the potential value of the riverfront, but even then, only had a piecemeal master plan.

Actually, prior to that in the 1970s, Omaha teamed up with local architects and designers to come up with a wonderful riverfront plan with commercial, retail, residential development and public spaces including a marina. The plan ended up collecting dust on a shelf. Subsequently, ConAgra had closed the door for real river access for such a long time; you had better riverfront access from the Surfside Club, if you didn’t mind being mooned.

After the Asarco lead cleanup, Rick’s Boatyard Cafe became the new shiny thing, but was an isolated destination other than the corporate subsidy development of Gallup, the National Parks Service building and the private riverfront condos. Eventually, the Bob Kerrey Bridge provided the real catalyst for real riverfront access.

For the longest time, it was difficult to even find and weave your way down to the riverfront. The original Central Park Mall paid a cursory nod by teasing access to the river, but really petered out at the end. It will be interesting to see how this new iteration of planning endeavors addresses connection to the riverfront. I kind of liked the old Central Park Mall, but maybe that will change after kicking the tires of the new car.

Michael Leonard, Omaha

Rogue court?

There are options for a rogue Supreme Court. The Supreme Court does not exist above the Constitution. There are checks and balances for the court as there are for the other branches. Congress has several options for a rogue court; it can impeach and remove justices, it can increase or decrease the size of the court, it can strip the court over its jurisdiction over certain issues; it can require a supermajority of justices to sign off on decisions that overturn laws; it can simply cancel the decision in question. Currently, there is no appetite for Democrats to fight with the Court. We must change that. If you are fearful of the Supreme Court, then vote Democrat up and down the ticket. If Nebraskans can show the rest of the country it can become blue, then other states will follow and we can begin addressing our rogue court.

Laurie Gift, Omaha

People Over Pentagon Act

While the world endures our human-caused climate change disasters, the Senate Armed Services Committee increases the Pentagon budget by $45 billion (“US seeks to scrap StratCom’s biggest nuke”) to a whopping $847 billion. Over half of this goes to private military contractors. The Congress, bought by these contractors, votes additional spending against the wishes of most Americans — no surprise.

President Eisenhower’s farewell address reminded us:

“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children.”

Most recent American wars have been in the Middle East and Africa. Our media did not cover the deaths, suffering, or destruction, and most of us remained indifferent. But we have a clear picture of the disasters in the war in Ukraine. Instead of encouraging negotiations to end this war, Congress came up with nearly $60 billion to arm Ukraine, fattening defense contractors and prolonging hostilities.

We call for a Ukrainian ceasefire and strongly urge Biden to use diplomacy to end the bloodshed. We must support the People Over Pentagon Act of 2022 proposed by Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.). It would cut nearly $100 billion from the Pentagon budget, reallocating all to tackle COVID-19, climate change, and poverty. Please call your congresspersons and senators to support the bill.

Henry Dsouza, Omaha

Bacon is best choice

Congressman Don Bacon is easily the best choice in the upcoming November election due to his record of bipartisanship. Bacon has proven time and time again that he votes based on what is best for the people of Nebraska, not only for the Republican Party. A prime example of this includes Bacon’s vote for the Infrastructure Bill last November, which drew so much ire from those in his own party. President Trump tried recruiting a primary challenger against him. These are acts of a man who truly cares about the people of Nebraska. Congressman Bacon was also ranked No. 1 in Congress for bipartisanship by the Common Ground Committee. Bacon has always put the people of Nebraska first and, as a citizen of Nebraska, I hope to see him get re-elected and continue helping our state flourish despite party differences.

Chase Stenger, Omaha

Dangerous divisiveness

This nation cannot help but be weakened when we let a 5 to 4 vote by judges appointed for life tear us apart.

Perhaps it is time to change a Justice’s term to 15 years and expand the Supreme Court to more than nine members.

Eighteenth century laws are seldom appropriate in the 21st.

William S. Nelson, Omaha

Judicial job interviews

For us lowly peasants, lying in a job interview is cause for termination.

Apparently, the rules are different for individuals wanting an appointment to the highest court in the country.

Whatever it takes to get what you want.

Lola Austin, Wahoo