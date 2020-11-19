The Public Pulse; Sen. Groene; mask mandate; Biden's real message

We need a statewide mask mandate. A simple one that states: Wear a mask in public. Keep the economy open -- wear a mask. Has Gov. Ricketts received a medical degree? Nebraskans are dying but he places politics before lives.

Kay McGann, Bellevue

We're all on the same team

Are we all not a Nebraska team? We work harder, we are proactive and we come together in adversity despite any political lines. We are Nebraskans! We do what is best for all us -- that’s our style.

We will wear masks and do what we have to do until we get on top of this and have a vaccine.

We are Nebraskans. It is just not that hard.

Jackie Gerard, Omaha

Biden's real message

Joe Biden, after stating that he was the president-elect of the United States, says it is now time to "heal." I believe what he really meant is that it is time for President Trump's supporters to "heel."

Don Brunken, Logan, Iowa

Trump should accept defeat