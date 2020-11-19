The Public Pulse; Sen. Groene; mask mandate; Biden's real message

Sen. Groene and the virus
Congratulations to State Sen. “Maskless Mike” Groene on completing a bucket list item of being infected with and surviving COVID-19 ("Groene, who wants herd immunity, has COVID-19," Nov. 11 World-Herald). With his focus on his own magical thinking, the senator’s statements about his experience with the illness and rationale about exposure land with a real thud.
I have more than a few questions for him.. How many struggling Nebraskans can afford 10 to 14 days out of work while infected? How many Nebraskans who choose to try to safeguard their health and that of others and promote community health were exposed to a potentially deadly virus by this elected official? And finally, why does his and others' experimentation trump my right to visit the grocery store safely?
Isn’t it about time that Nebraska leaders showed a concern for our communities, our health care heroes and human decency rather than defying a common sense and effective health care measure in order to make a political statement?
All I hear in this behavior is a cry from childhood, “You aren’t the boss of me” being screamed loudly.
We really deserve better.
Patricia Zieg, Omaha
Statewide mask mandate needed
We need a statewide mask mandate. A simple one that states: Wear a mask in public. Keep the economy open -- wear a mask. Has Gov. Ricketts received a medical degree? Nebraskans are dying but he places politics before lives.
Kay McGann, Bellevue
We're all on the same team
Are we all not a Nebraska team? We work harder, we are proactive and we come together in adversity despite any political lines. We are Nebraskans! We do what is best for all us -- that’s our style.
We will wear masks and do what we have to do until we get on top of this and have a vaccine.
We are Nebraskans. It is just not that hard.
Jackie Gerard, Omaha
Biden's real message
Joe Biden, after stating that he was the president-elect of the United States, says it is now time to "heal." I believe what he really meant is that it is time for President Trump's supporters to "heel."
Don Brunken, Logan, Iowa
Trump should accept defeat
It would be so easy for President Trump, who claims to love America so much, to MAGA by admitting he lost the election and to suggest that his followers accept Joe Biden as the new leader of this great country.
Jody Gorden, Griswold, Iowa
Upper age limit for presidents?
The founders of our Constitution created a minimum age requirement for president of 35 years. Presumably, this was to ensure that a president should have some life experience to bring to this very important office. However, when does age begin to compromise the energy and performance required of the leader of the free world? I raise the question - should there be an upper age limit to run for president and what should that age limit be?
Stephen Bloodworth, Omaha
Left with lots of leaves
Well, most of the leaves have hit the ground on yards east of 72nd Street. I hope the mayor and City Council are ready for feedback from every one of these frustrated homeowners.
I had eight bags of leaves for pickup and they only picked up four.
Their reasoning is, we can't handle the volume. Neighbors up and down the street are faced with the same issue. I'm glad they did their test in west Omaha, showing them how well this process will work. This mess is with the current provider. I can only imagine how we all will handle one container.
As usual east Omaha gets the short stick.
William Meier, Omaha
