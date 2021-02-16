The Public Pulse: Senate's impeachment vote spurs strong Pulse reaction

Behavior over policy

Former President Donald Trump enacted policies which reframed and transformed the fabric of the American economy. However, he was removed from office by voters and impeached by Congress apparently due mostly to his behavior identified through his speeches, tweets and verbal messages in person. From this, one must surmise that behavior trumps policies when it comes to political, economic and social elements of society.

Terrence F. Schlaht, Omaha

Harm to our country

I knew that my views were not the same as my U.S. senator, but I thought that, at rock bottom, we both valued democracy, thought that laws should be followed, that care and concern for one’s fellow citizens should be common practice, that we could work on common interests and respectfully agree to disagree when our judgment did not align. I never dreamed that I would be living in a state where my U.S. senator is evidently apathetic about democracy, believes that killing police is OK as long as they are killed in support of a cause favored, and that it is fine with her if I and others aren’t allowed a vote.