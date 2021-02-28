The Public Pulse: Seniors and isolation; Gun bill; Needed education; Dems' boondoggle

Peter I. Giglia, Omaha

Pleasant experience

I was scheduled to get my first vaccine at Kohll’s at 127th and Q on Monday at 1:40. Arrived there about five minutes early and was asked to stay in my vehicle and they would get me. Sure enough, right on time I was escorted into the facility. Gave them my information and very shortly was called for a more in-depth interview. After asking and answering questions, the young man then asked me, “Anything else we can do for you while you’re here? Botox? Fillers?” I laughed out loud and have to admit his question certainly took my mind off the fact that I was getting a shot! And no after-effects either!

Louise Douglas, Omaha

Best to let them know

I think that part of the problem of getting an appointment for the COVID vaccination is that many people are making appointments at various providers and after they get their shot at one provider, they do not call the others to cancel their appointments. Please, if you are in this category, cancel other appointments if you have already received the shot at another location.

Ronald Rogers, Bellevue

Old-time cold snap