The Public Pulse: Sentence for rapist is troubling; Need for leadership against COVID

Do our elected leaders truly believe that recommending mask use but not requiring such has any effect on the health behaviors of the people they represent?

This recommendation is proclaimed simply to give each and every politician a plausible deniability of their role in the continued spread of the COVID virus. Do they honestly believe they can wash their hands of this and tell people they did everything they could to stop this pandemic? They hide behind “we recommended” all Nebraskans do the right thing, but the people did not follow our recommendations.

I teach in the Millard Public schools, and only 6% of the students in my classroom are following the Board of Education’s “recommendation” to wear a mask. Maybe it would be helpful if all of our politicians changed their position from “recommending” a mask to “really, really recommending wearing a mask”.

Dennis Gehringer, Omaha

Protect these seniors