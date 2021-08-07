The Public Pulse: Setting carbon price would help US; Sentencing reform

Carbon price
Congress should enact a federal carbon price so U.S. businesses can avoid paying Europe’s border carbon adjustment tariff and remain internationally competitive. Doing so will actually help U.S. businesses.
Most of the U.S. industry is more carbon efficient than businesses in other countries. They make more products with a smaller carbon footprint. This means our industries will benefit and profit from our country enacting a federal fee on fossil fuels that match other countries that have already passed that law. It will cause our country to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Sens. Fischer and Sasse, as well as our Nebraska Reps. Fortenberry, Bacon and Smith should support that legislation. If they don’t, the Democrats will pass the Green New Deal. Some of the things I’ve heard about the GND would hurt Nebraska ag and would not get us to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
I always vote. Stopping climate change is my only priority issue.
Mark Welsch, Omaha
co-leader, Citizens’ Climate Lobby,
Omaha chapter volunteer
Sentencing reform
It is time for Nebraska to take a hard look on the sentencing laws now in use. It seems at times the sentence does not fit the crime. An example would be the mandatory life without parole for murder. Statistics have shown that a harsh penalty does not prevent future murders. There are all kinds of extensive circumstances and also types of people.
If a defendant is convicted of a crime, let the judge be the person who hands out the penalty. Our sentences are somewhat confusing, i.e., 20 years in prison, but the law says that means only some other lesser figure.
Our state seems to have an eye-for-an-eye mentality. Five years in custody should be five years. No need for confusion. Taking a hard look at our sentencing laws would help solve several problems: prison overcrowding and the inhumane act of taking the life of another human being. So, let the judges be true judges.
Jerry Freeman, Omaha
COVID tyranny
The COVID tyranny must end. If you fear COVID, get the vaccine but leave the rest of the population unmolested by your fears and demands.
There are those who take the words of experts as if such words were from an all-knowing infallible God. Experts are human. They are not infallible. They make mistakes and they lie. They can claim the facts, but they need to give us the data, which needs to be reviewed critically.
The news media, known as the fourth estate, is dead. It does not believe in free-wheeling discussion and has no desire to present all viewpoints. Investigative journalism is largely dead. Censorship and blocking of information have become a prevalent and ritual habit. Dissenters have become outlaws and people are deprived of information. The end result: News may be completely false propaganda without you ever knowing it.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
Freedom to choose
Steven Wiseman (Pulse, July 31) and Brad Wardell (Pulse, 8/3) state that we should all have the freedom to make choices and decisions, rather than having media, businesses or the government make choices for them. Assuming that both writers are making these statements surrounding the unnecessary controversy about vaccines, their claim is (or is explicitly stated) that the unvaccinated should be able to exercise their freedom to make their own decisions.
Nobody in authority is currently stating that those who choose to remain unvaccinated should be forced to get their shot. However, they both choose to ignore the responsibilities of freedom and choice: They want to freedom to choose, but don’t want to accept any consequences for their actions.
Refuse the vaccine? Fine. Just don’t expect to be able to freely enter any public or private establishment. These establishments also have the freedom to choose — and to choose not to serve someone who threatens their clients and employees with sickness or death.
John Wees, Omaha
Remembering Mary
Mary Mallon was the original “freedom fighter,” according to Wardell. In the 1900s she refused treatment and quarantine, infected thousands resulting in hundreds of deaths and became infamous as Typhoid Mary. The COVID shot works, takes little time, and is free! Do the right thing for your family, others and yourself. Don’t be a Mary.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.