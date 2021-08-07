The Public Pulse: Setting carbon price would help US; Sentencing reform

If a defendant is convicted of a crime, let the judge be the person who hands out the penalty. Our sentences are somewhat confusing, i.e., 20 years in prison, but the law says that means only some other lesser figure.

Our state seems to have an eye-for-an-eye mentality. Five years in custody should be five years. No need for confusion. Taking a hard look at our sentencing laws would help solve several problems: prison overcrowding and the inhumane act of taking the life of another human being. So, let the judges be true judges.

Jerry Freeman, Omaha

COVID tyranny

The COVID tyranny must end. If you fear COVID, get the vaccine but leave the rest of the population unmolested by your fears and demands.

There are those who take the words of experts as if such words were from an all-knowing infallible God. Experts are human. They are not infallible. They make mistakes and they lie. They can claim the facts, but they need to give us the data, which needs to be reviewed critically.