The Public Pulse: Sex ed instruction needed; Elections, corruption; Hairstyles, fairness

Sex ed instruction

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the proposed sexual education curriculum the Nebraska State Board of Education wants to implement. An Omaha TV station shared a live video of the public forum via Facebook, where people were able to voice their concerns. Not only was it alarming to see the amount of people who rejected the idea of having a standardized sexual education, but the blatant transphobia and homophobia that some spoke.

I heard many people say that “I support the lifestyle of LGBTQ+ folks, but I do not want my child to learn about it.” They implied that they were OK with queer people, but only if their child is not included in that community. This gives the impression that they are actually not supportive of queer people.

Sexual education is extremely important. Did you know how high our STI rates in Douglas County are? Omaha has significantly higher rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea than the U.S. average and than the rates in several large cities like Chicago and Kansas City.