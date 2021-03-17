The Public Pulse: Sex education debate; Need for property tax relief

I urge all Nebraska parents to question the governor’s inaccurate characterization of the draft sex education standards. Please read them for yourself and decide if this is content that you wish you had been taught when you were in school.

Marybell Avery, Ph.D., Lincoln, Nebraska

Troubling proposal

As a current high school student in Nebraska, I am appalled by the recent draft of “health education standards” that were released by the Nebraska Department of Education. I am speaking out on this because the ideas that are in this draft could affect not only myself but my younger siblings who will remain in the public education system for several more years.

This draft proposes teaching fourth graders that sex and gender are different, teaching sixth graders about gender identities such as two-spirit and pansexual, and much more. I can clearly and without reservation say that this will cause more harm than good. Teaching students anti-science concepts like this will only further confusion and cause more distrust in the public school system. Going against the morals of many and the well-known biological facts of gender for the sake of inclusivity will only further the divide in our state, and it is something that I will not stand for.