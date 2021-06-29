The Public Pulse: Shame on NCAA; Technology and generations

Jim Krueger, Omaha

Choice, responsibility

It was indeed heartbreaking to see how North Caroline State exited the College World Series last week. But they, just as every other American, have been reminded ever since the introduction of the vaccine that when one chooses not to be vaccinated, one runs the risk of infecting others. Professional and college teams have had their season cancelled because of this pandemic.

The unvaccinated players made their choice, just as their teammates chose to be vaccinated. It’s about freedom. But it’s also about responsibility to others. The NCAA isn’t at fault. It’s unfortunate that the team suffered the consequences of what was always a possibility of occurring with hundreds, if not thousands, of fans who made the same choice to take that risk. I hope the Wolfpack return soon to the CWS. They’re a terrific team with a lot of heart.

Robert Bastarache, Omaha

Technology, generations