The Public Pulse: Shameful ruling on medical marijuana; Athletes, virus; Character counts

Lisa Todd, Papillion

Actions show a person’s values

Another police officer (Mario Herrera of Lincoln) dies as a result of being shot by a criminal, but there are no demonstrations or riots destroying property or businesses by his family, friends, neighbors, co-workers or ethnic counterparts. Is it because the law-abiding citizens are mature enough to find more positive ways to get results?

Think about it! Your actions are an example of what you are!

Mike Miller, Omaha

Character counts

I have had the honor of helping the campaigns of many wonderful people. Mayor Stothert, former Congressmen Lee Terry, Congressman Bacon and Sen. Fischer, just to name a few. Throughout my political involvement, I have never considered myself to be partisan, but people have pointed out my consistent involvement with GOP politics. Yes, all of those people I mentioned before are Republican politicians. For me, it is more than that. I have always thrown my support behind the person, not the party, and everyone thus far just happens to be Republican. I consider myself to be part of the GOP. I have even served on the Douglas County Republican Party Central Committee.