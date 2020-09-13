The Public Pulse: Shameful ruling on medical marijuana; Athletes, virus; Character counts

Shameful ruling by Nebraska court
The Nebraska Supreme Court is as corrupt as Gov. Pete Ricketts. To deny the citizens of Nebraska the constitutional right to vote on the amendment for medical marijuana, despite 182,000 signatures to put it on the ballot, is shameful. Once again, the king and his court of jesters have ruled against the people of Nebraska.
Michael T. Costello, Gibbon, Neb.
Assault on Nebraska democracy
So we won’t be able to vote for medical marijuana even though there was enough signature to put it on the ballot. How is it even legal to put something off the ballot that the people have enough signature to put it on the ballot? This is definitely a limitation of our rights, whether you are for or against marijuana.
Sherry Paden, Leshara, Neb.
Schools, athletes, virus
So, we now have a second high school football team in quarantine and canceling games in the first two weeks of the season. That didn’t take long, did it? And we have OPS athletes and parents demonstrating to open fall sports in OPS, but the photograph of athletes and parents in the Wednesday, Sept. 2 OWH showed one kid with his mask down below his nose standing shoulder to shoulder with another kid, and maybe a foot right behind him a mom with no mask standing within a foot or two of another parent. So much for masks and social distancing even though outdoors. Not a good prelude to opening up athletics in OPS, I would think.
I’m impressed with Superintendent Logan standing up for what is right in spite of what is probably a lot of pressure.
On a related note, it is interesting to see the lawsuit and letters from legislators to the Big 10 demanding transparency when the Cornhusker athletic department refuses to release COVID testing data for the football team to the public. Hiding anything?
John Walburn, M.D., Omaha
Slow down, folks
I’ll never claim to always adhere to the posted speed limits, because, like everyone else, there are times when I know I’ve exceeded them.
Today, as on many days, I was driving down Washington Street through downtown Papillion. The posted speed limit is 25 mph, and there are numerous signs, a digital speed limit reader, and even signs in between the lanes announcing the speed limit. This is due to the fact that a young girl was very tragically killed by a motorist while crossing Washington Street at a posted crosswalk. That’s why the city has gone to such extremes to make sure the speed limit is obvious. I was driving right at 25 mph and several vehicles sped past me, some going 40 mph according to the digital readout.
Wake up, people! Do more pedestrians have to get hit and either seriously injured or lose their lives before you start to pay attention?
Lisa Todd, Papillion
Actions show a person’s values
Another police officer (Mario Herrera of Lincoln) dies as a result of being shot by a criminal, but there are no demonstrations or riots destroying property or businesses by his family, friends, neighbors, co-workers or ethnic counterparts. Is it because the law-abiding citizens are mature enough to find more positive ways to get results?
Think about it! Your actions are an example of what you are!
Mike Miller, Omaha
Character counts
I have had the honor of helping the campaigns of many wonderful people. Mayor Stothert, former Congressmen Lee Terry, Congressman Bacon and Sen. Fischer, just to name a few. Throughout my political involvement, I have never considered myself to be partisan, but people have pointed out my consistent involvement with GOP politics. Yes, all of those people I mentioned before are Republican politicians. For me, it is more than that. I have always thrown my support behind the person, not the party, and everyone thus far just happens to be Republican. I consider myself to be part of the GOP. I have even served on the Douglas County Republican Party Central Committee.
As I said, the matter of my support comes down to the person. I cannot support President Donald Trump in his reelection bid and have decided to vote for Vice President Biden this fall. The argument for Trump has been to look at his policies. I recognize the policies, but I cannot sacrifice character. I cannot tell my daughter to look up to the leader of our own country at this time. Vice President Biden represents the goodness in what it means to be a civil servant.
The 2nd Congressional District has an opportunity to have a consequential voice this fall. Biden represents the voice of values we cherish here in the Midwest. The president does not. I ask those, of both parties, to join me in seeking out leadership that represents the character that reflects the best of us, not the worst.
Adam Wacker, Omaha
The danger from the Democrats
Regarding Mona Charen’s Sept. 6 column in the Omaha World-Herald (“This pro-life Republican has decided to vote for Biden”):
I have no brief for Donald Trump and find his behavior loutish, boorish and generally insufferable. I’m sure that Ms. Charen and I are on the same wavelength to include pro-life views.
Joe Biden is a stooge of the “Looney Left.” They “own” him and is theirs to control. My prediction is that Biden is elected as our president and that Republicans will lose control of the Senate. Here it comes — an end to the filibuster in the Senate, which leads to:
Statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Unconditional amnesty for all illegal immigrants. Quasi-open borders. Reparations for descendants of slaves. Elimination of natural gas as fuel for power plants. Radical judges appointed. Medicare For All. Taxes raised (maybe a wealth tax). New EPA mandates.
This is my “Top 10.” There will be more, of course. I don’t know whether Ms. Charen considered these in her calculus, but she may have.
With Joe Biden as our president and no control in the legislative branches, our republic will be in danger of slipping into a forever one-party-ruled country. If Ms. Charen doesn’t think this will come to pass, then I admire her sanguine view of our future.
I’d like to see a follow up column where my “Top 10” list is discussed. The question should be is whether our country can survive another four years of a boor in the White House or Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi running things into the distant future.
John Folsom, Omaha
Woodward tapes are damning
Once again, Donald Trump has topped himself in terms of his personal awfulness. The Woodward tapes should shake the nation to its core, yet I’m sure Trump’s supporters will give him another pass. They will look the other way. They will take refuge in the cozy, conservative confines of Fox News. They will continue to fly his flags, display his signs and write letters excoriating those who dare to criticize him. All I can say is, shame on you. Shame on all of you.
David Gaul, Earling, Iowa
Trump really has them fooled
I have read several letters from Sister Mary Hlas, including the one of Sept. 7, “Trump deserves America’s support.”
It seems very bizarre to me that somebody like her with her Christian beliefs, with all the facts we have about Donald Trump, could still support this unfit person for the presidency. His 20,000 lies to date, for example, and his infidelity with his past and present wives, given the sexual allegations that Stormy Daniels and more than 20 other women have made against him. I can only imagine how many abortions Trump might well have paid for.
Still, Sister Mary is stuck on Trump, just because he has said he’s against abortion. Don’t you think that this might be just another one of his lies to win over his clueless base? The only reasonable end to all of this nonsense I see is that the brainwashing is complete. Well done, Catholic Church. Well done, indeed.
Todd Gift, Omaha
Tax fairness
“Taxation without representation is Tyranny.” This was one of the grievances causing the American Revolution. Well, taxation with overrepresentation seems even worse.
As a taxpayer I don’t believe I should pay for sanctuary cities, college for everyone, free cell phones, mandatory masks, free abortions, Medicare for all, a Green New Deal, free everything to illegals, socialism, tariffs, defunding the police and cleaning up after looting and riots. I do have a solution. With the technology available today, if you vote for any of these items, then the amount needed to fund them would be added to your taxes, not mine.
Politicians say “they represent the people.” Don’t believe that for a minute. They represent those that pay for their reelection. They should be required to wear sponsor jackets like NASCAR drivers do, so we can know who owns them.
Let me pay for the basics like roads, a judiciary, law enforcement, education through high school, a national defense, our current safety net for those in need like Social Security, current Medicare, food, rent assistance, etc.
I wish the government would stop telling me what to eat, drink, think, speak, whether I have the right to own a gun, and basically how to live my life.
Just tell how much I owe for the basics, where to mail the check, and leave me alone.
Michael McLaughlin, Omaha
Editorial page schedule
The schedule for The World-Herald’s editorial page is changing. Starting this week, it will appear six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!