The Public Pulse: Shinzo Abe assassination; Vote against gun bill; EVs are cost effective

Ties to Japan

On July 8, we learned of the tragic news that Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan, was assassinated while speaking at a political rally in Japan. As Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Mr. Abe was a historic figure who strengthened U.S.-Japan relations through his support of national security legislation and the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy.

Nebraska shares deep and long-lasting economic, trade and cultural ties with Japan, which is one of our state’s largest agricultural partners and sources of foreign direct investment.

With the tragic death of Mr. Abe, we have lost a close friend and ally. My deepest condolences go to all our Japanese friends, associates and partners here in Nebraska and in Japan.

Andrew J. Schilling, Omaha

Honorary Consul of Japan in Nebraska

Appalling vote

Congressman Don Bacon refers to fertilized egg cells as children and wants the state to intervene in a woman’s most personal decisions on that basis, yet he will not lift a finger to help real kids like the students of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He and this state’s entire congressional delegation voted against the modest gun control measures just passed by Congress. I am appalled. Nebraska families deserve so much better than any of them.

Kerry Tupper, Omaha

Alternate fuel surcharge

There have been several letters in the Pulse recently decrying that EVs do not pay gas tax. The writers need to do their homework. We EV owners don’t pay gas tax, we pay an annual $75 alternate fuel surcharge when we register our cars. At Nebraska’s current rate of 24.8 cents per gallon, that’s like paying the tax on just over 300 gallons of gas. With a mid-size car equivalent to my EV that gets a generous 30 mpg in the city, that would be about 9,000 miles a year — just about average. And if or when the “gas tax holiday” is implemented, you can bet we won’t get a rebate on our alternate fuel surcharge. So yes, we do pay our fair share.

However, at OPPD’s current rate of .12 cents per kilowatt and a bit over 3 miles per kilowatt, my fuel cost is about .4 cents per mile. The same car above, with gas prices at $4.50 a gallon has a fuel cost of .15 cents per mile. The .11 cent difference times that 9,000 miles saves me about $1,000 a year. Without burning the dwindling supply of fossil fuels or adding to greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, maintenance and repair costs are drastically reduced. No remember to schedule and pay for oil changes; no belts or hoses; no radiator to flush and fill; no starter, alternator or transmission.

To all those who bash EVs as not being “cost effective,” you might want to reconsider.

Sharon Vacanti, Omaha

Remember and vote

Animal welfare organizations support domestic, farm and wildlife animals from abuse, neglect, and cruelty. Such a group visited Gov. Pete Ricketts a while back and they were chased out of his office. A Republican candidate who wants to replace Ricketts would most likely follow the footprints of Rickets and hang onto his coattails, so remember this when you vote.

Jim Novotny, Omaha

Trump betrayed oath

Liz Cheney on Donald Trump: “We are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before — and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional Republic,” said Cheney, the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee. “And he is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who have made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man.”... and the thing is, she’s correct.

I like Trump’s policies, his attitude towards China and all of the rest of it. Biden is a mere shadow in comparison. But, Trump betrayed his oath to our Constitution. The United States of America is not a place, or a language or a race; the United States of America is an idea. This idea is laid out in our Constitution. And when you become president, you swear to defend that idea against all enemies foreign and domestic. The idea of a rule by law, not men, is truly unique in the history of the world. It is what has held this country together for over 200 years. To ignore this and to try and force yourself upon the American people because you “know better,” because you “have a vision,” because you are just smarter and deserve the Office of President; these are the actions of a tin-horn dictator. The actions of a wanna-be tyrant.

It makes me very sad to write this. I voted for Trump. I didn’t like him, but he got more done in six months than Obama did in eight years. He made things happen. But, looking at history, one of the arguments put forth in support of Mussolini was “he made the trains run on time.” Trump, it appears, also wanted the trains to run on time.

Jerome Boyle, Omaha

Judicial job interviews

For us lowly peasants, lying in a job interview is cause for termination. Apparently, the rules are different for individuals wanting an appointment to the highest court in the country. Whatever it takes to get what you want.

Lola Austin, Wahoo

Gun rights

So it was the opinion of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade because, as they stated, abortions involve taking a life.

So why is it different when we want to ban automatic weapons? Don’t automatic weapons involve taking a life?

An abortion kills cells. Automatic weapons kill children. Many children.

The hypocrisy is amazing and ridiculous.

I fear that delusion and blindness to the truth is flushing this nation directly down the toilet.

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Fathers’ interests

Michael Bac (Pulse June 25) has framed the abortion question as a matter of “reproductive rights,” and says, therefore, that only women should have a say in whether or not abortion is legal. He fails to account for the fact that roughly half of aborted babies are male, and all of them have DNA from a male parent.

How very sexist to assume that fathers have no interest or say in what happens to their own children.

Alice Wood, Bellwood, Nebraska