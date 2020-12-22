The Public Pulse: Shop local; Vaccine delays; Political corruption; Overpaid coaches

Shop local
As I finish my Christmas shopping, my heart is full as I join friends and family in supporting local businesses and restaurants with our holiday buying. The coronavirus has challenged me and my small business in ways I didn’t think were possible. But the challenge facing our “Main Street” retailers these last nine months has been unimaginable. Many have adapted with an increased presence and focus on online retailing thanks to the likes of Facebook, Google and Ebay, although sadly many others have not adapted and their doors have shuttered.
Whether your holiday gift shopping is nearly complete or barely started, I’m urging you to focus your gift purchasing on the local retailers and restaurants in our community. Shopping local online, or in-person, will help give businesses and restaurants in our community a chance to be around for us to enjoy in the next holiday season.
Katie Driver, Columbus, Neb.
Vaccine delays
The Dec. 11 OWH provided details of how FDA approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to various countries. On a per-capita basis, 32 other countries are ahead of the United States. Our government leaders have failed the American people in obtaining adequate stocks of the vaccine. Protecting our safety and health is government’s first and most important responsibility.
The government initially purchased 100 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, enough to vaccinate 50 million people (the first and follow-up shot for each person). Moderna, the second vaccine company, will eventually provide an additional 100 million doses. With the U.S. population of 330 million, that leaves a need for 460 million additional doses, should all Americans decide to take the vaccine. When Pfizer contracted with the government, options were included for another 500 million doses, but those options were never exercised. According to Pfizer, in July, October and November Pfizer offered options to purchase additional vaccine, and all were declined.
In the meantime, the European Union contracted with Pfizer to purchase 200 million doses that would have been available to the U.S. When the government eventually changed its mind for contract options, Pfizer indicated that the soonest they could be produced vaccine was June of 2021.
With the first batches of vaccine to be used up in the first quarter, that may lead to no vaccinations during the second quarter of next year.
Joseph Slattery, Omaha
Insider’s corruption
I am always somewhat bemused when I hear the assertion put forth, as Jay Purdy does (Dec. 16 Pulse), that Donald Trump has been some kind of “political outsider” who went to Washington to fight corruption by challenging the existing order. Far from fighting corruption, President Trump has been the embodiment of corruption.
Trump has used the presidency as an opportunity to make money for himself, his children and his business enterprises. For example, he has taken around 300 golf trips, with more than 100 of these trips to one of his own properties. Every time this president visits one of his own properties, federal agencies pay for lodging, meals, golf carts and other expenses that go directly back to a Trump business. In another example, the Trump Washington Hotel is openly known as a favored spot for lobbyists, including foreign lobbyists, to not only stay but also to hold conferences and high-priced events at a business the president owns.
This president has corrupted the prerogatives of his office by using presidential powers to favor friends and associates. Trump has pardoned or commuted sentences of persons who previously pleaded guilty to crimes, not because these persons had been unjustly treated by the justice system, but because they are his pals.
As to being an outsider “draining the swamp,” Trump has created his own swamp and continues to fill it. He came into office questioning the patriotism and loyalty of professionals in the FBI, CIA, and other intelligence and law enforcement agencies. His assault on honest public service is so blatant, it is no longer shocking.
James A. Harrold, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Overpaid coaches
I am wondering when the people of this state are going to become so upset with the wages being paid to a couple of areas in the University of Nebraska athletic program. When I do my research I see a head coach making less than $1 million a year and two head coaches making multiple millions, and yet the $1 million wins on a regular basis and puts the university volleyball program at the top of the nation’s programs, yet the other two making much more, even up to five times more, can hardly win a game, much less have a winning season. Just doesn’t make much sense in my world.
We have CEOs in Nebraska making somewhere in the vicinity of a million a year and have to show a profit or take a hike. How come the athletic director can come up with these ridiculous salaries for a couple of coaches and have no accountability?
Seventy-five percent of the people in Nebraska make less than $75,000 a year and have to go to work and do their jobs, only to see that some are not held accountable. Am I missing something here?
I think it’s time for a university president and chancellor to ask some questions. With the university having over $1.5 billion in endowment laid away, maybe use their own money to support this rather than asking more from us hard-working folks.
Charles Endorf, Fairbury, Neb.