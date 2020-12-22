The Public Pulse: Shop local; Vaccine delays; Political corruption; Overpaid coaches

I am wondering when the people of this state are going to become so upset with the wages being paid to a couple of areas in the University of Nebraska athletic program. When I do my research I see a head coach making less than $1 million a year and two head coaches making multiple millions, and yet the $1 million wins on a regular basis and puts the university volleyball program at the top of the nation’s programs, yet the other two making much more, even up to five times more, can hardly win a game, much less have a winning season. Just doesn’t make much sense in my world.

We have CEOs in Nebraska making somewhere in the vicinity of a million a year and have to show a profit or take a hike. How come the athletic director can come up with these ridiculous salaries for a couple of coaches and have no accountability?

Seventy-five percent of the people in Nebraska make less than $75,000 a year and have to go to work and do their jobs, only to see that some are not held accountable. Am I missing something here?

I think it’s time for a university president and chancellor to ask some questions. With the university having over $1.5 billion in endowment laid away, maybe use their own money to support this rather than asking more from us hard-working folks.

Charles Endorf, Fairbury, Neb.