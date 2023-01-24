The Public Pulse: Side street slushies; Ricketts unexpected opportunity; Senator concerns







Residential snow removal

I have lived in the 97th and Cady Avenue area for over 30 years. After this most recent snow fall on Jan. 18, I saw the worst job of snow removal I have ever seen. The main street in front of Edison School was only half done and the side streets did not even see a snow removal vehicle as of 8 a.m. the next day. The most ironic thing is that the Omaha Public Works Department posted on their website that all streets including residential streets have been cleared. In my opinion, it is obvious that some contractors are not doing the job that they contracted for and that the Public Works Department does not have way to monitor the subcontractor’s performance. Are the taxpayers being short-changed?

Clyde Miller, Omaha

Unexpected opportunity?

For Gov. Jim Pillen to pretend that Pete Ricketts’ money made no difference in his Senate selection and for Pete Ricketts to pretend to be surprised by the “unexpected opportunity” in his selection is absurd. In my opinion, it is clear that it was a previously arranged agreement between the two, so why can’t they be man enough to admit it? Do they think Nebraskans are stupid?

Rebecca Shuster, Omaha

State senator concerns

After reading the OWH article “Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education,” I have concerns about State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s competency as a senator.

Does she not know what she is writing when she creates bills, or is she being handed bills to submit by outside influencers and submitting them without reading and understanding them?

Neither of those scenarios creates confidence in her ability to govern this state.

Debra Trojanowski,

Bellevue

Senseless loss of life

After reading the story on Regina Bright (“Omaha woman’s family and freinds not satisfied with sentence in fatal crash,”) and her senseless loss of life, I have to write. Every story regarding someone taking a person’s life while they were behind the wheel of a vehicle makes me so upset. Doesn’t matter if they were driving drunk or driving reckless — the sentence needs to be much stronger. Suspending their license? Probation? Ninety days in jail? Really? What a joke.

I’m so thankful to not have lost a loved one at the hands of a reckless driver and pray I never do.

I support the family of Regina Bright in their efforts to make legislative change in clarifying the meaning of “felony” and “misdemeanor” as it applies anyone who loses a loved one while driving recklessly or drunk. I’m deeply sorry for your loss and applaud you for seeking change.

Janet Phipps, Papillion

Smart on crime

Tough on crime means tough on taxpayers. With prison overcrowding in Nebraska pointing to new prisons and staff increases for manning those prisons, the costs of prison construction, maintenance and staff expenses would be paid by the taxpayers.

And with longer sentences stretching into inmates’ senior years, expensive treatments for age-related medical conditions become necessary, again to be paid by the taxpayers.

Some politicians adopt a tough-on-crime stance to avoid being perceived as soft-on-crime. But there is another option: smart-on-crime. Under this option, the Department of Corrections would do some actual correcting, instead of just dumping former inmates back into society where they can re-offend and find themselves back in the prison system. Under this option, judges would have the authority to place non-violent offenders in diversion programs which entail less expense than doing time in prison.

And a sentence reduction option would permit older inmates, who are less likely to re-offend, to be granted early release, sparing taxpayers the expense of caring for them.

If we were to adopt the smart-on-crime model, Nebraska, rather than having the most overcrowded prison system in the country, could become a model for other states to follow. And Nebraska taxpayers would find relief.

Robert Ranney, Omaha

Good old boys club

No surprise that “good old boy” Gov. Jim Pillen appointed “good old boy” former Gov. Pete Ricketts with a golden ticket to finish out former Sen. Ben Sasse’s term in the Senate. As a governor, I didn’t expect much and we didn’t get much for Nebraskans, and the same expectations go for the token junior senator, “good old boy” Ricketts.

Bruce Forbes, Omaha