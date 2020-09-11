The Public Pulse: Sigerson set great example; Rioting and values; Eastman is right

I see someone who has spent a career fighting to give Nebraskans a fair shot, and who has experienced firsthand just how important it is that we can get care when we need it.

One of the core values Nebraska instilled in me is fairness. I know, if you give her the chance, Kara Eastman will fight every day in Washington to protect people with preexisting conditions and for policies that ensure every one of her constituents gets that fair shot.

Emily Schlichting, Atlanta, Ga.

past health policy specialist with U.S. Senate staff and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Abortion remains central priority

In his Aug. 23 Midlands Voices essay “Neither U.S. political party fully follows Catholic values,” Dr. Kelly’s opinion has badly misrepresented Catholic teaching.

Earlier this year, U.S. bishops, in their conference, reaffirmed that abortion — the deliberate taking of a defenseless human life (of a child in the womb) — is the preeminent moral evil in our day. It is the foremost grievous sin against God. All other rights and social concerns and issues must take a secondary place behind it.