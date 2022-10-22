The Public Pulse: Skip the name-calling; Meatless school lunches; Raikes support

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after Oct. 25. No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.

Name-calling

What an interesting campaign season this is. I picked up my mail-in ballot earlier this month. I have searched it and absolutely have been unable to find Nancy Pelosi’s name anywhere on it. Yet the Nebraska Republican party keeps campaigning against her.

Apparently they are trying to deflect from telling us what they really stand for. After surviving four years of Donald Trump’s childish name-calling, we now have Don Bacon doing the same thing. Is it necessary to coin an offensive name for someone in order to run against them? Congressman Bacon, why don’t you tell us how you plan to vote on major issues and skip the name-calling?

Julie Classen, Papillion

Juvenile ads

How in the world do Don Bacon and Tony Vargas expect us to believe any of their ads? And when did we start electing Nancy Pelosi? I want to elect an adult to this office — not a childish, foot-stomper who thinks we’ll believe them no matter what they say. Just stop it. Please. Enough already.

Louise Douglas, Omaha

Healthy habits

I am responding to Natalie Jones’ letter opposing meatless school lunches (Pulse Sept. 23). I happen to appreciate the New York City Public School District’s plan to leave meat off their school lunch menus two days a week. Introducing young people to healthy dietary habits and accommodating vegetarian and vegan students can only be seen as a good thing.

The nutritional guidelines set forth by the USDA, CDC and American Heart Association call for consuming less red meat in favor of more plant foods. Numerous studies cite the high incidence of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancers associated with the typical American diet, which is meat-centric and loaded with saturated fat and cholesterol. Every nutrient humans need, including iron and protein, can be found in plant foods or supplementation.

I encourage Jones and anyone who believes meat is essential in a sports diet to view the documentary “The Game Changers” which profiles some of the world’s top athletes who are on strictly plant-based diets.

So, thank you NYC Public Schools for putting your students first instead of the beef lobby, and let’s hope Nebraska school districts will soon do the same.

Kristine Walkley, Omaha

Raikes support

Students please continue to ask your questions about slavery, poverty, religious freedom and why the U. S. Supreme Court is politicizing its decisions.

Asking the hard question is the foundation of public education in this country. Students must be allowed to ask these questions and to make up their own minds based on facts and not on the whims of those who want to stifle all forms of discussion and debate.

Critical thinking must be nurtured and encouraged in our public schools. Now is not the time to censor this activity. Students do have the right to ask any question regardless of topic. There are those who want to limit access to the content of these questions by selecting only those topics that present a one-sided and biased outcome.

It is time to stand up to those candidates who wish to dismantle the “public” in public education. It is time to defend the rights of all students to ask any all questions. It is imperative that our local communities reject those candidates who want to impose their own personal and religious beliefs on our students.

As a long-time educator and advocate for educational professionals, I support the best candidate to protect the right to ask all questions: Helen Raikes — an independent candidate from Ashland, Nebraska, for the Nebraska State Board of Education District 5 race.

J.M. Rea, Lincoln

Rule of law

I have been a registered Republican voter since the 1970s. I never thought I would see such times as these. I call on Republican candidates for all political offices to put country and truth before party by:

Calling out lies about elections

Denouncing neo-Nazis, antigovernmental pseudo militias, and for-profit conspiracy theorists

Decrying all calls for political violence

Until you publicly do these three things, I will be voting against you, and working for the preservation of rule of law and democracy.

Barry Anderson, Omaha

Bacon support

Don Bacon is the service-driven problem-solver we need in Washington. Don is a general and you can tell he is in it for the country, not himself. He takes tough votes. I encourage folks to vote for Bacon this November to keep a patriot in Congress.

Reaghan Jensen, Omaha

NE-01 race

I’m proud to support Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress in Nebraska’s 1st District.

As a retired Lincoln Police officer and LPS Security specialist and teacher, I’m honored to be a member of her advisory committees on public safety and African American community matters.

I knew Patty’s mother, Lu Pansing, and I’ve known and respected Patty for years. Patty will fight for every American, no matter what political party they belong to, what racial or ethnic background they are from, their economic status, or who they love.

She is a leader. She’ll work for Nebraska families, and she is the only candidate in this race who will fight for the right of all Americans to make their own health care decisions without government interference and for their doctors to provide that health care without fear of reprisal.

Please join me and vote for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress on Nov. 8.

Albert Maxey Sr., Lincoln

Moms for Millard

I hope Millard voters will keep our school board elections local and keep divisive partisan politics off of the school board. Millard needs school board members who truly care about teachers and students, send their kids to our schools, and are dedicated to making education better for all. Please join me in supporting Moms for Millard — Lisa Schoenberger and Stacy Jolley.

Brook Blood, Omaha

Siren sounds

In regard to Carol Downey’s letter, “Louder sirens,” concerning the poor volume of emergency vehicle sirens; I could not agree more. I never play my car radio, and am very aware of my surroundings, but I do not hear sirens until the vehicle is almost coming near to me. Please increase the volume of emergency vehicles in Omaha. I would think it would be an easy fix and more than anything, a safe one.

Vicki Freeman, Omaha

Debt burden

I would like to try to explain to Andrew Williams (“Student loan debt”) that we are not “selfish” because we expect those who have student loans to repay their debt. They signed a contract, just like when you buy a house, or a car, etc. You state that the president has decided to relieve the burden of the loan. So where does the “burden” go then? We all know the president isn’t going to write a personal check.

Lucille Mickells, Omaha

Alternative candidates

The time is right to change the future of the United States for the good. A third candidate must enter the race for the presidency in 2024. I have been a Democrat since 1964. The top of my list of alternative candidates is Liz Cheney, who has the guts to stand up for what has made our country great — our Constitution. I am open to consider other candidates, just about anyone who is not Biden or Trump.

Warren Lynn, Lexington, Nebraska

Per-pupil plan

Mr. Pillen’s proposal to distribute state aid to schools on a per-student basis (Oct. 19) shows his lack of understanding of Legislative intent provided in statute 79-1002. As part of the 10 goals, equalization aid is meant to support school needs “... that cannot be met by local resources.”

Although the calculation is complex, if a school district’s property taxes and other resources can meet budget needs, then state aid is not necessary to achieve equivalent student learning. Local resources increase as assessed values rise, and this plays a role in reduced state aid. All students are supported by the same combination of local and state resources.

A majority of Nebraska school districts can fund excellent opportunities for students without equalization aid, and student achievement in those districts bears this out. Another goal stated in statute is to provide parity of school district operational property tax rates. Giving additional per-student state aid to districts that already fund their school locally with a lower levy opens up a greater taxpayer disparity.

For example, Columbus School District taxpayers pay property taxes at $1.05 rate, and the district received $17.5 million in equalization aid (2021-22 data). Centennial Public Schools’ taxpayers fund their operation locally with a $0.50 tax rate and no equalization aid. Additional per-student aid to Centennial will only allow their school board to lower the levy even more, creating a greater taxpayer discrepancy with no increase in student opportunities for either district.

Finally, Mr. Pillen’s per-pupil plan, unless supported with higher income or sales taxes, will create school district winners and losers that will ultimately disrupt the Legislature’s 55-year mission to assure every Nebraska student achieves at a high level. I am very concerned a candidate for governor is suggesting we head down this path.

Chuck Chevalier, Springfield