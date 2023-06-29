Sleight of hand

Does anyone besides me have the uncomfortable feeling that our new governor’s grandiose plans for property tax relief were a sleight of hand? I get the feeling that his plan all along was to recoup the revenue lost by his “innovative” property tax reduction plan by simply raising the valuation of the properties taxed by a similar amount — and then some. Thereby, he is serving most property owners a hefty property tax increase while still being able to claim he “reduced property taxes.” Our neighbors don’t call Nebraska the “tax me state” for no reason. To use his own parlance, so far our new governor’s plan seems to be the same old pig’s ear in the guise of a silk purse.

Nancy Dickinson, Omaha

Not all climate change

I am appalled at the knee-jerk reaction to blame any and all large-scale, climate-related incidents on climate change, a catchall for the uninformed. Blaming the Canadian wildfires on climate change, without taking into account the poor forest management that has been the vogue among many “environmentalists,” is either willful ignorance or political manipulation. All the climate change solutions that have been proposed so far by climate change activists would not have prevented these wildfires. It is lazy and politically disingenuous to make pronouncements without any investigation or intellectual curiosity. It makes the proponents of climate change seem to be political opportunists, using any tragedy to further their political ends.

Donald R. Ferree, Sr., Bellevue

New laws

I think we have to hold our president to the highest standards. There needs to be some new laws/amendments made that ensures this. How can someone who keeps pushing the fake election theory be our president?

There have been several lawsuits filed by Trump that have proven there was no fraud in the 2020 election. And why does he just question the states where he lost? Could there not be fraud in the states he won as well? What about the other people that were elected on those same ballots. Are their elections not real either? Should they not be in the office?

And what about those members of Congress who said the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was just a normal tour going through? Really? If that is a normal tour, I want no part of it. Weren’t they running for their lives too? What if one of the insurrectionists would have come in contact with them? Chances are they wouldn’t know who was a “good” guy and who was a “bad” guy.

Back in the 1970s, the Republicans stood for the United States and not the “I am not a crook” president. We need to go back to country before party.

Susan Peters, Omaha

Schiff censured?

Would the Nebraska congressmen please explain to the citizens of Nebraska how they can censure Adam Schiff, who had facts and documents when presenting his information, but then say nothing when other members of the House such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have nothing to back up the conspiracy theories they spew on a daily basis?

Gary Brehmer,

Pender, Nebraska

Future revenues?

So, the Nebraska Legislature and governor got the tax cuts, increase in school aid funding, Perkins Canal and other spending approved (increased spending plus lower taxes). What’s next? One future scenario is what happened in Kansas in 2012–2017. Called the “Kansas Experiment,” the Kansas Legislature and governor massively cut income and property taxes to increase economic growth and competitiveness. Sound familiar?

So, the result of the Kansas Experiment was from about 2014 to 2017. Kansas got massive budget deficits, a depleted rainy-day fund, lower — not higher — economic growth and tax revenue and a downgraded state bond rating. By 2017, the Kansas Legislature rescinded many of the tax cuts.

Will this scenario happen in Nebraska, say in the 2027-to-2029-time frame? From October 2022 to May 2023, Nebraska state tax revenue is below forecasted amounts. Foreshadowing future revenues? Stay tuned for a potential future state budget crisis near you!

Robert McEniry, Papillion

Carrying water

The Republican Party has always touted itself as the party of law and order. All I see is the party carrying Donald Trump’s water. It is time for responsible Republicans and Democrats to speak the truth. Our democracy is hanging in the balance.

Terri Nesselrotte, Omaha

Another definition

A Leigh Snow’s letter (Pulse, June 13) contained the following definition for “woke”: “With Overwhelming Kindness and Empathy for all humankind.”

From my conservative point of view, I prefer to think of “woke” as an acronym meaning the following: Willfully Overlooking Known Evil.

Take your pick.

Jim Raiman, Omaha