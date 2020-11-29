The Public Pulse: Small businesses are fragile; Giving Tuesday; Caregiver's great example

Small businesses are fragile
I just visited my favorite family-owned coffee shop for the last time — they have no choice except to shut down due to decreased traffic, in no small part thanks to repeated reports by customers of distancing and mask violations.
Some of these reports are frivolous and erroneous — the employees always maintain distancing.
I don’t think people realize the thin margin most small businesses, especially food establishments operate on.
Please think about the impact that these reports can have on a small, or really any, business. The city has now lost a legitimate tax-paying entity, as well as several employees who pay taxes and purchase goods from their paychecks.
Cut enough branches off and the whole tree will wither and die.
Greg Rieger, Omaha
Giving Tuesday is great opportunity
The coronavirus has changed a lot of holiday plans this year, but Americans are finding new ways to celebrate safely and still enjoy the things that make this time of year so special. One of the things I love most about this time of year is continually seeing the generosity of others who help those in need. I am thankful to live in a country where people still support each other, especially in a time when so many are hurting.
The tech companies we’ve all become so accustomed to using in this year of distance have stepped up and made it easy for everyone to donate to their favorite charity or nonprofit. On Dec. 1, people around the world will support their neighbors on Giving Tuesday, a global movement of generosity. Getting involved is easy for everyone and can be done from your living room. Simply use Facebook pages, Amazon lists or Google pay to donate to an organization near you. Thanks to these tech companies, donating to deserving causes in your hometown is only a few keystrokes or finger taps away.
Bree Bailey, Omaha
Caregiver’s uplifting example
I was so heartened to read about Terrence Green and how he did caregiving for many of his relatives. (Nov. 25 essay, “Omahan provides male perspective on caregiving”). What a joy to read this the day before Thanksgiving. We have much to be thankful for and good people in this world.
Nancy R. Meyer, Omaha
Stop these evictions
And the 2020 winner as the “Scroogiest of All Scrooges” is — ta-da! — the big, bad landlord who is appearing in potentially superspreader courtrooms during this pandemic from Hell seeking an eviction from some poor soul or family lost in the haze of no rent money and scary demand letters!
There are no winners in this fight. But given the ugly ripple effect from potentially thousands and millions of homeless families and children across this economic kingdom, there must be some way to enact a moratorium on this Draconian madness! Keeping the courtrooms open just to continue this already dehumanizing system of compelling people into open-air embarrassment for the sake of some dollars!
Stop the madness! Find a way to put a moratorium on these proceedings! I object, your honor!
Ben Salazar, Omaha
Bellevue needs mask mandate
On Nov. 16, Mayor Rusty Hike issued a public statement that he doesn’t possess the power to issue a mask mandate for Bellevue. While this is true, a city ordinance also empowers Mayor Hike to call the City Council into session.
Through the power of his office, Mayor Hike has the opportunity to demonstrate leadership and persuade the council to debate and pass a mask mandate, alongside other proactive measures, to help Bellevue citizens respond to COVID-19.
The CDC, UNMC (with its world-class experts in epidemiology) and other experts have repeatedly explained mask wearing positively reduces COVID-19 spread rates. Iowa has issued a statewide mandate, while Nebraska cities like Lincoln, Grand Island, Omaha and Ralston have issued them.
The time has come. Mayor Hike must show leadership and take a proactive role. Reflexively urging citizens does not encourage compliance nor public buy-in.
In order to encourage mask wearing, social distancing and sanitization, the city must adopt mandates. Mayor Hike has the opportunity to be a good leader. He must take that chance.
Jack Pryor, Bellevue
Safeguard freedom
There is no state of emergency that justifies sweeping away Americans’ basic freedoms. No war, natural or man-made disaster. No emergency can override the meaning and spirit of the Constitution. There is a line that can’t be crossed for any reason. Otherwise, an official or legislature or court could, armed with an excuse, cancel the Constitution. That’s exactly what’s happened.
“There is danger from all men. The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty.” John Adams, 1772.
Greg Weldon, Papillion
