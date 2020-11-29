The Public Pulse: Small businesses are fragile; Giving Tuesday; Caregiver's great example

The tech companies we’ve all become so accustomed to using in this year of distance have stepped up and made it easy for everyone to donate to their favorite charity or nonprofit. On Dec. 1, people around the world will support their neighbors on Giving Tuesday, a global movement of generosity. Getting involved is easy for everyone and can be done from your living room. Simply use Facebook pages, Amazon lists or Google pay to donate to an organization near you. Thanks to these tech companies, donating to deserving causes in your hometown is only a few keystrokes or finger taps away.