The Public Pulse: Social Security and taxes; Sunlight and speech

If a lie is put in the sunlight it can be revealed as false. If any New York Times, Twitter, Washington Post, or Facebook bans something or someone, it will go underground, can’t be exposed, and will live on.

The only answer is “complete” freedom of speech, true or false. That way the truth will stand up to the sunlight while the lie will be exposed.

Judge Damon Keith (part of MLK’s team) coined the phrase: “Democracy dies in the dark.”

There are people in this world that are going to offend you, lie to you, and spread false information. It’s been going on since the beginning of communication between humans.

Debate and prove it wrong. Don’t just shut it down.

Michael McLaughlin, Omaha

Equality’s importance

In the Public Pulse, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Richard Lorence wrote, “Freedom and equality are not compatible unless we are mind-controlled robots; we are not equal. We were born unequal with different mental and physical characteristics.” If you decided, as I did, to ignore everything that followed on the basis of this paragraph alone, you would be justified.