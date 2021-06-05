The Public Pulse: Social Security tax relief; Officer shouldn't have been charged

Seniors need relief
Thank you, Mr. Mumm (June 3 Pulse, “Social Security taxes”) for reminding all of us that Nebraska really doesn’t care much about the elders of this state. This Social Security tax story has been an ongoing shame for years. I found it totally disgusting how the corporate welfare tax package of 2017 was implemented year one with no real oversight except to report that after three years of billionaires paying zero taxes and trillions of national debt that this state has no problems with that process. But somehow lawmakers feel that our Social Security taxes will have a damaging impact on state revenue.
But to silence the elders of this state with at least something, they are going to receive the credit in increments for 10 years, starting with 10% the first year. So, how many of the Social Security recipients will even be alive to receive this complete token benefit? It sends a direct message and speaks volumes to exactly what this value is or maybe the lack of it for the elderly in this state.
Kathe Strand, Omaha
Vaccination lottery?
Why doesn’t Gov. Pete Ricketts do a reward lottery for getting the virus shots? Ideas include Husker tickets, College World Series baseball, NebraskaLand Days in North Platte, State Fair, Mahoney State Park?
Don Kahler, Lincoln
Backward situation
Interesting headline: “Police Officer Who Detained Youths Charged.” Sequence of events:
1) Three youths were pounding on doors after midnight.
2) An off-duty Omaha police officer pursued and arrested the youths.
3) Youths’ parents complain to the Sheriff’s Office about the use of force during the arrest.
4) The off-duty officer was arrested and charged.
My observation: Pounding on private doors after midnight should lead to an arrest.
Perhaps the parents who complained about the police officer might well direct their attention to the actions of their teenage children.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Not innocent victims
I read that the parents of the youths who were caught banging on Gretna neighborhood doors at night complained about an off-duty policeman catching them. I am willing to bet they have complained about the Black Lives Matter protests in Omaha. I would also bet they voted for Donald Trump because he was a “law and order” candidate for president.
Cops can’t win in our hypocritical, irresponsible society. When will we wake up and realize the perpetrators are not innocent victims, and that to treat them as such enables the behavior which causes the problem?
Robert Hathaway, Omaha
Jan. 6 and politics
In regard to the commission to investigate Jan. 6, it is amazing how many people, including the senators who voted for it, cannot see through it. The FBI, Secret Service, etc., have thoroughly investigated this for five months. They didn’t even need five months. The incident is negatively painful for the Republicans, and Democrats want to keep in front of the public eye. I assume Pelosi and Schumer, etc., are behind this. They will be beating this dead horse for the next 10 years.
Donald F. Sutton, Omaha
Garbage pickup
The city’s new trash plan is a failure in some parts of the city. This plan may have looked good on paper, but in execution it’s terrible. The concept of curbside automated pickup works really well in the newer sections of town where homes are built level to the street and there are nice flat driveways to move these huge cans back and forth. But in the older parts of town we don’t have yards level with the street. Some of our homes are 6 to 8 feet above street level, and trying to move these huge containers full of trash up and down is proving to be impossible.
As a result, the containers are left on the sidewalks, blocking sidewalk access and creating an eyesore for the neighborhood.
The city may be saving money but once again no consideration was given to the problems those of us who live in the older parts of town, some of which are on the National Registry for Historic Places, would have. Once again the city implemented a program that was not well thought out, but that is our mayor’s mode of operation, isn’t it.
It’s time for the city to recognize that the program is a failure in these sections of town and revise the contract so we can use smaller, more easily moved 30-gallon containers or allow us to just put the bags on the street. After all, FCC is not using these new automated trucks in our areas anyway, so why not go back to what we used to do and allow us to use smaller cans and bags?
John Wright, Omaha
Democrats’ threat
I am losing patience. The progressive Democrats are ruining our country! Power and control is their god. The end justifies the means. They are setting us up to be a police state. It is obvious, yet no one calls “Stop the insanity!” Have we learned nothing from our world’s history? Are there no moderate Democrats to save us?
Diane Davis, Omaha
Moral clarity
Regarding OWH articles on “Political Rancor” and “Historic Tax Cuts”: How sad and curious that so-called “pro-life” advocates proudly made history by choosing to keep “life” so challenging for our weakest and most vulnerable (LB 376 filibuster), all while defending “traditional religious beliefs on the sanctity of life” (LR 107). How does this legislative dichotomy help convince a pregnant woman to choose “life” when faced with the prospect of bringing a disabled child into this world?
The responsibility to help God’s “chosen” live “life” should be a moral obligation and priority for any society, but especially for leaders that would mandate that “life” based on “religious beliefs.”
“… God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong.” I Corinthians 1:28, NIV.
Dick Netley, Omaha
Meaning of ‘equity’
“Equity” is the new euphemism for reparations.
Craig M. Barnhart, Gretna
History repeats
They say that history will repeat itself if we do not learn a lesson from it. It seems that we are reliving the late 1930s. Once again, we have a ruthless aggressor (this time China) that is working to take control of the Pacific. Unlike Japan from that period, China has four times the population of the U.S. and the largest manufacturing base on the planet. The next battle in the Pacific will be a David and Goliath struggle with the U.S. being little David. But what is the incompetent Biden administration doing about preparing? Nothing. Old Joe is more interested in climate change, open borders and social justice. He’s even forcing the Pentagon to go “woke.” Meanwhile China just laughs at us strangling ourselves over climate change and social justice. China handles social justice like they handle their Uyghur population — with genocide.