The Public Pulse: Social Security tax relief; Officer shouldn't have been charged

Regarding OWH articles on “Political Rancor” and “Historic Tax Cuts”: How sad and curious that so-called “pro-life” advocates proudly made history by choosing to keep “life” so challenging for our weakest and most vulnerable (LB 376 filibuster), all while defending “traditional religious beliefs on the sanctity of life” (LR 107). How does this legislative dichotomy help convince a pregnant woman to choose “life” when faced with the prospect of bringing a disabled child into this world?

They say that history will repeat itself if we do not learn a lesson from it. It seems that we are reliving the late 1930s. Once again, we have a ruthless aggressor (this time China) that is working to take control of the Pacific. Unlike Japan from that period, China has four times the population of the U.S. and the largest manufacturing base on the planet. The next battle in the Pacific will be a David and Goliath struggle with the U.S. being little David. But what is the incompetent Biden administration doing about preparing? Nothing. Old Joe is more interested in climate change, open borders and social justice. He’s even forcing the Pentagon to go “woke.” Meanwhile China just laughs at us strangling ourselves over climate change and social justice. China handles social justice like they handle their Uyghur population — with genocide.