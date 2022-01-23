The Public Pulse: Solar energy is clean energy; Reason to 'paws'; Thoughts on the buffalo hunt

Solar power

I wholeheartedly agree with Madison Kinkaid, Midlands Voices, (Jan. 9). For the last 50 years, I have hoped for widespread availability of solar panels for our home like in Europe. In the 1970s, we made homemade solar to heat our home and thought it wouldn't be long for everyone to be able to power our homes and even sell it back to OPPD. With mass production, the expense of solar could become more economically feasible for all.

For 50 years, the powers that be have resisted thinking to the future, siding with the gas and coal industry for short term gains.

I see that NPPD is supporting solar farms at Ogallala and several others in outstate locations. I was encouraged to also hear OPPD is thinking of the same, Bravo! It's about time!