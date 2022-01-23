The Public Pulse: Solar energy is clean energy; Reason to 'paws'; Thoughts on the buffalo hunt

Solar power
I wholeheartedly agree with Madison Kinkaid, Midlands Voices, (Jan. 9). For the last 50 years, I have hoped for widespread availability of solar panels for our home like in Europe. In the 1970s, we made homemade solar to heat our home and thought it wouldn't be long for everyone to be able to power our homes and even sell it back to OPPD. With mass production, the expense of solar could become more economically feasible for all.
For 50 years, the powers that be have resisted thinking to the future, siding with the gas and coal industry for short term gains.
I see that NPPD is supporting solar farms at Ogallala and several others in outstate locations. I was encouraged to also hear OPPD is thinking of the same, Bravo! It's about time!
In multiple opinion polls, our fellow citizens now consider climate change a high priority. It's time for HOAs to change the restrictions on solar panels on residences. If we all had solar there would not be a need to build more power plants. It could be a point of pride for a community to say, "Come here, we are building for the common good of our city and our world."
It's overdue, but, maybe not too late.
Deb Gilbert, Murdock, Neb.
Renewable energy
During this past year, the increasing consequences of global warming/climate change have been evident throughout the world. These include: wildfires, flooding, drought, crop failure, loss of habitat and natural resources. To blunt or slow these changes on a global scale will require the transition from fossil fuels to renewable forms of energy. The most obvious is solar energy. The Department of Energy report in September 2021 estimates that solar could provide 40% of our energy needs within 15 years. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has stated: "Solar energy is our cheapest and fastest growing source of clean energy ... and could produce enough energy to power all homes in the U.S. by 2035."
The Omaha World Herald article by Madison Kincaid ("Are aesthetics more important than the environment in Omaha?") looks at the artificial barriers to home solar energy installation. Most evident are restrictions in HOA covenants and various neighborhood restrictions. Over 25 states have solar rights statutes granting all citizens the right to install home solar energy systems. Nebraska does not.
Nebraska statutes 66-901, 66-913 and 66-914 lay the groundwork for various renewable energy use, but don't include solar access rights for all citizens. We need such a statute to join those states moving forward to renewable energy and away from fossil fuel use.
John Wupper, Elkhorn
Reason to 'paws'
Kevin Cole's article in the OWH on Jan. 13 ("Cat 'enraged' after scolding, attacks Omaha woman") made me "paws" to wonder: How does one make a cat take a timeout? Nevertheless, "purrfect" ending!
Kathleen M. Wells, Omaha
Buffalo hunt
Very interesting article about the buffalo hunt with the Russian Prince (Midlands Voices, Jan. 9). I was familiar with story because of Bill Cody and George Custer, but additional details make it more interesting. Can’t wait for the “Ghost of the Buffalo Grass.” Thank you, Bill Moore.
Gary Domet, Omaha
Public Pulse January 2022
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.