The Public Pulse: Solution to gun violence; Streetcar will be an asset; Taxpayers foot the bill;

Society changed

The solution to gun violence is not more gun control for law-abiding citizens. Troubled individuals who gain access to a firearm and then choose to inflict harm upon other people are the issue, not the gun. Guns have, in large part, not changed over the last 30 years. Our culture and society have. We should focus on investing more in mental health resources, strengthen the family, ensure each young person has a sense of purpose, prioritize school security, and stop criminals from possessing firearms by severely punishing straw purchases. I thank our leaders like Rep. Bacon and Sen. Fischer for trying to tackle a tough issue with both principles and compassion.

Derek Oden, Omaha

Without consent

As a retired clergyman concerned about life and all its ramifications, for those so overjoyed at the Supreme Court debacle who are so concerned about abortion, have they considered the fetuses that may become babies who are then born into this poverty-filled, gun-nut society without their consent?

David Holmes, Omaha

Streetcar a positive

Reading “Streetcar questions” by Jeff Miller demonstrates to me that Jeff has not ridden on an ORBT bus lately or ever. He says he dropped his son off at 13th and Farnam for a 30-minute time span and observed the buses. People get on the buses at different locations and get off well before the end of the line (or beginning of the line) at 13th and Farnam. UNO is a big drop-off/pick-up as is UNMC — far from 13th and Farnam. Pick-ups are all along the line, sometimes for less than a mile and sometimes for the whole line.

It’s a great way to get downtown from Westroads, usually taking 30 minutes, free park and ride and no meters or lots to pay.

The streetcar will be another asset to move Omaha into a mobile mass transit system, which we have been lacking up until now.

Keep up the good work, Omaha Transit.

David Snow, Omaha

Student loan debt

The Biden administration has agreed to cancel $6 billion of student loan debt (June 24). This for 200,000 students who were supposedly defrauded by colleges. If fraud was truly committed, is the U.S. Justice department pursuing the colleges to repay or put the perpetrators in prison? Last I recall, fraud is a crime. Why are the taxpayers footing this bill? How much is going to legal fees? Hopefully a commission will be set up so all of the perpetrators will have to face up to the taxpayers!

Randy Lenhoff, Omaha

Health benefits

On June 24, several companies came out that they will provide abortion travel costs for employees after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Will Amazon, Disney, Microsoft and Starbucks reimburse women employees who choose to have a baby, the travel cost to see their doctor? Or reimburse travel costs to day care facilities after they have their baby when they come back to work? Just a thought.

Pat Welch, Omaha

Hypocrisy abounds

First of all, I am 100% anti-abortion. However, overturning Roe v. Wade is 100% government overreach, the GOP’s loudest protest. Here they are overreaching. Hypocrisy! Second, in a civilized society, there is no need for guns everywhere, concealed or not. What’s pro-life about carrying a gun? Hypocrisy! Third, the racial, sexual and religious prejudices ... WWJD? Hypocrisy! Welcome to the 1950s and ’60s and the wild, wild west.

Linda Grunberg, Bennington

Equal rights?

I thank God every day for creating me as a heterosexual, healthy, white male. With my classification, I will never have to worry about any politician or court trying to take away any of my unalienable rights which includes life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Enough said.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Bacon’s principle

Congressman Bacon publicly stated he would not support Trump in the 2024 Republican primary. I agreed with many of the policies of the Trump administration while disagreeing with others. However, like many in Omaha, I disagree strongly with his temperament and behavior. Our president is the leader of our country and should set a positive and respectful tone for public discourse in America.

We need more elected officials like Don Bacon who will stand on principle and take a respectful, solutions-oriented approach to politics. I am proud of the work Bacon has done to work with members of both parties to get things accomplished, while still remaining true to his conservative principles. He deserves our support in return. On Nov. 8, Nebraskans should vote to re-elect Congressman Don Bacon.

Tyler Gloe, Omaha

Work together

Now more than ever Nebraskans of both political persuasions need to authentically work together to vote for those who will listen to the people and work for the betterment of this state and country’s future. Remember the faith of what President Kennedy said, “With a good conscience our only sure reward, with history the final judge of our deeds, let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing and His help, but knowing that here on earth, God’s work must truly be our own.”

Philip O’Brien, Omaha