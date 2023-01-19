 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Solving a non-existent problem; Invest in your health; Church and state

Non-existent problem

When they proposed the notion of requiring voter ID several months ago, I questioned how this would impact mail-in and early voting.

Be careful what you wish for. New Legislative Bill 228 would simply solve that by eliminating mail-in and early voting to solve a nonexistent problem of voter fraud.

If passed, this state has just regressed at least 50 years. Not that I’m surprised.

Dave Peck, Bellevue

New Year’s diet

Many of the 65% of Americans who hoped to shed some pounds in 2023 are already feeling their motivation wane. And rightfully so.

If you nod your head to any of the below, eschewing your new year’s diet may actually be the healthier choice to make:

1. It’s not a lifestyle you can (or want) to maintain.

Many weight loss programs come with rigid guidelines, e.g., only eating 1,200 calories or limiting certain food groups. While you may experience short-term results, you’re bound to gain all the weight back and more. Why? The second you reintroduce more food, your body latches onto it.

2. It’s weight-centric, not you-centric.

Diet programs have one motive: for you to lose as much weight as fast as possible. They rarely take into account your activity levels, history with disordered eating, or any health conditions that make it challenging (or dangerous) for you to follow their guidelines.

3. It’s sucking the life out of you.

Diets can be extremely depleting. If you’re constantly counting calories; passing up social outings so you’re not tempted to eat off-limits foods; berating yourself for making the slightest deviation from your plan; or experiencing incessant food thoughts, it’s fair to ask if the costs are worth any perceived benefits.

Adding to the above, we don’t think about how participating in diet culture perpetuates the message that “worth” and “weight” are inextricably linked or how it’s a common precursor to developing an eating disorder.

Rather than expending your time, energy, and money on extreme dieting, consider investing in your health from the inside out. Read books about intuitive eating, mindfulness, and body neutrality. Work with an anti-diet dietitian or eating disorder recovery coach. If you lose weight, let it be a result of prioritizing your health—not the goal of it.

Mikaela Yeager, Omaha

Money talks

Thank you Mary Tice (“No surprise here”). I, too, was not surprised that Pete Ricketts was appointed to fill the empty senate seat. Yes, money does talk. I wonder if it could probably buy the presidency of a university?

Bette Tarrant, Omaha

Church and state

In response to Cindy Sass’ Jan. 7 opinion “Time to rethink”, she states that “until we divide church from state and keep religion out of government, this country cannot make decisions that will benefit all people.”

Our Founding Fathers wrote extensively about “The Deity” in their personal and government writings/works. They knew that a country had to have a higher calling to serve Him and the citizens of the country.

The Founding Fathers did not want to have a nationally established church as England, had thus the First Amendment, as written, “… no law respecting an establishment of religion …”. This phrase is not the same as separation of church and state. For there is no official government document that states such a phrase as separation of church and state.

Many of the historical documents such as the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence, along with speeches by prior leaders, refer to “The Deity” and/or to Him. They use religion as faith and a guide to do what is right.

Kelly Kaluza, Papillion

Smart on crime

Tough on crime means tough on taxpayers. With prison overcrowding in Nebraska pointing to new prisons and staff increases for manning those prisons, the costs of prison construction, maintenance and staff expenses would be paid by the taxpayers.

And with longer sentences stretching into inmates’ senior years, expensive treatments for age-related medical conditions become necessary, again to be paid by the taxpayers.

Some politicians adopt a tough-on-crime stance to avoid being perceived as soft-on-crime. But there is another option: smart-on-crime. Under this option, the Department of Corrections would do some actual correcting, instead of just dumping former inmates back into society where they can re-offend and find themselves back in the prison system. Under this option, judges would have the authority to place non-violent offenders in diversion programs which entail less expense than doing time in prison.

And a sentence reduction option would permit older inmates, who are less likely to re-offend, to be granted early release, sparing taxpayers the expense of caring for them.

If we were to adopt the smart-on-crime model, Nebraska, rather than having the most overcrowded prison system in the country, could become a model for other states to follow. And Nebraska taxpayers would find relief.

Robert Ranney, Omaha

