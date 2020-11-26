The Public Pulse: Some good news; The wrong Husker look; If it's not working, then change

Some good news

Almost every day something happens that makes me very happy that I live in Omaha, Nebraska.

I was watching the national TV new last Monday and saw the long lines of cars in several cities. People were waiting hours to get tested for COVID. It reminded me I wanted to get tested before my daughter came to visit, so I went online at TestNebraska to find out the particulars. There were a few questions, the last of which was when and where did want to be tested. I picked Wednesday at 10 a.m.

At the appointed time I drove to the spot at Oakview Mall and waited maybe four minutes. I sat in my car, drove through the testing tent, a friendly woman swabbed my nose and I was on my way. The results were in my email on Friday. Simple, efficient, quick. And it was free.

I couldn’t help but be thankful be in Omaha and not in one of the places they cover in the news.

Of course, if a person doesn’t have a computer or transportation, it would require more effort and help.

But for me it was just another reason to think, “Nebraska, the Good Life.”

Athena Combs, Omaha

Mask mandate serves common good