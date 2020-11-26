The Public Pulse: Some good news; The wrong Husker look; If it's not working, then change

Some good news
Almost every day something happens that makes me very happy that I live in Omaha, Nebraska.
I was watching the national TV new last Monday and saw the long lines of cars in several cities. People were waiting hours to get tested for COVID. It reminded me I wanted to get tested before my daughter came to visit, so I went online at TestNebraska to find out the particulars. There were a few questions, the last of which was when and where did want to be tested. I picked Wednesday at 10 a.m.
At the appointed time I drove to the spot at Oakview Mall and waited maybe four minutes. I sat in my car, drove through the testing tent, a friendly woman swabbed my nose and I was on my way. The results were in my email on Friday. Simple, efficient, quick. And it was free.
I couldn’t help but be thankful be in Omaha and not in one of the places they cover in the news.
Of course, if a person doesn’t have a computer or transportation, it would require more effort and help.
But for me it was just another reason to think, “Nebraska, the Good Life.”
Athena Combs, Omaha
Mask mandate serves common good
From the bottom of my heart and the hearts of Nebraskans whose lives you might be saving, thank you, World-Herald editorial board, for no longer siding with Gov. Ricketts in what has proven to be his lethal policy toward the coronavirus. In an interview on KETV’s “Chronicle,” he insisted we have to “keep a balance between the virus and the economy” and continue to use the “tools” suggested by his office. He compared issuing a mask mandate to lowering the speed limit on our highways to five miles an hour to save lives, suggesting they both wouldn’t work.
Wearing a mask? What’s the down side — annoyance? Inconvenience? Having to serve the common good? And so I say ...
Thank you for believing the science and the data. Thank you for not putting any limitations on our recovery. Thank you for being the voice of reason rather than of party. Thank you for being open to changing your mind. And thank you for publicly caring if Nebraskans live or die.
Joanie Jacobson, Omaha
Agents of unfairness
Never again can we allow biased media, big tech and billionaires to elect the president. The media suppressed substantiated factual incriminating stories against their candidate and promoted false unsubstantiated stories about the candidate they wanted to lose.
The big tech, like Facebook, Twitter and Google, with their powerful monopolies censor stories the same way the media did as they claim protection because they are a public domain that allows people to publish their views. How can they be allowed to censor anything not their views? Technically if they censor, they should be held to the same laws media are under because they are editing the free flow of information.
The biggest abuse comes from billionaires who use their money to set up political action committees to push their agenda and candidates using false misleading adds. PAC funds are unchecked and unlimited on the amount of money they can spend and should be congressionally outlawed.
We cannot have a free society when our elections are controlled by biased media, big tech and the billionaires who want to control your everyday life. Remember, Bloomberg wants to control how big of a drink you can buy and to take away your guns but keep his armed guards!
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Virus catastrophe
As COVID-19 deaths approach 2,000 daily, it has been difficult to obtain accurate information about the disease, its prospects for transmission, or procedures one should follow in order to avoid infection. As the so-called leaders of our government denied and dithered in order to protect their chances for reelection, the disease ravaged the most vulnerable with increasing speed.
Many of our children will suffer deficits in education that may require years to correct, and many will probably never recover from the damage caused by lack of personal attention of dedicated educators and by defective infrastructure such as lack of reliable broadband connections and technical support.
Isn’t it time to put the blame where it belongs, on those who were warned about the dangers of the pandemic but chose to ignore it or laugh it off? Someone is responsible for the deaths of 250,000 Americans. Can you guess who?
Dan M. Sullivan, Omaha
Safeguard our planet
Thank you, Sen. Deb Fischer, for cosponsoring the Growing Climate Solutions Act! This bipartisan legislation shows that we can work together to solve critical problems that affect all Nebraskans. And it affirms that our state’s farmers are key players in the solution. We can all celebrate this win for our state — and our planet.
Ryan Pendell, Omaha
The wrong Husker look
I do not like the black football uniforms worn by the Cornhuskers. I seems they always play poorly when wearing black. The colors of the sports teams at UNL are scarlet and cream. No sports teams there should have black as a part of their uniforms.
I also think that red should be the dominate color at UNO. It was most years before going to Division I. I do not like for them to refer to their teams as Omaha. This seems like they want to deny they are a part of the University of Nebraska system, which they have been since the merger in 1968 between the Municipal University of Omaha and the University of Nebraska.
UCLA does not call its teams “Los Angeles,” and UNLV does not call its teams “Las Vegas.” Both are Division I programs at state universities in their states where there are campuses in more the one city whose teams compete at the NCAA Division I level.
Stephen Hillman, Omaha
Remember Osborne’s words?
“I will not allow this program to gravitate to a state of mediocrity.” Remember those words? Tom Osborne stepped down from his coaching duties after the 1997 season with a record of 255-49-3 and a winning percentage of .836. Since then, five coaches have a combined winning percentage of .578. “State of mediocrity”?
West Coast, pro-style, hurry-up, Oregon and Central Florida offense? Where is Nebraska football? Where is Tom Osborne offense? Where is Jerry Murtaugh, Jason Peter and Grant Wistrom Blackshirt defense? Where is Nebraska standard and tradition? A “state of mediocrity”?
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
If it’s not working, then change
Trying to imagine facing Greg McBride at half time after such an embarrassing effort. Trying to imagine Tom Osborne not changing his game plan at half time after a fruitless effort. For every season turn, turn.
Jim Miller, Fort Calhoun, Neb.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!