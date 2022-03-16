The Public Pulse: SOTU response; Congrats to Gizmo Gang; Comparison response

SOTU response

If there was an Emmy for best program of the year that would have to be the State of the Union address — I laughed and I cried. Not many programs can do that. The programming year isn’t over yet so we shall see.

Don Sloter II, Ralston

Gizmo Gang

Congratulations to the Gizmo Gang for winning the First Lego League State Championship on Feb. 26. FLL is a STEM competition for fourth to eighth graders. The kids are judged in four areas: project, core values, robot design and robot game. This year’s problem was to improve the transportation of cargo. The Gizmo Gang chose to reduce the number of trucks on the road which reduces global warming carbon dioxide emissions and improves safety on the road, by delivering laundry detergent to stores in bulk storage totes. They built a prototype dispenser that pumps the detergent from the tote to refillable jugs the consumer brings back to the store. The project was selected for the Global Innovation Award. This solution will also significantly reduce the number of single use plastic jugs from going to the landfill. The United Nations recently released a new report on climate change that the World-Herald reported on March 1. Generally, the report says we can’t wait any longer to start to curb global warming. The Gizmo Gang’s solution is not a complicated idea and can be implemented in short order to help reduce global warming. Tell all your friends so this idea can get grassroots support to get implemented. The Gizmo Gang will now travel to Houston for the world competition and submit the project for the next round of Global Innovation Award judging.

Kevin Thernes, Omaha

Comparison response

Jim Bechtel (Pulse, March 10) appears to attempt to paint a relatively rosy picture of events in Ukraine, despite the horrors of the conflict that continue to confront us in the media. Mr. Bechtel then proceeds into a rant on former President Trump, seemingly blaming only him for Putin’s adventurism in Ukraine, and lumps Trump with various authoritarian heads of government, including Putin and Xi. Mr. Bechtel’s views are strictly partisan, and, from an objective viewpoint, rather myopic. Trump’s America First foreign policies tended to be somewhat isolationist (criticism of the Bush’s Middle East involvements, rejection of the Trans Pacific Partnership, threatening to withdraw from NATO, etc.). At the same time, during the prior Obama administration, there was a genuine naivete about dealing with Putin and Russia. In March 2012, President Obama was caught telling then Premier Medvedev that, after the election, he could be more “flexible” in dealing with certain issues. In August 2015, Secretary of State Clinton offered her “reset button” to Foreign Minister Labrov. Vice President Biden opposed the mission to kill bin Laden. Recently, the Biden administration completely botched the Afghanistan withdrawal (which was prompted initially by the previous administration), and has been seemingly reticent to impose binding and harsher sanctions on Russia, as well as providing more direct military assistance to the Ukrainians. Bechtel compares Trump’s questioning of the 2020 presidential vote outcome with Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, two rather different issues, and then lumps Trump with Putin and Xi. One may have criticisms of either President Trump, or Presidents Obama or Biden, depending upon one’s political leanings, but comparing President Trump to dictators Putin and Xi is irresponsible.

G.R. Florine, Omaha

Abortion debate

A brief response to “Keep abortion safe and legal in Nebraska” by Andi Curry Grubb. Grubb’s claim that those who strongly oppose abortion have spread misinformation on the topic. The fact is there is misinformation spread by both sides of the argument, including her article. Ironically, Grubb and the pro-abortion front continue to obfuscate the deplorable act of abortion as “health care, plain and simple.” It certainly isn’t health care for the unborn child. As for the mother, there is ample room for debate to her assertion that abortion is “one of the safest medical procedures in our country.” One need only to Google botched abortions or assess the post-abortion mental, emotional, and spiritual toll on women to see your use of the term “safest” has dire need for qualification.

Other misleading reasoning Grubb promulgates is the faulty generalization that “abortion is an important health care service that enables thriving and productive communities.” This claim is from the Brookings Institute that when a couple decides to become parents, it impacts socio-economic outcomes. Abortion doesn’t “enable” a “thriving” community at all since it limits the very thing that makes up a community — families.

Lastly, Grubb likes to talk of “reproductive rights” and how Roe v Wade is a “settled” matter. The fact that the Supreme Court’s decision has been repeatedly challenged shows the matter is not settled. The right to choose is not under fire, but the moral and legal consequences of one’s choice is. Our morals and culture are reflected in our laws. What is morally and legally acceptable is for the people to decide through the legislative process, not the courts through political errant interpretation of our Constitution.

Alvin A. Brunner III, Papillion

Gender discrimination

Mr. Jeff Miller (Pulse, Feb 11) either has forgotten or overlooked the fact that on Sept. 20, 2020, during a Saturday evening campaign rally in North Carolina, then President Trump vowed to choose a woman to the Supreme Court. Even though Mr. Trump didn’t specify a race, he did mention by gender his next pick. Didn’t this make him guilty of what President Biden is accused of now doing? By eliminating, without consideration, a large percentage of all qualified candidates, one wonders if the most qualified candidate was nominated then. You could say Trump’s move was political to garner votes from women. This was still discrimination by gender.

G.M. Benedict, Bellevue

Campaign ads

Concerning UNL reminding politicians Herbster, Pillen and Lindstrom to not use university images: How about these gubernatorial candidates put out ads which discuss authentic issues and proactive plans which would help Nebraskans? Issues such as providing for climate change, tax, health care and education initiatives, for example, would demonstrate worthy candidates. Not only is the mudslinging tiresome, but references to values, quarterbacking, scare issues like CRT are not productive for anyone. These useless unenlightened ads result in the candidates sounding like uneducated ignorant fools.

Carol Gottsch, Omaha

Blood support

I was heartened to read the Midlands Voices, Feb. 6. The articles about the “Unify Challenge” and how to unite rural and urban Nebraskans really spoke to me. It is my wish that Nebraskans will continue to observe and evaluate the rhetoric and behavior of our gubernatorial candidates and ask ourselves, “Who will really serve all Nebraskans, not just some.” My vote goes to Carol Blood. She is one of us, carries herself with dignity and discourages childish partisan behaviors. Attaining a better balance of power in our state would go a long way in securing a healthier and happier citizenry.

Joan Ewalt, Bellevue

Gubernatorial race

After seeing the same TV ads for Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor at least 150 times each so far, I finally saw one ad for Brett Lindstrom. Poor guy doesn’t stand a chance. He didn’t whine about immigration, even though Nebraska is not a border state. He didn’t rally against critical race theory, even though it’s not taught in any K-12 public school. He didn’t complain about Democrats or liberals or wokeness, or mandates or Dr. Fauci. He didn’t even rack a shotgun once during his whole commercial! I don’t actually really know what Brett stands for, but I sure know what Charles and Jim are against. I also know that, at least according to the campaign ads, Brett does not portray near enough grievance, anger or divisiveness to be a modern day governor of Nebraska.

Mike Bitcon, Elkhorn

Putin’s invasion

As we watch Putin’s invasion of Ukraine unfold, it’s hard to believe ex-president Donald Trump is praising him. He called Putin invasion strategy “pretty smart.” What’s even more disturbing is that no matter how anti anti-American Trump’s actions are, his supporters continue to defend him. Wake up people, Trump’s a criminal and a con man who’s out for himself. Think about it: Can you imagine any former president praising an adversary for invading another country? God help America.

George Mills, Omaha

Carbon capture

Carbon capture and sequestration sounds like a great idea for Iowa to help mitigate climate change, but it’s not.

There are three proposed CO2 pipelines for Iowa by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures and ADM-Wolf that will cover more than 2,000 miles to move the CO2 to be stored underground in North Dakota and Illinois at an estimated cost of at least $7 billion.

How does sequestering CO2 make money? From us, of course. The 45Q carbon credit of $50/ton ($30 if used for enhanced oil recovery). Those credits alone could put $3.9 billon a year of taxpayer money into the pockets of the owners and investors of these three pipelines.

Thomas Reardon, Council Bluffs