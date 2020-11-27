 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Public Pulse: Sound rules for business; No room for persuasion; Trump solution for the Huskers
0 comments

The Public Pulse: Sound rules for business; No room for persuasion; Trump solution for the Huskers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
pexels.com
PEXELS.COM

Business right to have sound rules

Regarding the Public Pulse letter written by Kent Dorst in the Nov. 24 World-Herald: Mr. Dorst states that the owners of DJ’s Dugout can’t be very intelligent for firing a waitress for expressing her opinion of Gov. Ricketts not wearing a mask. This statement is completely inaccurate and I can’t believe it was published.

The waitress was fired because, while acting as a paid employee of the business, she took a picture of a customer and posted it on social media. How would Mr. Dorst, or anyone else, feel if while patronizing a retail business, a bar, restaurant, grocery store or any other business, an employee took his picture and he discovered it was posted all over the internet? No business could ever allow that kind of behavior from an employee. They would not be in business long and could even face a lawsuit by the customer.

I am sure if the employee had taken the picture at a different location while not on duty, she would have been in no danger of losing her job. Her firing had nothing to do with her right to express her opinion.

Jeff Miller, Omaha

No room for persuasion

Chief Schmaderer: No need to confuse people with facts; their mind is made up.

Brian Hunter, Council Bluffs

Trump solution for Huskers

To Husker football fans upset with the team’s record — adopt the Trump model. Declare that the team is undefeated. The scorekeepers fraudulently counted the touchdowns scored against us. If you throw out our opponent’s fraudulent touchdowns, Big Red won every game. Any AP ratings that do not include the Cornhuskers as an undefeated team are merely Fake Ratings.

Tell the Selection Committee to ignore our record when making their selections. Hire Rudy and sue the Selection Committee if they do not pick the Huskers as one of the four playoff teams. Drag it out in the courts. After all, everyone has a right to seek redress in court. If we don’t get in the playoff, seek to have the whole season invalidated. Then go golfing, secure in the belief that we are No. 1!

Remember, it’s not a lie if you believe it.

Patrick Barrett, Omaha

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert