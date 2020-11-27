The Public Pulse: Sound rules for business; No room for persuasion; Trump solution for the Huskers

Business right to have sound rules

Regarding the Public Pulse letter written by Kent Dorst in the Nov. 24 World-Herald: Mr. Dorst states that the owners of DJ’s Dugout can’t be very intelligent for firing a waitress for expressing her opinion of Gov. Ricketts not wearing a mask. This statement is completely inaccurate and I can’t believe it was published.

The waitress was fired because, while acting as a paid employee of the business, she took a picture of a customer and posted it on social media. How would Mr. Dorst, or anyone else, feel if while patronizing a retail business, a bar, restaurant, grocery store or any other business, an employee took his picture and he discovered it was posted all over the internet? No business could ever allow that kind of behavior from an employee. They would not be in business long and could even face a lawsuit by the customer.

I am sure if the employee had taken the picture at a different location while not on duty, she would have been in no danger of losing her job. Her firing had nothing to do with her right to express her opinion.

Jeff Miller, Omaha

No room for persuasion

Chief Schmaderer: No need to confuse people with facts; their mind is made up.