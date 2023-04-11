





Home fire safety

In the event of a home fire, studies shows that you have less than two minutes to get out safely. Most people don’t realize a fire can engulf a home in such a flash.

Research also shows that having working smoke alarms cut the risk of injury or death from a home fire in half. However, many homes either don’t have smoke alarms or have them, but they don’t work.

That’s why the American Red Cross of the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area wants to make sure residents in our community have working smoke alarms and an escape plan to help stay safe from home fires.

On April 29, we are hosting a Sound the Alarm Smoke Alarm Installation Event in North Omaha. You can help by volunteering to install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information with residents in need.

No prior experience is needed; training will be provided before teams visit homes with members of the Red Cross, the Omaha Fire Department and other partners.

Those interested in volunteering for the April 29 event can sign up here: soundthealarm.org.There are volunteer roles that include using a ladder and a drill to install smoke alarms, along with roles that involve visiting with family members about home fire safety. Events like these are a rewarding way to give back and directly help families.

Please consider signing up to join us for this special activity.

Michelle Harris, Omaha

Board chair, American Red Cross Serving Omaha-

Council Bluffs Metro Area

Burden on caregivers

The Alzheimer’s Association’s “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” report reveals a significant burden on dementia caregivers. In Nebraska, more than 40,000 unpaid dementia caregivers provide more than 61,000,000 hours of unpaid care, valued at $1,183,000,000. These caregivers face unique challenges, reporting higher rates of chronic conditions including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer compared with non-caregivers, as well as high rates of depression. Across our state, 57.6% of caregivers reported at least one chronic condition and 25.4% reported depression.

I call on state policymakers and community leaders to implement immediate actions to support local family caregivers, establish and fund a public health infrastructure for Alzheimer’s, and highlight the importance of early detection and diagnosis. The Alzheimer’s Association provides support for caregivers through our 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900, and support groups.

Now is the time for action to help achieve a world without Alzheimer’s disease.

Angel Horton Frank, Papillion

Statue of civility

I would like to wholeheartedly express my agreement with Dick Netley’s letter (Pulse, March 30) piece calling for the erection of Victor Frankl’s Statue of Responsibility to supplement the Statue of Liberty as a way of expressing what should be America’s ideals.

Also, however, I would call for the erection of a third statue. One that would mitigate extreme liberty or extreme responsibility as we see advocated by today’s political left and right. This would be a 300-foot tall “Statue of Civility.” And why not locate it in the Midwest — like the Omaha or Council Bluffs riverfront.

James Lane, Lincoln

Who’s paying?

After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the Biden administration was quick to say that all depositors would be made whole and that taxpayers would not foot the bill. This is a shell game of words being played by the administration.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was established during the Great Depression to protect most depositors from bank collapses and helped to buttress trust in the banking system. I say “most depositors” because there is a limit to the guarantee, currently $250,000 per customer, per checking or savings account. Many depositors of these banks had far more than $250,000 in their accounts, into the millions. Every single one of these ultra-rich individuals and multi-million dollar companies knew of this limit. They are the most fiscally educated people in our country.

They will be paid back from FDIC funds, which in turn, come from fees assessed to banks to feed this fund. Banks pay these fees from their profits. The bank profits come from their investments, loan proceeds and fees charged to their depositors, like overdraft fees, account fees and ATM charges. So who is paying for this debacle? If you have a bank account or take out a loan like 95% of Americans do, you are, whether you pay federal taxes or not.

John Bowen, Omaha

Losing sleep

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced on March 27 that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately, to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

That same night, permitless concealed carry bill advanced in the Nebraska Legislature.

How do you sleep?

Lou Bozak, Omaha

Common sense

In Nebraska and across the country, a young person cannot vote, join the military, buy liquor or get a tattoo until they are an adult. The same should go for permanent, life-altering and potentially harmful sex reassignment and hormone treatments for young people. To say that is not discrimination, it is common sense.

Elizabeth Lowndes, Valley

Fostering bigotry

With the prevalence of anti-transgender rhetoric and the proliferation of anti-transgender laws, I believe it is increasingly evident we have developed a systemic trans-bigotry problem here in Iowa. The primary political force instigating this injustice is the Catholic and Fundamentalist-Evangelical churches with their theology rooted in rigid patriarchal-binary gender systems. I am aware of this because, for 25 years, I was a Pentecostal trans-bigot.

What is a trans-bigot? Concerning the church, it is the use of theology and the authority of God to reject an entire group of human beings; the rejection of trans-identity and their erasure as a class of humans similar to what we did with Black people with the Dred Scott decision and to what the Nazis did with the Jews. I feel outraged when Christian parents and the church refuse to accept their children’s gender identity, a form of gender terrorism.

Concerning the church, trans-bigotry is the use of the political system (political bullying) to pass religious laws to remove the rights of trans-people, such as the right to health care or access to bathrooms, or involvement in sports. Religious trans-bigotry includes spreading myths about and fear of transgender people which increases the likelihood of transphobic attacks.

It is time for Iowans to begin an honest questioning of this theology and stop funding churches that foster hatred and bigotry.

Edward Kelly Jr., Red Oak, Iowa

Profiles in courage?

We are haunted by the photo of the little girl in the school bus. We wonder if she witnessed the carnage? Her face shows her fear, shock and sadness. Her hand on the window tell us, “Help me.” At least she survived, but her life will be affected by this.

We have nine grandchildren under 12 years of age; we can’t fathom losing a grandchild. We feel deeply for the parents and grandparents for the profound sadness they are enduring.

The “crazies” and the “near-crazies” — some politicians, some gun lobbyists, some gun manufacturers, some NRA members — are winning. Some of these might offer their “thoughts and prayers” briefly and then go about their daily business; others shrug it off.

What should be done? Ban the AR 15s. Alternatively, limit the size of the magazines.

Would this work? A re-reading of JFK’s “Profiles in Courage” where lawmakers voted by their principles rather than the “party line?”

James L. Manion, MD and Patricia M. Manion, RN, Omaha

Disappointing but necessary

On March 28, the Nebraska Legislature voted for a rules change that would make it harder for individual senators to filibuster a bill. Under the revised rule, it seems that a more cohesive effort (on the part of those who are opposed) is required to delay it. The rules change is disappointing but it’s unfortunately necessary in the face of the bad-faith abuses of the rules so far this session. When there is abuse of the rules, there are consequences.

The Democratic Senators who are aiding the weeks-long filibuster, and preventing good and necessary work from getting done, are facing those consequences now as they’ll have to work twice as hard to delay bills moving forward. The minority should be guaranteed rights in the legislative process, but they should not abuse those rights. Senators are sent to Lincoln to legislate, not perform.

Steve McCollister, Omaha

Prevent the killings

Thanks to money from the NRA and support from owners of lethal adult toys (firearms), it’s obviously been difficult to get Congress to do anything that could prevent these killings of innocents with firearms. The post-tragedy thoughts and prayers that are often cited need to be applied before massacres, i.e., to the elected officials that need to take action.

Jaye and Gary Welch, Bellevue

An un-loving act

I appreciated the gentle wisdom and common sense of Richard French, M.D. (“Christian reflection on human dignity,” Midlands Voices, April 6) as he questioned the safety and logic of allowing transgender surgeries for minors, while he showed compassion for and affirmed the dignity of those who experience gender dysphoria. In the end, supporting such radical medical intervention for youth is a most unloving act — the act of encouraging a confused young person to refuse to accept who he or she was created to be.

Sharon Berg, Bellevue

Cutting taxes

Nebraska’s better be wary of LB 754 — cutting taxes for the rich and large corporations. Iowa passed a bill like that last year and we Iowans received the results of this bill just this last week. In order to make up the deficit this caused, property assessments went up a minimum of 22% in Pottawattamie County. If the county didn’t meet this figure, the state would come in and raise valuations 27%. Taxes would be figured on 100% of the assessed value of your property. Be aware if this passes what comes next Nebraska.

Vicki Dowling, Treynor, Iowa

Indictment talk

Noted psychiatrists have described former President Trump as a demeaning, paranoid, delusional, type of person. So it’s somewhat understandable that he went after New York District Attorney Bragg with all types of accusations. Trump used threatening and demeaning words such as: bringing “death and destruction,” “Gestapo” tactics, and ‘”human scum” to describe Bragg and the investigation. But even so, it is still hard to believe a presidential candidate would resort to this type of immature threatening language over what may end up being nothing more than misdemeanor charges. What is not understandable is how his party and his followers sit back and are silent, with not even one person coming forward and condemning any of his vile words.

Clark Squires, Omaha

Stop the spending

With the recent collapse of Silicon Valley, Signature and Credit Suisse Banks, and the looming possibility that several more regional banks may yet give way, it is another clear indicator that exploring emigration opportunities to other countries isn’t such a crazy idea.

The Biden administration, while assuring everyone that no bailouts will be contemplated, has quietly guaranteed the deposits of many venture capitalists well beyond the $250,000 maximum established by the FDIC.

There are two big problems with this foolhardy decision. First, taking the risk out of capitalism will most assuredly break it. If an investor can count on the government always being there to bail them out for taking stupid risks, why change? Second, continuing to pour more and more money onto our record-breaking inflation can only lead to more and more inflation.

Laura Pollock, Omaha

Keeping it PG

I’m the parent of two boys, 8 and 12. I don’t particularly believe in witch hunts out of the mouth of President Trump. Maybe it’s because this feels like the boys who cried wolf. Sorry Charlie, but you don’t get “witch-hunted” hundreds of times. My bigger point is this: regardless of belief of the veracity of Stormy Daniel’s story, what words do I use to explain this to my boys and keep it G or PG?

Grant Mussman, Omaha

Proportional allocation

Bill Mahoney (Pulse, March 24) said he seems to be writing the same Public Pulse letter every year regarding proposals in the Unicameral to use the winner-take-all model for Nebraska’s electoral votes. He accurately states that Joe Biden won Nebraska’s Second District and therefore his vote would actually count. Apparently, Mr. Mahoney is a strong Democrat voter and that is absolutely fine. Everyone’s votes always count, but sometimes you are outvoted.

It seems like every year I also need to write and point out that any debate of proportional allocation versus winner-take-all is not Democrat vs. Republican but minority party vs. majority party in each individual state.

Of course Democrats in Nebraska want proportional allocation as they have nothing to lose. Republicans in Nebraska have nothing to gain.

Democrats in Illinois will fight tooth and nail against proportional allocation as they have nothing to gain whereas Republicans in Illinois would desire it.

Rob Butler, Omaha

Non-transparency

I see our new governor, Jim Pillen, is keeping his streak of not being transparent to his fellow Nebraskans (“Pillen breaks with tradition, doesn’t share his schedule.”)

During his campaign for governor, he refused to participate in debates. Now, he refuses to release his schedule to the public and reporters. Therefore, making it impossible for us to ask him questions. What is he trying to hide? Is he afraid to speak in front of a group of people — or maybe just certain people — or is he afraid of questions that we might ask?

I thought the governor was supposed to work for the people. Then, he doesn’t live in the governor’s mansion, for which we are paying taxes to keep it running. What is he afraid of?

Susan Peters, Omaha