The Public Pulse: Spirit of Americans; More kind people; Thanks, OPS staff

Kind people
It will be a happy new year if there are more kind people, like the young couple who just drove from Eppley Airport to my home in Papillion to return the cellphone I dropped while dropping someone off.
Margery Boilesen, Papillion
Thank you
I was reminded recently, on perhaps the coldest morning of the year, just how incredible our teachers and school staff are.
My three kids attend the same elementary school in the Omaha Public Schools, and I typically drive them to school most days before work. January 5 was their first day back following winter break. By some miracle, the usual morning madness, er, routine was such that we were strapped in and ready to go with a few minutes to spare — the odd cooperation from my kids likely due to their excitement to see their friends and teachers again.
The drop-off procedure, installed during the pandemic when schools were tasked to “figure it out,” is masterfully orchestrated. We pull up in the identified zone, teachers open car doors, happily greet the kids, and make sure they get into school safely distanced. Parents drive off.
But Jan. 5 was different.
The temperature at the time was hovering at about 5 degrees, with a biting wind chill of somewhere around negative ridiculous. But there they were. Teachers and school staff, shivering and bundled up as best they could, ready to welcome us back. The principal of my kids’ school was there too, just as she is every day. I’m sure the heat from my car as the kids exited was welcome, albeit brief.
Imagine for a second just how blessed so many of us are to have people like this in our lives. At a time when schools are severely understaffed and another surge of the virus is once again creating a terrible wave of uncertainty in their lives, personally and professionally, they keep at it. When school boards face senseless threats for simply trying to keep our kids safe and healthy, they keep at it. They keep at it despite being one of the most essential yet undervalued and underpaid professions in America. And yes, they keep at it even when they have to stand in the cold, so that the first thing our kids see on their first day back is a smiling, welcoming face. And they will undoubtedly be there tomorrow, when it’s forecasted to be even colder.
For that, they deserve a really good cup of hot coffee. And make no mistake, infinitely more.
Sam Achelpohl, Omaha
Expressway System
As business and industry leaders in Norfolk and northeast Nebraska, we encourage state lawmakers to embrace the unique opportunity before them to complete the long overdue Nebraska Expressway System. Nearly one-third of that state program remains unfinished nearly 35 years after its adoption.
Now is the time to finish the job and fulfill the promise of better statewide infrastructure made to Nebraskans in 1988. The recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, supported by U.S. Senator Deb Fischer and Representative Don Bacon, is projected to deliver more than $2.5 billion to Nebraska for road and bridge construction.
There is no better, more cost-effective use of these resources than finishing the Expressway System. As long as Expressway projects remain stalled, more Nebraskans will be killed on dangerous, outdated two-lane highways and our communities will continue to lose economic development opportunities. In northeast Nebraska, a key manufacturing and agricultural hub of the state, we know all too well that limited four-lane access is a significant detriment to business and industry expansion.
For years, we’ve been told to be patient. We’ve been told needed project funding can’t be borrowed because we’re a “pay as you go” state. Now, through the aid of the federal infrastructure law, new funding is available and at the ready. Let’s put these dollars to work for Nebraskans by keeping the long unkept promise of the Expressway System — in the process we’ll be making better connections between our rural and urban places, saving lives, creating new economic growth opportunities, and avoiding the severe cost inflation of further delays.
If not now, when?
Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council, Norfolk, Neb. (43 signers contributed to this letter)
Basic lessons
I was born in Lincoln, Nebraska. My father was a baker and my mother did not work outside the home. I am sure there are many that were raised in homes similar to mine and were taught some basic lessons as a child.
How many of our parents taught us to be nice, to tell the truth, to do the right thing, to treat others like you would like to be treated, and to put yourself in the other guy’s shoes? Do you also remember them asking you, “Would you jump in a lake if someone told you to do it?” I think that was their way of saying I should think for myself and not listen to those that would get me into trouble.
My parents also never wanted to hear me say I hated anyone, because hate was not something to be practiced. Lying was a sign of weakness, hypocrisy a character flaw. A bully was someone you stood up to and not followed.
Remember “Don’t be a sore loser!” I was told that a sore loser makes excuses and blames someone else for their own failure. A sore loser tries to change the rules so they can win. A sore loser lies when confronted with the truth. Being a good loser required us to accept a loss and congratulate the winner.
So why are so many blindly following those in leadership positions that are the antithesis of these teachings. Are there that many of us that can’t think for ourselves? Are so many of us that gullible? How can we ignore the facts?
My parents used to also say, “Don’t be stupid!” It was their way of saying that I should make good decisions.
The consequences for some of my discretions growing up were a slap on the bottom, a time out, a discouraging look, or the realization that I disappointed the one teaching the lesson.
I hope there are enough of us that learned the lessons taught. What will be the consequences for our country if we haven’t?
Phil Koch, Omaha