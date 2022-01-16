The Public Pulse: Spirit of Americans; More kind people; Thanks, OPS staff

The temperature at the time was hovering at about 5 degrees, with a biting wind chill of somewhere around negative ridiculous. But there they were. Teachers and school staff, shivering and bundled up as best they could, ready to welcome us back. The principal of my kids’ school was there too, just as she is every day. I’m sure the heat from my car as the kids exited was welcome, albeit brief.

Imagine for a second just how blessed so many of us are to have people like this in our lives. At a time when schools are severely understaffed and another surge of the virus is once again creating a terrible wave of uncertainty in their lives, personally and professionally, they keep at it. When school boards face senseless threats for simply trying to keep our kids safe and healthy, they keep at it. They keep at it despite being one of the most essential yet undervalued and underpaid professions in America. And yes, they keep at it even when they have to stand in the cold, so that the first thing our kids see on their first day back is a smiling, welcoming face. And they will undoubtedly be there tomorrow, when it’s forecasted to be even colder.