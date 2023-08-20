Squirrel hunting season

Every week I receive a copy of “Outdoor News,” a newsletter of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Invariably the newsletters are filled with hunting promotions. The newsletters promote the hunting of deer, antelope, bighorn sheep, mountain lions, doves, and all types of game birds and water fowl. It also promotes trapping of fur-bearing animals, a particularly inhumane practice. A couple of weeks ago, the newsletter’s lead story was a promotion of squirrel season. The promotion states: “Squirrel season is also a great opportunity for new hunters. Get out there and enjoy the hunt!”

How can shooting squirrels out of trees, simply for target practice, or for the joy of watching them fall from the tree, be anything other than a total disregard for the value of a small woodland animal? Don’t we consider those who senselessly kill animals for fun as being rather depraved? Is shooting squirrels, one of nature’s truly endearing creatures, really the type of activity that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission should be promoting?

Psychologists have noted that it is not healthy when people, especially young people, become desensitized to the needless suffering and killing of animals. As a taxpayer, and a person who values our natural world, and the animals that live in it, I am dismayed that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission promotes such a senseless hunting season.

Eileen L. McBride, Omaha

Hypocrisy knows no bounds

I am so frustrated with those individuals complaining about paying toward public schools, especially if they no longer have (or never had) children attending public schools. How do they think the civil contract works?

To those folks who don’t want to pay, when it comes time for them to reap the benefit of laborers (from general labor, skilled labor, and specialized labor — i.e. doctors and lawyers), we simply shouldn’t allow them to do so. If you don’t contribute, you don’t participate. After all, you complain about funding school for kids but certainly appreciate it when those same children grow up and help fix our roads, take care of you in nursing homes, and teach the next generation of laborers.

It’s similar to those who don’t want to pay taxes but still expect to drive on public roads and call upon EMTs and firefighters. Really, who do you think you are? Even those who are independently wealthy still benefit from the labor of others, who are educated by the tax dollars of all of us, (other than those who are impoverished to the point they pay no taxes).

On a related note, most of these people don’t realize or accept that the time they want to go back to had significantly higher taxes for the wealthy. How did the rich “avoid” their tax burden then? Often by investing in their communities — funding hospitals, libraries, bridges, and centers of education of all levels.

Finally, if your parents funded public schools via their tax dollars and/or you ever attended public school yourself, why are you perpetuating the practice of those who readily accept benefits but then close the door behind them so others cannot benefit the same. Your hypocrisy knows no bounds!

Amanda Frost, Omaha

EATS Act

The Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression Act (EATS) was introduced because in May 2023 the Supreme Court ruled in favor of California being able to regulate what products are acceptable to be sold within their state borders (Prop 12). In my opinion, this is a freedom of choice.

To help readers to think about the importance of having this freedom, which would not exist if the EATS Act advances, let’s say next month Nebraskans learn that California orange farmers are using a chemical pesticide that has been causing significant health consequences to their workers and has been banned in Nebraska for public health concerns. Our state’s elected officials then tell California: We will not allow the sale of these oranges within our border until there is third-party verification of the discontinuation of the pesticide.

California could choose to farm differently or accept Nebraska is not going to buy from them.

The EATS Act is federal control over every state. It will steal our local governments’ ability to self-govern, disable our ability to protect people and food systems, and significantly increase the power of corporations over our lives.

I think it’s important to note that those in support of this bill are currently financially supported by Big Ag and going to benefit.

Food & Water Watch Senior Food Policy Analyst Rebecca Wolf says: “The EATS Act encourages an archaic race to the bottom in which consumers, animals and our environment lose out to enormous profit-grubbing corporations — it must be dead on arrival...it is the latest effort by corporate Republicans to curry favor with their Big Ag donors by shielding factory farms from regulation.”

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln