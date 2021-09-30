The Public Pulse: Stand up against left-wing efforts; Stand up for abortion rights

Take a stand

There have been times in my life when I have been complacent and I come to regret it. I have never regretted when I have become involved in something to try to make things better for my family, my friends, my community, my state, my country, my world.

We are fighting a battle of which some of you are engaged and fighting. There are others of you saying, “Oh surely not here in Nebraska!” walking away in denial. Then there are those that really are clueless and have not heard about the evil coming for our children. It is in Nebraska. It is time for all to understand that our family life, our children’s innocence, our way of living is being encroached upon quietly; indoctrination of our most innocent is happening.

It is time that parents understand, take up the mantra “Not on our watch!” We must stand in opposition against CSE (Comprehensive Sex Education) and CRT (Critical Race Theory). Stop being complacent. Really understand what both those terms are and how they are coming into our schools. Comprehensive Sex Education and Critical Race Theory should not be taught in schools in Nebraska or anywhere!

Kathy Adams, Kearney, Neb.

