The Public Pulse: State agency head should resign; Troubling mascot; Biden is a disaster

A needed resignation

The Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust call for the immediate resignation of Jim Macy from the board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Administration of the fund calls for integrity and a clear adherence to statutes, rules and regulations. Mr. Macy has, in the opinion of the Friends, not met that standard. He was, for example, a major player in the controversial decision to defund five local projects and shift those funds to benefit commercial enterprises to increase the sales of ethanol.

Now we read about the environmental disaster at Mead, Neb., which has apparently been ignored since 2015 under Mr. Macy as director at the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. This catastrophe will likely end up costing Nebraska taxpayers significant sums of money and creates water quality problems that may well linger for years affecting not only citizens of Saunders County but those downstream, possibly as far as Lincoln’s well field.

Only if the Legislature is satisfied that the integrity of the Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund will be maintained should they approve appointees. While Mr. Macy is not currently under legislative scrutiny, his actions mark him as a member of the board who is unfit to act as a fiduciary of these public funds.