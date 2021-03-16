The Public Pulse: State failed at Mead site; Catholicism, forgiveness; Voter ID needed

Shame on Creighton for their ignorance and oversight in publishing those words!

Malia Schleifer, Omaha

Voter ID makes sense

I would like to know why asking for a photo ID to vote is voter suppression, as stated by Peg O’Dea Lippert in the March 12 Pulse. You have to show a Nebraska driver’s license or state ID to register to vote. You have to show ID when you go to the bank, buy liquor. etc. It only makes common sense, in my eyes.

Jim Morris, Papillion

Creighton challenges

I can’t remember the last time I used the word “plantation” in a sentence, much less in a spoken or written remark made to a listener or reader. So while I agree that Coach McDermott’s use of the word while speaking with his players was not only racially tinged, but it left me wondering now what the heck was in this man’s mind that would allow this word to percolate out of his mouth?